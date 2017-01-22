InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 1/20/17: VRAY, BAS, MRTI, OPK

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/20/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are at a seasonal low point due to companies closing trading windows to their insiders until quarterly earnings are released. As a result, the dollar values of trades featured in our Daily Round Up articles (particularly the purchases) will likely be lower than usual through January, before picking up again early February.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY);

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), and;

Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Univar (NYSE:UNVR);

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC);

Ihs Markit (NASDAQ:INFO);

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS);

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP);

OOMA (NYSE:OOMA);

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS);

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), and;

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM);

Instructure (NYSE:INST);

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and;

Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

