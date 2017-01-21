As Trump Takes Over, This Is How The Pros Are Positioned

Here is a complete breakdown of how the pros are setting up for the Trump administration.

One of the most important things we can do this weekend is look at positioning in Treasurys, stocks, and the dollar.

America has a new President.

Maybe you noticed.

I've spent quite a lot of time lately talking politics over at the Heisenberg Report because... well... because if you've got any kind of sizeable following and you weren't talking about politics this week, you probably wouldn't have a sizeable following come next week.

As far as what I post here, I try to leave my personal political leanings out of it, but what I don't try to do is leave politics out of it altogether. There's a difference between talking about politics and talking about one's own politics. The latter should be relegated to its proper place, but the former is ubiquitous. You cannot talk about markets without talking about politics. That's more true now than ever. It's the whole reason I write.

That doesn't mean you have to engage in contentious political discussions with people you don't agree with. Rather, it means you have to look at the same facts that everyone else is looking at and dispassionately determine what they mean for asset prices. That's a tough thing to do and it's getting tougher all of the time what with uncertainty at extreme levels (more on the disconnect between policy uncertainty and market vol here).

One thing we do know is that the main transmission mechanism by which the political uncertainty contagion is transferred to asset prices is the FX market. We've seen this in the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP), the pound, the Mexican peso, the lira, the yuan, and the euro. Indeed, one of the pressing concerns in 2017 is the extent to which FX vol spills over into other markets. So that's something to keep a close eye on.

But political turmoil doesn't have to travel through currencies to affect other assets. FX markets are just an amplifier of sorts. Politics can impact other assets directly. That's why I think one of the most important things we can do this weekend is look at positioning. We won't get another chance to check investors' temperature before the Trump administration gets to work (as it were). We've got one shot to get a baseline reading here.

So what do we know? That is, what does the latest CFTC data on positioning (out Friday) tell us and what can we divine from looking at other measures?

Well let's start with one of my favorite topics: the great Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) short which at last check was a four standard deviation event. As a reminder, the gap between hedge funds' net short position and their average historical net short position expressed in terms of standard deviations is a six sigma+ event.

Ok, so in the week ended Tuesday, January 17, specs scaled back their record shorts. Meanwhile, real money pulled back a bit on their long position. So the great divide (profiled here) narrowed - if only a bit. Have a look:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

And here's a look at 5Y futures positioning (this is where the real spec/real money divide is):

(Charts: Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

"Speculator shorts were reduced in 5Y and 10Y by ~63k and ~19k, respectively," Bloomberg wrote on Friday afternoon, adding that "asset managers reduced long positions in 5Y by ~51k from record levels and in 10Y by ~77k." Or, visually:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

So essentially, net shorts were trimmed but the bias here is clear. There's still a substantial amount of faith in the reflation narrative.

Let me show you one last chart before we move on to FX. The following discrepancy is striking. Make of it what you will:

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

Moving on, let's take a look at the second element of what I've called the "reflation trinity" - the long USD trade.

Recall that last week was a bit of a roller coaster and, indeed, the action underscored the extent to which the dollar is caught between President Trump and Fed Chair Yellen, with Trump pushing for a weaker greenback (ironically, consider it was just six or so months ago when he accused Yellen of keeping rates too low) and Yellen angling for higher rates which will of course increase the policy divide between the Fed and other DM central banks, thus pushing the dollar higher all else equal. And speaking of other DM central banks, there was Draghi, whose dovish message following the January ECB meeting sent the dollar sharply higher versus the EUR. Have a look at this circus:

As for positioning, here's the latest visual broken down by currency:

(Chart: Goldman)

And the summary bullets from Bloomberg:

Leveraged funds adjusted net positions as follows: Reduced net JPY short by 3,630 contracts to 49,640

Reduced net EUR short by 3,791 contracts to 105,837

Raised net GBP short by 3,523 contracts to 64,796

Cut net AUD short by 12,044 contracts to 5,457

Boosted net NZD long by 81 contracts to 12,244

Lowered net CAD short by 8,991 contracts to 6,869

Reduced net CHF short by 3,084 contracts to 15,397

Raised net MXN short by 2,103 contracts to 67,191

Increased net RUB long by 1,067 contracts to 13,092 Asset managers changed net positions as follows: Raised net JPY short by 1,725 contracts to 36,012

Increased net EUR long by 9,409 contracts to 59,782

Lowered net GBP short by 3,530 contracts to 62,395

AUD position switches to net long 1,114 from net short 8,408

Trimmed net NZD short by 1,412 contracts to 25,328

Added to net CAD long by 2,240 contracts to 21,232

CHF position switches to net long 159 from net short 501

Raised net MXN long by 3,903 contracts to 54,674

Increased net RUB long by 94 contracts to 6,649

Ultimately, dollar longs were flat again this week in terms of increased/decreased exposure, but "long USD" is certainly still in play for all kinds of reasons that, in the interest of brevity, I won't endeavor to recount in this post (for those interested there's more here).

Oh, don't forget, the dollar still tops the list of what the pros think are the most crowded trades this year:

(Chart: BofAML)

Finally, rounding the reflation trinity, we have equities (NYSEARCA:SPY). There's a lot to talk about with stocks and instead of trying to cram it all in at the end of this piece, I'm just going to hit the high points here and do a separate post with the details.

Ok, so I think the most important thing to point out - and I've mentioned this before - is that there's a lot of faith in small caps. If the Russell 2000 is a good indicator, then there's a whole lot of money riding on Trump's "America first" rhetoric boosting smaller enterprises.

"Small cap long futures positions are at extremes accompanied by huge inflows," Deutsche Bank wrote on Friday, adding that "since the election, positions in Russell 2000 futures have from being short and climbed to extreme unprecedented longs (+2sd)." Note again the tendency for analysts to express everything in terms of standard deviations. That delights me as it serves as a kind of black swan-o-meter.

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

And speaking of multi-sigma events, have a look at how sharply macro hedge funds have increased their equity exposure lately (light blue diamond, right pane):

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

Deutsche Bank sums it up as follows (my highlights):

US equities have seen mild outflows as data surprises declined and as the modest pullback in bond yields prompted a tentative rotation back into bond funds. From a demand-supply perspective these modest outflows should be offset by rising buybacks as an increasing number of companies report earnings and exit blackout periods in the coming weeks.

So don't worry, the corporate bid will save you if nothing else does (especially considering that there seems to be plenty of demand for new IG supply the proceeds from which can be funneled into buybacks).

And that folks, is where we stand in terms of positioning headed into the first full week of the Trump administration.

For now, the reflation trinity looks to still be alive and kicking. The narrative still has legs. The story isn't broken. Yet.

What you should watch going forward - and this goes for all investors and traders - is the extent to which this positioning is affected by policy pronouncements, tweets, etc. (and yes I'm serious about the tweets part). I for one, am interested to see how jumpy markets are and how little or how much it will take to kill the reflation story that was firmly in the driver's seat until at least December 30.

Stay tuned.

