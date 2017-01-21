Regions Financial: A Little Operating Leverage Goes A Long Way

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) posted solid fourth quarter results, the most interesting element of which was the operating leverage achieved during the year. This underpins a strong EPS outlook.

The 2016 numbers are quiet, but meaningful. Revenue grew 1.8% and operating costs contracted 0.8%. Doesn't sound like much, but the effect was a drop of cost/income to 65% from nearly 67% and growth in operating income before loan loss provisions of 7% for the year.

This isn't a bad return in terms of what management squeezed out of flat total assets for 2016.

This gives RF's buyback program additional oomph. 4Q CET1 Capital Adequacy, (fully phased-in basis) was 11%, which is arguably excessive. Risk-weighted assets have not been growing much, so RF has a lot of free cash flow, and its current buyback facility of $640m will be refreshed annually over the medium term. At current prices it would allow ~3.5% of shares to be repurchased annually, so the operating leverage and buybacks together can drive 10% EPS growth assuming constant LLP and tax costs relative to operating income.

Leaving tax aside (we run a >30% EFT in the model, and this might go down to ~2-% under Trump) investors should be pretty relaxed about LLP costs over the next two years. In 2016 there was rise in LLP through 1-2Q, which was driven by energy loans. While over half of RF's energy portfolio remains criticized, the outlook for energy prices is more stable and LLP costs have already reduced to normal levels, which is visible in the following chart.

The good news is RF probably doesn't have to do too much to maintain this rate of gain in operating leverage. Residual cost/income of the mid sixties should be improvable. Consider two angles: first, the company is taking out $400m of operating costs over the medium term, which is about 12% of the annual cost base. To be sure, there will additional underlying cost growth anyway, but the effect of the program should be to hold costs back if not always reduce them outright. Second, we should anticipate an improved income growth performance due to a better outlook for loan growth and net interest margins under Trump. Remember, this doesn't have to be aggressive at all for RF to produce compelling EPS growth.

So we are looking, conservatively, at over 10% EPS growth over the next few years and in the context of the S&P this is attractive. The yield should average ~2% through this period.

Conclusion

The numbers in the summary model above are ultra conservative, with revenue growth in 2017-18 at 3 and 4% respectively. This reflects prospective improvements in balance sheet volume growth while just a 10 basis point lift in net interest margin in itself would boost revenue around 2%. Should we also get a 20% tax rate by 2018, then RF would be on a single digit PE.

I will be adding RF to the FIG Ideas U.S. Financials portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.