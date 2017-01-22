Apple Vs. Qualcomm: What's An Investor In Both To Do?

Unfortunately, it's not that simple, and the new Trump Administration will determine if the suits go forward.

As an investor in both companies, I wish I could just say "Boys, stop fighting!"

Late Friday (January 20, 2017), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). This was just days after the US Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Qualcomm for anti-competitive licensing practices. Apple's suit also revolves around Qualcomm's licensing practices. Qualcomm's situation with regard to government regulators appears to be snowballing out of control.

Source: US Federal Trade Commission

Torn Between Two Titans

Having Apple and Qualcomm at each others' throats really puts me in a bind. Both companies have figured prominently in my portfolio and in my plans for the new year. I discussed them both in the DIY Investing Summit* as well as my annual Positions Interview with SA Editor Michael Hopkins. At this point, I'm still long both companies.

I still think very highly of both companies. They both are leaders in the field of ARM architecture processors, and both have important products in mobile computing and communications. Qualcomm is the acknowledged world leader in cellular modems. Apple is the originator of the modern smartphone and still a leader in the premium smartphone tier.

Neither company is perfect. Both, it may be argued, are too dependent on smartphones. Both companies are coming off peaks in annual revenue and earnings driven by smartphone growth in the 2013-15 time frame. However, both companies have opportunities for growth into lateral markets by leveraging their respective areas of expertise.

I have problems with the managements of both companies. I've written at length about the need to make changes in Apple's management structure, so, for the time being, let me shift focus to Qualcomm, since it appears to be heading into a crisis of major proportions.

Not long after I wrote about the ruling of the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC), the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a complaint against Qualcomm in federal court. I had pointed out that many of the complaints of China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) were mirrored in the KFTC ruling. The three key areas of focus for the KFTC were roughly the same as the NDRC:

Qualcomm's refusal to license standard essential patents to competing chip companies. Normally, standard essential patents (SEPs) would be required to be licensed under Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Qualcomm's licensing of handset OEMs for the patented technology in its cellular modems. The KFTC found that Qualcomm had used the threat of withholding Qualcomm modems as a means of negotiating favorable licensing terms. Bundling of patents and cross licensing. KFTC found that Qualcomm had required handset OEMs to accept licensing of patent portfolios, even when not all the patents were useful. Qualcomm also required cross licensing of patents held by the OEMs without compensation.

The KFTC's Remedial Orders did not challenge Qualcomm's right to license its patents at the OEM level, but only required that abusive practices that resulted in excessive licensing fees be curtailed. This also followed in the footsteps of the NDRC settlement with Qualcomm.

When Qualcomm reached its agreement with the NDRC, it offered assurance to investors that the NDRC experience would not be repeated. The competition agencies of other governments would not see things the NDRC's way, we were assured.

That's not what's happening at all. With each new case, the NDRC's original concerns are simply being reaffirmed and amplified. The US FTC complaint basically focuses on the same three key areas of the KFTC ruling, except that it takes matters even further.

The FTC complaint points out that Qualcomm's licensing of baseband processors is "anomalous" among semiconductor suppliers:

Qualcomm's "no license-no chips" policy sets Qualcomm apart from other suppliers of semiconductor and cellular-equipment components. Other component suppliers rely on component sales, rather than separate patent licenses, to convey to their OEM customers the intellectual property rights that those customers need in order to use or resell the components they have purchased. When a supplier sells a component, such as a baseband processor, to an OEM, that sale, under the doctrine of patent exhaustion, ordinarily terminates any right of the supplier under patent law to control any further use or sale of the component. Thus, when one of Qualcomm's competitors sells a baseband processor to an OEM, the OEM can use or resell the processor without obtaining a separate patent license from the competitor - just as a consumer buying a smartphone does not have to obtain a separate patent license from the seller of the smartphone.

The FTC concludes that holding chip supplies hostage in order to force OEMs to accept unfair licensing terms is inherently anti-competitive. The FTC appears to be taking direct aim at the practice of requiring licensing along with chip purchases.

The Trump, and Apple, Effects

I've been holding off writing about the FTC action primarily because the new Trump Administration could very well reverse the actions of the FTC. An article in the Atlantic points out that Trump will be able to appoint two FTC commissioners immediately. This will create a Republican majority on the FTC. President Trump will also be able to designate one of them as the commission chairman.

It's very possible that the new Trump FTC will decide to change course and back off from the suit against Qualcomm. However, I consider it unlikely. Qualcomm's conduct appears to be so egregious as to require action even from a Republican dominated FTC.

It's in this context that the Apple suit needs to be understood. Apple is making a statement that the tech industry has more or less lined up against Qualcomm. The FTC complaint specifically called out Qualcomm's treatment of Apple as abusive, anti-competitive conduct. The FTC says that Qualcomm gave Apple rebates on license fees conditioned on exclusive use of Qualcomm modems. Qualcomm thereby created a system that "taxed" OEMs if they used parts from competing suppliers, for which the OEMs were still required pay Qualcomm patent fees. This system effectively discouraged OEMs from going outside of Qualcomm for modems.

Part of the point of Apple's suit appears to be recovery of about $1 billion in rebates it claims Qualcomm withheld. Apple says in a statement given to Ars Technica:

To protect this business scheme, Qualcomm has taken increasingly radical steps, most recently withholding nearly $1B in payments from Apple as retaliation for responding truthfully to law enforcement agencies investigating them.

This appears to be a reference to Apple's participation in the KFTC investigation, which I pointed out seems to have especially incensed Qualcomm's management. Not surprisingly, Qualcomm has a very different view. Qualcomm General Counsel Don Rosenberg stated, as reported by Reuters:

Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business in various jurisdictions around the world, as reflected in the recent KFTC decision and FTC complaint, by misrepresenting facts and withholding information. We welcome the opportunity to have these meritless claims heard in court where we will be entitled to full discovery of Apple's practices and a robust examination of the merits.

Apple appears to want to goad the FTC into continuing the case against Qualcomm, as well as lining up a win for its case if the FTC wins. If the FTC loses or withdraws, Apple will probably fold.

Investor Takeaway

I'm not convinced that Qualcomm doesn't have a right to require licenses for it chips. The FTC's direction probably won't result in the practice being banned outright, even if it is "anomalous". Therefore, I doubt that the FTC action threatens Qualcomm's core business model. But it probably will have the result of reducing Qualcomm's licensing fees, as well as opening Qualcomm to more effective competition in the future, if the FTC wins its case.

These would be blows, but I believe Qualcomm could absorb them and come back. The main concern I have right now is that this clearly has the potential to delay or even derail the NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition. Qualcomm will have to get permission from the FTC for the acquisition to go forward, and I can't see that happening as long as the FTC suit is unresolved.

As things stand right now, I'm changing my recommendation on Qualcomm to hold from buy. I'm sorry to have to do that, but I believe that it's likely that the FTC suit will go forward. If the Trump administration manages to alter the FTC course, I will revise this. I continue to rate Apple a buy for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon.

*The DIY Investing Summit is a joint project of Seeking Alpha and SA Contributor Brian Bain. The Summit brings together 25 of the top SA contributors, including myself, for in depth interviews with tips for successful investing in 2017. Normally, the Summit requires a fee, but you can get free access by clicking on the link here.

This is a limited time offer, so please don't wait too long to listen to your favorite SA contributors on the Summit. Thanks for reading, and good luck in the new year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.