U.S. IPO Week Ahead: AppDynamics Headlines Rush Of 8 IPOs

There are 8 IPOs scheduled for next week, which would tie the most active week of 2016.

AppDynamics (Pending:APPD) leads the pack as it is set to become the first unicorn of the year to IPO and could set the tone for other VC-backed tech names to follow.

Denver, CO JAG

NYSE $650 $16.00 - $18.00

38,225,000 Citi

Credit Suisse

J.P. Morgan Oil and gas E&P operating in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. JELD-WEN Holding

Charlotte, NC JELD

NYSE $550 $21.00 - $23.00

25,000,000 Barclays

Citi

Credit Suisse Global manufacturer of doors, windows and treated composite trim and panels. REV Group

Milwaukee, WI REVG

NYSE $250 $19.00 - $21.00

12,500,000 Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley

Baird Leading manufacturer of emergency and specialty vehicles. AppDynamics

San Francisco, CA APPD

Nasdaq $132 $10.00 - $12.00

12,000,000 Morgan Stanley

Goldman Sachs

J.P. Morgan Provides application performance management software for large enterprises. ObsEva

Geneva, Switzerland OBSV

Nasdaq $97 $14.00 - $16.00

6,450,000 Credit Suisse

Jefferies

Leerink Partners Clinical-stage biotech developing therapies for women's reproductive health. Jounce Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA JNCE

Nasdaq $75 $13.00 - $15.00

5,360,000 J.P. Morgan

Cowen & Company Early-stage biotech developing T cell immuno-oncology therapies with Celgene. AnaptysBio

San Diego, CA ANAB

Nasdaq $60 $14.00 - $16.00

4,000,000 Credit Suisse

Stifel Early-stage biotech developing antibodies for severe peanut allergy and asthma. Visterra

Cambridge, MA VIST

Nasdaq $50 $12.00 - $14.00

3,850,000 Leerink Partners

Stifel Developing targeted vaccines for influenza and other drug-resistant infectious diseases.

Four big deals

AppDynamics, REV Group, JELD-WEN and Jagged Peak energy are each set to raise over $100 million at valuations above $1 billion. AppDynamics offers products that enable enterprises to actively monitor, analyze and optimize the performance of business-critical software applications and IT infrastructures in real time. It has grown rapidly, but has an accumulated deficit of $477 million. PE-backed REV Group (Pending:REVG), which designs and manufactures specialty vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, street sweepers and RVs, is looking to raise $250 million. Global door manufacturer JELD-WEN (Pending:JELD) is hoping to open the door on a $550 million IPO, the first from an LBO this year. Quantum Energy Partners' Permian basin E&P Jagged Peak (NYSE:JAG) is set to raise $650 million in the largest deal of the month.

Four biotechs

AnaptysBio, ObsEva, Jounce Therapeutics and Visterra are each set to complete their offerings in the next week and raise a total of $282 million for their clinical trials. These biotechs are ready to start the sector off quicker than last year, when the first biotech did not IPO until February 3, and only eight completed offerings the entire first quarter.

Three billion-dollar companies to come

Invitation Homes (Pending:INVH), the Blackstone REIT that owns the largest portfolio of single-family homes in the US, will be eligible to launch its estimated $1.5 billion offering on Monday. Also on Monday, Kimbell Royalty Partners (Pending:KRP) will be able to launch its $100 million offering. Ramaco Resources (Pending:METC), which was eligible to launch this past Monday, could also launch a deal in the coming week; it has filed for a $100 million IPO. Each of the three companies are likely to be valued at over $1 billion.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 4.9% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is up 1.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include First Data (NYSE:FDC) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 1.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 2.9%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Aena and ABN Amro.