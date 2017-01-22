He came in through the bathroom window He came in through the bathroom window Protected by a silver spoon… -The Beatles

I am not sure anyone would really disagree. He certainly didn't come in through the front door. In my opinion, he used the Republican Party as a platform but he is no mainstream Republican. Actually, he is no mainstream anything, as far as politics is concerned. Yet, here he is, the new President of the United States.

He said, in his inauguration speech, "America First." He might also just have well have said, "The Establishment is out," because they certainly are and will be for the next four years. If you have some confusion about everyone else's reaction to him, don't feel alone. You see, the Senate is establishment, the House is establishment and the Press is establishment. They have all, in my view, been tremendously minimized, and they know it, and so the reactions to him are far, far from ordinary.

He outgunned them all.

This city is afraid of me. I have seen its true face. The streets are extended gutters and the gutters are full of blood and when the drains finally scab over, all the vermin will drown. The accumulated filth of all their sex and murder will foam up about their waists and all the whores and politicians will look up and shout, Save us, and I'll whisper, No. -Watchmen

You have a choice here. You can be fearful; you can even be apocalyptic. You can run and hide in the primrose bushes or sing "Woe is me," long into the American night. This is because you have lost all of your beans and their counters. You didn't want anything to change.

The other option is a bright smile, and a little whistle blowing, as we set off on our new adventure. I am with this group. "Outbound" we go and who knows what is around the next bend. The country voted for a new adventure, you know, so why are you so surprised, or even mortified, that we are about to set out on one?

Still round the corner there may wait

A new road or a secret gate

And though I oft have passed them by

A day will come at last when I

Shall take the hidden paths that run

West of the Moon, East of the Sun. - J.R.R. Tolkien

Now much has been made of Mr. Trump's, "America First" speech. I also have an opinion here but I am going to come at it in a very different manner. The new attitude of the United States is going to have a profound and lasting effect on the markets and you should note it now; before it takes careful note of you. This is because, if the markets take note of you, you will neither enjoy the observation, or the result.

It is my observation that America can become energy self-sufficient in about eighteen months, if we put our back to it, and I believe we will. I would not be surprised, at all, to see OPEC, and the other radical energy producing nations, to try to cut America off, in this process. You might remember that I said this today, because you won't believe it tomorrow. They are going to try, and try very hard, in my view, to cut us off and so to regain the balance of power with the rest of the world.

They, too, will get outgunned, as the President and the Congress line up on the same side of this one.

Then, Mr. Mnuchin & Co. will come up with a scheme to repatriate the $2.2 Trillion of American corporate off-shore money that is off-shore. Great for "us" but very bad for "them" and, you may note, all of the rest of the countries in the world are now "them." I also think Mr. Mnuchin knows how to read and deal with a balance sheet. The consensus wisdom these days is that our infrastructure and military build-out will cause inflation and higher interest rates. I believe that wisdom is wrong.

I also think that the Federal government will get cut-back, along with social programs, and that tax credits will be used in their place. Tax credits, used properly, can funnel growth through the system and I think that is what is forthcoming. In other words, I believe the build-up, the build-out, of America will be weighed against the liability side of the country's balance sheet which is why I am not expecting some huge hike in yields. Remember, too, that the Fed dot-plots of today mean nothing, any longer, as the Fed is going to be re-focused, re-directed, in Mr. Trump's image with businessmen taking over the reins from the academics.

Yields may bounce around today but, soon enough, others besides me will also reach this conclusion, I believe. America is going to get run as a business and business is going to be the mainstay of America. Politics will have lost its sweet spot.

Out, damn spot! -William Shakespeare

When the debt clock starts marching backwards

And the Red Queen at the Fed has lost her head

And the White Knight in the nation's house

Is all that needs to be read

You will see which direction to head