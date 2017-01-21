BB&T Is Still Not Worth Your Time

Photo credit

I've been critical of BB&T (NYSE:BBT) in the past as its also-ran fundamentals didn't seem to match its above average multiple. The company's growth-by-acquisition strategy is one I'm not a big fan of because it is expensive and difficult to execute, and thus, BBT hasn't exactly been a favorite pick of mine. However, the company is making more progress with its Susquehanna acquisition than I thought it would be by now, as Q4 earnings were actually decent. At the same time, I think BBT has just made enough progress for me not to be bearish, but at 14.6 times this year's earnings, it looks fairly valued at best, meaning upside is likely very limited.

BBT's revenue was up 8% Y/Y but down sequentially. Average loans and leases against Q3 were roughly flat and net interest margin was down 7 bps to 3.32%, certainly not an insignificant decline. With non-interest income flat, BBT's total revenue against Q3 was largely unchanged. That's to be expected given that nothing material changed between the two quarters, but it does highlight what I've been saying all along about BBT; this company cannot seem to grow without buying other companies.

NIM should not have decreased by over 2% from Q3 to Q4, and while the termination of $2.9B in FHLB advances will help with cost of funds going forward, I still worry about BBT's ability to grow in the years ahead. Yes, revenue was up 8% Y/Y, but it is solely due to bolting on a sizable bank. BBT has struggled for years to grow by itself and it would seem nothing about that has changed.

Where it is making some progress is with respect to expenses, something I was a bit skeptical about if I'm honest. Its efficiency ratio moved down 60 bps over Q3 to 61.1% and that's a nice gain. Merger integrations are always tough and expensive and this one is no different. I did think progress on expenses would take a bit longer than it has, and while BBT still has a long way to go with its efficiency ratio still in the low 60s, it is making progress and that's important. Seeing non-interest expense decline slightly is great but also keep in mind the vast majority of the decline was due to a release of mortgage repurchase reserves. BBT has much it can still do with respect to lowering costs, but I'll give it credit where it is due as merger expenses fell as well.

Deposits were roughly flat to Q3, but the mix of non-interest bearing deposits rose to better than 32%. That's terrific and it means that when the Fed does hike next, BBT will be in a solid position to take advantage of it. This will continue to help lower its cost of funding and expand NIM going forward in a meaningful way. BBT could use that right about now considering it isn't growing its loan book really at all so we'll have to wait and see. But for now, this looks like it could be a significant source of growth in 2017 and beyond given its weakness in this space over the past few years.

BBT still has a lot of work it needs to do to get to a point where it has earned its valuation. After the recent rally and then pullback, it is trading about in line with its peer group. That seems fine considering that it is making progress with respect to its merger integration, and perhaps what the bulls are buying is potential. With flat personnel expense Q/Q, BBT has lots of headway it can make there. It is still what I'd consider overstaffed given that its efficiency ratio is still so high and that's an opportunity to grow margins.

The other glaring opportunity is for NIM to rise as its cost of funding remains stable or declines slightly but the rate on new loans goes up. Management mentioned in the Q4 report that new production rates were lower, and thus, drove NIM down, but if the Fed hikes in 2017 as expected, that shouldn't be a problem any longer. Higher margins from lower costs and higher NIM could mean sizable profit growth, if they come to fruition.

I have a great deal of confidence that higher NIM is coming because - to put it frankly - it is largely out of BBT's control. It has managed to lower its cost of funds and that's great news, but I also think the Fed is going to do a lot of the heavy lifting with three hikes this year. That will certainly help, but on the personnel expense issue, we haven't seen much. That's a big wildcard to me, and given the lofty expectations analysts have set, I think it will need both in order to hit estimates.

Analysts expect 5.5% sales growth and better than 12% EPS growth in 2017, both of which I think will be challenging to hit. The sales growth target is going to be tough simply because BBT hasn't made loan growth a priority as it works through its various mergers. NIM is going to rise almost undoubtedly this year and that will help boost revenue, but 5.5% sounds like a lot without some sort of loan growth. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see BBT come in light against that expectation.

In addition, a lot of margin expansion is built into its 12% EPS growth target and that is contingent upon sizable expense leverage as well as the aforementioned NIM expansion. I'm just not sure BBT can get to that level of growth given its struggles in the past to grow without buying other companies and that worries me.

If you believe in the 12% EPS growth set by analysts, BBT probably looks fairly valued at 1.2X this year's growth rate. But if I'm right and 12% is going to be hard to come by, BBT could be at more like 1.4X its growth rate and that looks nowhere near as enticing. You have to decide if you think BBT is going to start growing on its own this year and then draw your own conclusion on how cheap the stock is. For me, even if analysts are right, BBT is fairly valued. If they're wrong, it is still too expensive. Either way, I think there are better places for your money in 2017. I wouldn't necessarily short BBT here because it is making progress, but I certainly wouldn't own it for $45 either.

