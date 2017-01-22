Sentiment Speaks: Your Human Brain Makes You Bearish, Not The Market Or News

Price Action Over the Prior Week

This past week saw a very nice move higher in metals the complex as a whole. In fact, the move higher has supported the more immediate bullish case for 2017.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

I have now been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2011. And during that time, the comments section to my articles have been quite entertaining and enlightening. I know my focus on market sentiment has been off the beaten track for most, especially back then, but it seems to have gained significant traction as a market focus from both contributors and the readership as a whole.

While my initial foray into writing for Seeking Alpha saw a significant amount of disbelievers, to put it mildly, as I would constantly be raked over the coals for my market expectations and methodology. Thank G-d much has changed since that time, yet I still do get my share of "trolls" despite our long term proven track record using our market sentiment focus.

This week, I would like to focus on why investors and analysts are often so bearish. Now, when one is bearish on the equity markets, they expect price to drop. However, there are so many that have bought into the fallacy that gold is a safe haven for stock market volatility, most who become bearish of the stock market then become bullish of gold. Since I have addressed why this is a fallacy many times in the past, I will not revisit that issue. But, the mass acceptance of this fallacy leads to many articles and comments being posted that suggest one should buy gold for an impending stock market crash.

So, the question is why are so many so bearish all the time? Come on, we all know who you are. You are the ones who only believe in gold as your savior when the world financial system collapses, and you believe it will happen as early as tomorrow. Well, the world financial system is not collapsing when I woke up this morning. And, in fact, I don't expect another 2008-type event until we get into the 2020's.

But, why are so many people convinced it will happen tomorrow?

Yes, yes, I know. Fiat currency is a sham, the government is supporting the "fake" stock market, all the economic data is being manipulated, yada yada yada. I have read about all the "usual" reasons ad nauseam. But, history has shown that markets do not crash when so many expect it. So, what prevented you from profiting from the market rally since 2009, even if it is all true? Your altruism?

You see, I maintain a different belief than most. I believe that history contains periods of progression and regression, and that is just the way human nature works. Yet, humans progress through time, and only have relatively short periods of regression. But, the periods of regression are so painful, they usually become so embedded in the public's mind that it can often be debilitating.

If one were to seriously consider history, on just about every metric, the world is in far better shape than almost any time in history. In fact, one of my favorite rides at Walt Disney World in Florida is the Carousel of Progress, and it was rumored to be Walt's favorite as well. That ride presents how we have technologically progressed through the 20th century.

While we are very concerned about war and terrorism today, are we any worse than the time periods of World War I, World War II, our own Civil War, etc.? We gripe about wages, poverty, and the value of the dollar, but is poverty really worse today than it was in the Great Depression? In fact, the "poor" have things today that rich people couldn't dream about 100 years ago. As much as we complain about our current health-care system, do you recognize the leaps and bounds we've taken in the past 100 years in medicine/health/science? Are we now living longer or shorter lives than we were 100 years ago?

From my perspective, we have clearly been on a long-term path of progression. While we certainly have experienced periods of regressions, overall, we seem to have historically been on a positive path. Yet, most seem to only focus upon the negative regressions. Why?

Roy F. Baumeister, a professor of social psychology at Florida State University, captured the idea in the title of a journal article he co-authored in 2001, "Bad Is Stronger Than Good," which appeared in The Review of General Psychology.

In that article, he explained that those who are "more attuned to bad things would have been more likely to survive threats and, consequently, would have increased the probability of passing along their genes ... Survival requires urgent attention to possible bad outcomes but less urgent with regard to good ones."

This seems to cause man to become hyper-focused on the negative, which is driven by his innate desire to survive. Furthermore, when we consider that fear is the strongest emotion generated by our brain stem, we can develop a negativity loop that drives us to continually focus upon the negative by our strongest natural tendencies.

Now, we have a better understanding as to why fear or bearishness sells, and why you gravitate to negative articles or analysis for confirmation bias. Our innate tendencies seem to drive us in that direction, despite all the empirical data to the contrary. While our innate tendencies seem to have been pre-programmed within our brain stems to assist man to survive in a life and death struggle, I am not sure such hyper-focused tendencies help us in all aspects of our current lives in which we clearly allow them to reign.

