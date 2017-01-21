Bank Of New York Mellon Is Way Too Cheap

Photo credit

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is a stock that I have been recommending for the past couple of quarters as it has proven to be a growth machine that is reasonably priced. Given the reliance upon fee income, I was hesitant to buy BK, but it has shown that it is fully prepared to take advantage of higher rates as well. Q4 earnings were strong and I'm reiterating my buy recommendation, particularly in light of the weak price action we've seen in the past couple of weeks.

Total revenue was up 2% over the fourth quarter last year as BK received a boost from investment services fees, forex and, importantly, net interest revenue. BK's fee business is large and diverse and produces pretty steady revenue, something that is a great asset to BK during periods of volatility. But one thing I (and others) are pretty sure of for 2017 is that multiple rate hikes are coming and that makes BK's high-fee mix a bit of a detriment. But it is seeing meaningful increases in NII, and in Q4, we saw a sizable gain despite the fact that the rate hike occurred only in December. This is perhaps the biggest driver of growth potential in 2017 and the fact that BK was so quickly and meaningfully able to take advantage of higher rates is terrific. NII will never be the majority of BK's revenue, but it doesn't have to be; as long as we see the mix increasing in 2017, it will be in good shape, and if Q4 is any indication, that's exactly what we'll see.

The other reason I'm bullish on BK is the progress it continues to make with respect to its expense reductions. Non-interest expense was driven 2% lower as a result of the strong dollar as well as lower staff expense. BK has been working on this for a year or so and the results thus far have been terrific. Its expenses are still high relative to its peers in the mega-bank world, but progress is progress and it is helping a great deal with margins. The combination of this and the promise of higher revenue in 2017 has me very excited for what kind of year BK could have this year.

BK's capital buffer isn't particularly huge as its fully phased-in SLR is 5.6%. That's well in excess of required minimums but certainly doesn't put BK near the top of its peer group. That's okay as BK's model doesn't require the kind of capital buffer that a more traditional lender's would and it is earning enough to pay for its meager dividend and ample buyback. The latter was worth a 3.5% reduction in the float Y/Y and that's likely on par with what we'll see in 2017 given that the stock price is higher but that BK can also as for a larger return given its rosy outlook. That will help get BK to its earnings growth targets and potentially get the rally going again.

Speaking of estimates, BK is going for 12.7 times this year's earnings, well below the mega-banks and, indeed, below what BK has historically traded for. It isn't unusual to see BK with a 14 forward multiple so given that the environment has changed for the better, I think the difference is rather striking. BK is going to grow earnings by better than 10% this year, meaning it is trading for roughly 1.2 times its growth rate. But there is a bit of upside potential in those estimates if all goes well.

Sales growth of 4% certainly seems reasonable, although I'm not sure there's a lot of upside risk to that number. Higher NII will help but BK is still a very fee-heavy business, and thus, growth has to come from that area as well. Higher NII will boost total revenue by 100 or 200 bps, and given that the fee business has steadily produced another 200 bps or so, we're right there. A lot of this depends upon higher rates, but I'm still convinced the Fed is going to raise three times, which should make it easier for BK to hit that number.

If it can, that makes hitting 10% EPS growth much easier because it has the margin expansion levers I already mentioned. Principally, if it can continue to reduce expenses, the increased operating leverage could provide a meaningful boost to margins. As revenue rises, those gains become even larger, and even if BK can do a 1% reduction in expenses in 2017 - which should be very achievable - it should have no problem boosting margins enough to hit its goal.

That says nothing about the 3% or 4% we'll see from the buyback as well which means revenue and margins only need to make up 6% or 7% combined. That seems like a very reasonable expectation and one that likely has some upside risk.

Given all of this, and the fact that BK is trading for what is a low multiple against its peers and its own historical valuations, BK certainly still looks cheap to me. The stock has pulled back quite a bit from its highs and is approaching the rising 200DMA, which is currently at $42. That should serve as support going forward, which would limit downside risk while letting longs participate in any upside. BK hasn't stopped falling yet so whether or not it runs into the 200DMA some time soon is still up in the air. But if it does, I'll be buying with both hands. BK's fundamentals are as strong as ever, and I think estimates are very reasonable for this year, opening the door to some upside. Couple that with a cheap valuation and you have the recipe for a terrific long position for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.