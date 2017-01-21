Noble Corp. Gets Big Contract Extensions From Saudi Aramco

Noble Corp. (NYSE: NE) has just provided its fleet status report. Noble Corp. has been one of the least-favored drillers in 2016 due to lack of company-specific upside catalysts. In this light, each positive news from Noble Corp. is highly desirable to the company's shareholders.

Without further ado, here are the important changes in the Noble Corp. fleet status:

Noble Roger Lewis contract was extended. The rig will now work for Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) from early March 2017 to early March 2022 at a dayrate of $159,000. The previous dayrate was $167,000 for a contract from early January 2016 to early March 2017. The addition to the backlog is $290 million. Noble Scott Marks contract with Saudi Aramco was extended as well. The rig will work from early July 2017 to early July 2022 at a dayrate of $159,000. The previous dayrate was $167,000. The addition to the backlog is $290 million. Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) exercised the right to idle Noble Globetrotter II for a period of up to 730 days. This was expected following the preceding Noble Corp. deal with Shell. I covered this development in this article. Noble Bob Duglas will work for Apache (NYSE: APA) from March 2017 to May 2017 compared to the previous fleet status report which indicated that the contract will last from April 2017 to June 2017. This development has no influence on the backlog or Noble Corp.'s prospects. Noble Sam Hartley is performing ahead of the schedule. The original contract with Total (NYSE: TOT) was from mid-January 2016 to mid-January 2019, but Noble Corp. indicated that the rig may be available in the first half of 2018. I assume that Total will have to compensate Noble Corp. in the case it decides to end the contract earlier.

The most important development in the fleet status is the extension deal with Saudi Aramco.

I previously stated that Saudi Aramco is the best client in the industry, and it once again shows its strength as demand source for the offshore drilling industry.

Rowan (NYSE: RDC) deal with Saudi Aramco has no near-term impact on the latter's appetite for drilling rigs, so companies with existing relations with Saudi Aramco will likely see their contracts extended.

Saudi Aramco does not need (yet!) to please investors with quarterly results, so it can think long term and secure rigs and rock-bottom dayrates for a prolonged period of time. In my view, this is how the situation will ultimately develop in the offshore drilling space.

The strongest oil producers like Saudi Aramco will finally take advantage of the cheap dayrates and secure rigs for many years. This will be necessary for the survival of the industry.

At the same time, the secured dayrates will be low and stay low for a number of years. The Saudi Aramco contract is yet another reminder that any increase in dayrates is miles away.

The dayrate even dropped from an already low dayrate. Both Noble Roger Lewis and Noble Scott Marks were originally expected to work for $257,000 per day starting from January 2016. Saudi Aramco negotiated the rate lower and now fixed an even lower dayrate for 5 years. This is a great job by Saudi Aramco, but I must admit that all drillers, including Noble Corp., have no pricing power now and must take what they are given.

The $580 million addition to the backlog should ease investors' concerns and help Noble Corp. trade closer to its peers. At the same time, the contract shows where the industry is heading and tells investors that we should not expect any kind of fast recovery in dayrates for the time being. I expect more contracts of this type in 2017, perhaps closer to the end of the year.