Man also has a natural tendency for herding. And, our natural tendencies for herding and focusing upon the negative do not always serve an investor in a manner which is positive for their investment account. Rather, there are times when an investor has to fight their natural tendencies to avoid adverse effects upon their investment account. It is for this reason that we recognize that contrarian thinking is much preferred to "group think" when dealing with financial markets, especially at market turning points.

Are you starting to reconsider whether your constant bearish bias is helping or hurting your investments? I certainly hope so.

Consider how many of you have maintained a bearish bias of the stock market since 2009? We have heard all the same reasons that feed our natural bearish tendencies. But one has to question if the fundamentals, which have kept so many bearish for years, will foretell a long-term top in our market so that the majority of the market may prepare for the "crash." Well, has the market ever telegraphed such a market decline?

In fact, Professor Hernan Cortes Douglas, former Luksic Scholar at Harvard University, former Deputy Research Administrator at the World Bank, and former Senior Economist at the IMF, addressed the problems regarding utilizing "fundamental" analysis for predictive purposes:

"The historical data say that they cannot succeed; financial markets never collapse when things look bad. In fact, quite the contrary is true. Before contractions begin, macroeconomic flows always look fine. That is why the vast majority of economists always proclaim the economy to be in excellent health just before it swoons. Despite these failures, indeed despite repeating almost precisely those failures, economists have continued to pore over the same macroeconomic fundamentals for clues to the future. If the conventional macroeconomic approach is useless even in retrospect, if it cannot explain or understand an outcome when we know what it is, has it a prayer of doing so when the goal is assessing the future?"

So, put down those bearish articles that you so love to read. Now you can understand that they are just feeding your innate bearish bias. And, if you are intellectually honest about it, then you have to seek out other authors and analysts who can provide you a more balanced approach to the markets. But, I will warn you that they are truly few and far between. You see, analysts are subject to these same human frailties, and most are unable to recognize it.

The ultimate point is that once you understand the why and how your own sentiment towards your investments is driven, you have the opportunity to rise above it in order to make appropriate and, often more profitable, investment decisions. Once you rise above the herd, you have a significant advantage which can then direct you into outperforming the herd.

Just something for you to think about this weekend.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

The analysis I am going to provide you this week is quite simple. As long as the GDX remains over its support region between 20.50-21.65, silver over its support between 16.10-16.50, and GLD over its support between 110.50-112.65, you should view this market bullishly. Moreover, a strong move in silver through the 17.50 region is your initial confirmation that the market may have begun its next rally phase back towards the highs of August 2016. Once we reach that region, I will expect a multi-month consolidation, likely in the spring or early summer, which will set up the next major run in the complex later this year.

Housekeeping Items

I want to thank everyone here at Seeking Alpha for their support all these years. However, I must apologize, as I am simply unable to answer the emails I receive here, especially when it relates to your specific positioning. I run a trading room on my website at elliottwavetrader.net, and answering all the questions posed to me in my trading room, along with the questions on my articles at SA (when I am able to get to them), takes up most of my bandwidth. So, again, I do apologize if you do not receive a response from me if you are attempting to email me.

Also, for those of you who have been intrigued by our perspective on market sentiment, please join us at the International Traders Expo in New York City on February 27th at 8:15am where we will be presenting "Sentiment Speaks: Three Winning Approaches to Sentiment-Based Trading." And, at 5:45pm, we will be presenting "Generational Opportunities in Metals & Miners," and going over a number of mining stocks we have been tracking in our EWT Miners Portfolio.

As a final note, I am honored to partner with Seeking Alpha and Investor in the Family as a presenter at the DIY Investor Summit. In total, 25 of the best investors on Seeking Alpha have gathered to share detailed tips on our core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways we're positioning for 2017. This is a unique event that you will not want to miss. FREE REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN (for a limited time).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I maintain a reduced hedge on my positions, which will be reduced further on any declines in the upcoming week, or will be stopped out with a break out.