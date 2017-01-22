Yunus's Daily Briefing - Where Are U.S Equities Going?

Correction Ahead?

Profit taking should be expected as the aggregate equity market (NYSEARCA:SPY) has gained short-term momentum after the election of Donald Trump.

We should observe some sort of a momentum loss ahead, this is based upon historical trends and it does not indicate that their is any amount of certainty pertaining to whether or not there will be a pull back.

Image via Forbes

The bear argument has been wrong since the mortgage crisis back in 2008, the overall market has been in a bull-run for 8 consecutive years while significant dips occurred in non-linear intervals. A correction is expected from where I stand in the short-term, that there has been a lot of high earnings expectations incorporated to current equity prices.

The correction makes sense because we have seen insufficient clarification regarding the expected fiscal policy measures from that Donald Trump will take as president. As future expectations are incorporated in equity prices beforehand, there is a chance of a bubble emerging.

There are some other risk factors to consider for investors with holdings in the United States, the first one is a protectionist government. Under Trump we can expect protectionist policies implemented however I am not riding the possible trade war thesis that has been brought up in investment circles recently. More so, even though the trend of populism has been gaining momentum, I do not believe this points towards a trade crisis under the Trump administration. Secondly, with the raise of the federal funds rate we will be shifting away from the low rate environment that allowed the market to strive in the past years following the subprime crisis.

The food for thought; with the shift away from the low rate environment elasticity/responsiveness of equities to the federal funds rate should decline. This is due to the nature of the relationship of equities to the federal funds rate, meaning that after the Federal Reserve indicated that there will be at least two interest rate hikes ahead of us this year, equities should be less responsive with each new rate hike if the rate increases are made in short-term intervals.

Each rate hike makes the overall market less responsive if the rate hikes occur in short intervals. Eventually, the result is that after consecutive rate hikes the market does not respond to the hike.

Equity Responsiveness

From the aforementioned content, we have realized that the market is expected to be less responsive than previously to the federal funds rate. The new variable that will have more of a impact on stock prices in my opinion is the underlying earnings of companies. Companies cannot ride the bull train routed in the low rate environment that facilitated easier credit. We can finally shift back to the state of the financial market that was present before the housing crisis, stock prices will be influenced more strongly by underlying earnings.

SPY is pretty expensive from an earnings multiple perspective, at 25.4 the market has been dancing around all time highs. After adjusting for inflation we come up with a value equal to 28.05, this indicates the Shiller earnings multiple is also indicating a premium state for the equity market in the United States. The scare that has been prevalent was that inflation adjusted values and normal values for the earnings multiple have recently crossed over the 2008 crisis figures. An asset bubble is not necessarily evident but rather there are signs of danger present. The last crisis has brought so much legal regulatory oversight that a asset bubble growing without noise is complicated to encounter.

The first earnings season should result in a lot of quality opportunities in the market space. The first quarter earnings figures for 2017 will be a dominant factor in equity market movements as we observe the decline of responsiveness to the federal funds rate. While companies that have been taking beatings will take harder beatings as the 4th quarter earnings comes in.

4th quarter figures will be used to calculate annual figures and therefore equities like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) should be affected in a negative manner. The E.coli crisis was a one time thing but in my personal opinion, after the 4th quarter earnings come in for CMG the equity could take another beating. The company should turn to normal with the start of this year, idiosyncratic risks can become reality and can result with discounts to instinctive value.

Earning Multiple Data via Multpl - As of 1/20/2017

Hoping For Reflation

Donald Trump has indicated that he will attempt to facilitate fiscal reflation, insofar this could result with equities with significant foreign currency exposure to be effected negatively.

Reflation refers to recovery after a certain period of economic contraction, indicating hopes of rapid expansion. A goal of the new president is to surpass 3% annual GDP growth that the Obama administration never reached over the 8 years.

I do not think this was inherently the fault of the previous governing group but rather the post-crisis regulatory implementations by monetary and fiscal authorities. Now that Trump is elected we observed a bull rally, hence over valuation concerns are even more prevalent now considering that the market was at a premium even before the election. Hopes of lower taxation on corporations and indicated regulatory changes have already been incorporated in future forecast. Long story short, SPY has incorporated growth assumptions rooted via the Trump election.

