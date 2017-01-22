An Essential Activist Campaign That Should Be Supported By Shareholders

It is essential that investors support this effort in order to dislodge an entrenched board that is asleep at the wheel.

Meson Capital has initiated an activist campaign to add three directors to the board at SEV.

There are tremendous opportunities for SEV to capitalize on industry trends, but it continues to aim low and undershoot.

Sevcon (TICKER: SEV) is a $48M market company in the midst of an activist campaign whose outcome may alter the future of the company. If the activists win, so would shareholders, as the new board would help accelerate opportunities by instilling entrepreneurial energy, accountability and leadership that has long been lacking with the legacy board.

If the activists fail, and the current board continues to influence the company with weak governance and limited imagination, then shareholders may be in for continued underpeformance and value destruction.

It is essential that shareholders support the activist proxy.

Sevcon makes motor controllers for electric vehicles. In the most simplest terms, their product sits between an electric power source and a motor, and allows them to talk to each other.

Consider for example a switch that sits between a power source and a motor; it is simply on or off. A motor controller is a complicated software controlled switch that can manage a variety of parameters around the power, the heat, the torque, etc. and constantly manages the power going back and forth, under a variety of conditions.

Some companies like Tesla make their own motor controllers specific to their motors.

In contrast, SEV makes one that is programmable across different electric power sources and motors. An EE told me they are like DOS or LINUX of motor controllers, compared to other companies that make motor controllers equivalent to Macs, easier to program but with fewer parameters.

The value of SEV is that they can modify / customize their software to solve for specific problems around drive trains and / or accessories. Their simpler, older generation products, were used in simple EV's like golf carts, electric motorcycles, and in industrial equipment - scissor lifts, fork lifts, heavy machinery - a business now in steep decline.

Brammo - the electric motorcycle company - was acquired by Polaris in 2015, specifically for its drive train, which included a Sevcon controller. The "holy grail" for Polaris isn't an electric motorcycle - though it is trying to rejuvenate the Victory brand with that purpose in mind - but rather a drive train for an electric ATV, the better to quietly transport hunters through the great outdoors.

The holy grail for Sevcon - and potentially investors - is moving up the value scale from smaller vehicles to larger 4-wheel vehicles, a business they stumbled onto a few years ago.

They are currently developing controllers for a handful of OEM's that could deliver something akin to a stream of future royalty payments, IF the products under development go into production and IF they are successful with their markets.

From the last conference call ...

"We have more projects in the pipeline than never before and we expect the customer enthusiasm for Sevcon solutions will continue. We currently has five major projects in the development phase of the pipeline having added an extension to one of the four projects we mentioned last quarter. We expect two to go into production in 2017, one in 2019 and then two in 2020."

"With the addition of the new content for the high performance sports car manufacturer we expect total production revenue from these projects to be approximately $206 million over the five to seven year production life. This is up from a 166 million that we projected on last quarter's call. We'll then be adding on revenues for spares in the 5 to 10 years following completion of production."

... it appears this company is deep in an order cycle with a possible pathway to success.

And present aren't great conditions:

+ revenues have grown on account of the "bassi" acquisition, an Italian co that makes battery charging systems for EVs and AuxE,

- / +? core growth is down b/c the legacy industrial equipment business (lithium powered forklifts, scissor lifts, et al) has been weak but could that get better soon?

- not been profitable. cost are also laden with R&D expense for "future" customers

- $3M in shareholder value has been destroyed since 1Q16

Much of this destruction in value lies at the feet of a laughingstock board which has been ineffective for long term shareholders. They have not been managing the pivot to larger vehicles.

Someone is finally trying to change that (link is PDF presentation by Meson Capital to ISS).

Beyond the obvious symptoms of an ineffective (underperforming competition, destroying value), the Chairman's bio lists as his "achievements"; working for funds that failed under or around his watch; companies that went bankrupt around his watch; and a firm that invested in a ponzi scheme, around his watch.

I did not invest in this company with the intention that someone would lead it where those other companies have gone.

A new board, a proactive board isn't necessarily a better one, but better with the right effort and energy, necessary changes and investments might occur, with leadership, accountability and targets, which can increase the RPM, the growth engine motor of a company.

The slate of proposed candidates isn't perfect but it's young, experienced and entrepreneurial. Strengthening the board offers more possibilities of future success.

Gabelli funds (GAMCO and Teton) owns 40% of the stock, most likely from the 1996 tech/OPS spinoff. (There's a history of other successful spinoffs from tech/OPS but I don't recall the details; maybe someone else does?).

Hopefully investors can push Gabelli to vote aligned with the activist's - "gold" - proxy. Supporting the efforts of someone who can improve the odds of success would bode well for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.