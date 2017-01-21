3 More Reasons Why Bonds Could Crash

While there are arguments on both sides, the balance of evidence seems to suggest that we'll see at least one large drawdown.

The likelihood of a dramatic selloff in US Treasurys is the subject of intense debate among market participants.

If Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) suffer some kind of dramatic mid-year meltdown on the back of unexpectedly high inflation and an unexpectedly hawkish Fed, then I am definitely going to be entitled to at least one "I told you so" post.

Now admittedly, I'm a sucker for stories about VaR shocks and that probably makes me overestimate the probability of one playing out this summer. As one reader put it a while back, "he just seems to have these swans on his mind - maybe it's a Freudian thing."

But that's okay. Markets generally underestimate the likelihood of tail events occurring, so I figure between my overestimation and market's underestimation, we might together come somewhere close to the truth when it comes to handicapping the Treasury black swan game.

Speaking of Treasurys, odds, and multi-sigma events, I encourage you to read, "The Treasury Black Swan: A Look At Market Mispricing." It's a companion piece to this post and in it, I show how positioning in Treasurys already constitutes a tail event and I also demonstrate how the options market is mispricing the tails.

Yields were up this week, but if you take a look at a day chart of 10s, it's pretty clear that Trump's speech did not inspire any further confidence in the reflation trade:

"If Trump was more conciliatory, yields would have gone up, but yields dipped since he was more negative," one fund manager said. Yields briefly rose above 2.5% for the first time since early this month before finishing at 2.47%.

So if you follow my musings on Treasurys, you've heard all you probably care to hear about how inflation, politics, and Fed policy could conspire to trigger panic selling and an attendant multi-sigma event in rates.

Given that it's Friday night as I write this and it will most likely be the weekend by the time you read it, I figured a lighter touch was in order in terms of skipping the mental acrobatics and presenting a more straightforward argument for why a Treasury selloff seems exceedingly likely. Fortunately, Credit Suisse has just such an argument. Consider some excerpts from a note out Friday morning (my highlights):

Funds flow has the potential to turn against the bond market We see three key risks that could catalyse significant selling of bonds, particularly US Treasuries, by major actors in the bond market: The Fed: The Federal Reserve holds $2.5trn of US Treasury securities (c.13% of total public debt outstanding). Of these, c.$640bn, or 26% of holdings, mature within the next two years. We see a risk that as these securities mature that the proceeds may not be fully reinvested, especially if further rate rises would risk excessive appreciation of the dollar. Indeed, the FOMC's December meeting minutes highlighted that "several participants noted circumstances that might warrant changes to the path for the federal funds rate could also have implications for the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing Treasury securities". If only half of this year's maturing holdings are rolled over, the net supply of Treasuries (also netting off Fed purchases) would increase by $111bn (nearly 10% of net supply). Chinese and Japanese reserve managers: China is, after Japan, the largest holder of US Treasury securities - estimated to hold c.$1.1trn (c.6% of outstanding). Potentially in response to protectionist threats from the US, but also as they continue to defend the RMB, we see a risk that China's selling of Treasuries accelerates (already net selling of $140bn in the 12 months to October 2016). Further, Japan owns c.6% of outstanding US Treasuries and equally - depending on Trump's trade and foreign policy stance, particularly with respect to NATO - might retaliate by selling some of its holdings. Investors: As highlighted in our 2017 Outlook, investors are structurally overweight bonds; since January 2008, $1.4trn has flowed into global bond funds and under $10bn into equity funds. An environment of rising inflation, and thus rising rates, is what we believe could catalyse a widespread bond to equity asset allocation switch - the beginning of which we are already seeing occur.

So there's nothing there that should be particularly new to anyone who's been paying attention, but I think a couple of those points are worth reiterating given Trump's rather bellicose inauguration speech.

We're not completely in control of our own destiny here when it comes to rates. The balance sheet is obviously something the Fed has some say on, but the second two points suggest that we could see significant outflows from Treasurys if i) the Trump administration ruffles too many feathers in the far East, and ii) the "great rotation" theory turns out to be more than just a theory.

On the "great rotation" point, I'm not buying it. You can read some of the reasons why here (on Treasurys) and here (on IG).

As far as China and Japan dumping US debt as a way of punishing Washington for adopting an excessively inward-looking foreign policy, I think that's something we should seriously consider. China has explicitly said Beijing has no such intentions - but then again, the Politburo also insists it isn't manipulating its currency and swears that GDP is still running at nearly 7% (6.7% to be exact according the numbers out Friday).

I won't delve too deeply into the details for now, as I promised a relatively easy read at the outset. The point, though, is that there are just about as many arguments for why Treasury yields will see at least one sharp move higher in the not-so-distant future as there are arguments for why the dollar is likely headed higher going forward.

We need to keep track of all these arguments so we can better assess just how mispriced tail events like a taper tantrum-style VaR shock truly are. So do yourself a favor and add the three points outlined by Credit Suisse to the list.

Oh, and don't forget, for events that are supposed to be "highly improbable", these Treasury drawdowns sure seem to happen a lot...

(Chart: BofAML)