The decline of the corporate tax rate will in return boost corporate earnings, important to note, effects of the newly implemented minimum wage laws will have a interesting effect on large companies. Automation could lead to higher unemployment for jobs that pay minimum wage.

Is Anti-Beta The Answer?

Again, it is pretty frequent that my colleagues differ in opinion in regards to if the equity market is overvalued or not. Different institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) have forecasted drastically different year-end values for the SPY.

The actual numbers do not matter for our particular instance, the important lesson to take from the variance in forecasts is that when institutions differ in opinion this indicates that deviation of returns will increase. Different forecasts for the same financial instruments mean that there are different assumptions about earnings, legal regulatory, and political environment. A place for low risk seeking investors or anyone that wants to hedge the first few months of the new presidency is anti-Beta funds. Low cost, passive management options should be preferred. Low cost measures will optimize portfolios while staying away from political uncertainty.

My reasoning for choosing anti-Beta investments would be due to the uncertainty pertaining to Donald Trump's presidency. Investors should choose investments in the short-term that have limited exposure to foreign currencies and overall stock market volatility.

An option is the QuantShares Market Neutral Anti-Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BTAL), this is a great pick due to how the BTAL has been beaten down as the SPY has been rallying since the completion of the election cycle. BTAL immediately reacted to the election, the anti-Beta feature allowed the decline in the ETF because of high deviation throughout the last days of the election and investors rushing towards stocks for returns over bonds. So if your bet is that there will be uncertainty in the short term routed from the Trump Administration, anti-Beta investment opportunities are for you.

The amount of short positions are equal to the amount of longs, making the ETF a long/short market neutral index.

Foreign currencies especially the eurozone has been beaten up through last summer, Brexit had a negative impact on the financial services industry in the common market. The settlement of Article 4 is the critical catalyst for eurozone related equities, but there is also mixed signals coming from both the European Union and Great Britain.

Well if the anti-Beta strategy is not fit for you, there are some assumptions that can be made for narrowing the direction of the SPY. The 14-Day Relative Strength Index reading that the particular equity is not overbought or oversold, rather close to instinctive value.

A bull market could be prevalent in the future. The RSI reading indicates an upside possibility still, that the Trump effect has not really overpriced equities. Of course this assumption is made via a momentum measure such as the RSI.

We Have Seen This Before

The overall stock market tends to follow certain patterns, the nature of the movements from a technical analysis stand point is up to debate due to lack of theoretical framework in the field.

There was a consolidation through 1997 to 2012. The end of 2012 brought a breakout in the overall stock market as the effects of the low rate environment started to show its effects. We have been on a consistent bull run since then.

But why am I explaining this?

Simple, the equity market has acted this way before, they say history repeats itself but for cautionary reasons we will approach this thesis with some doubt. The same contractionary movements were evident through 1967 to 1981, similar to today no one was expecting a boom that lasted from the summer of 1982 to until the internet bubble bursted.

Could we be in the start of a 1-2 decade bull-run again? A question that requires subjective assumptions but nevertheless it is something to keep in mind going ahead. These are long term price movement characteristics of the SPY, consolidations tended to be followed by long term rapid growth.

Conclusion

There are mixed signals coming from everywhere and its complicated to assess certainly the state of the SPY or more specifically where it is heading towards.

I have stated 3 options for my readers as we start the presidency of Donald Trump. Deregulation is expected, including other fiscal policies in favor of reflation. Rational decision making is critical for investors aiming to position themselves correctly. The right thing to do might be to incorporate your subjective assumptions in your investment philosophy.

A shift from the interest rate influenced markets to earnings influenced markets will allow companies that have strong underlying earnings to strive while foreign exchange risk is evident.

Using Beta efficiently will allow those who seek to hedge the political uncertainty that is present in the United States.

The historical pattern of the SPY indicates a breakout occurring currently, however this insinuates that the overall market will repeat itself.

Earnings multiple readings could be correct in that we are in a dangerous bubble while we could also be in the beginnings of a long term bull-run. Clarification on Donald Trump's implementations as president will bring more daylight to equities in the U.S

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Upon request individual equities are covered, either message directly or comment on the most recent article that has been published via Seeking Alpha to contact the author. If you have found the information useful, follow more for in-depth premium content!