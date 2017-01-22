All Eyes On Major Regional Casinos Merger

I combine several critical figures of each company's financial performance and ascertain what the combined entity will look like.

Eldorado Resorts, operator of seven casino resorts, to acquire Isle of Capri Casinos' 14 properties in the first quarter this year.

Welcome. In this article we'll discuss the acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) by Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI). My conclusion is the acquisition is not a benefit to shareholders today because ERI is overpaying for ISLE. I expect poor share price performance for ERI throughout 2017 as investors reconcile the earnings of the combined entity with expanded debt ratios and shareholder dilution. If the economy roars and the casinos take windfall incomes the share price won't perform as I forecast.

State Of The Acquisition

ERI is on target to close the transaction during this quarter of 2017. The terms of the exchange give an option to ISLE holders: Receive $23.00 per share or 1.638 shares of ERI. Right now, ISLE trading at $23.90 as ERI trades at $15.60.

If a fellow were holding ISLE today at $23.90, they must be intending to opt-in to the exchange for 1.638 shares of ERI because at today's price this represents an exchange worth $25.55 per share of ISLE ($15.60 * 1.638 = $25.55). This return will only be achieved if the price of ERI holds steady post-transaction. I believe its very unlikely ERI will hold at today's price level per share equivalent post-transaction. Investors in ISLE will more wisely opt-in for the $23.00 per share cash exchange for the following reasons.

ERI's price per share of $15.60 today will not hold because of two big pressures on the company's value: There will be substantially more shares outstanding, diluting the value of each, plus the company must issue substantial new debt in order to pay out $23.00 cash to ISLE shareholders. Post-transaction, out of ERI and ISLE there will be only ERI stock. A diluted stock company with a worse tangible book value than before the merger.

So ERI stock itself faces substantial selling pressure post-merger because the premium ISLE is trading against its cash price offer indicates there are substantial numbers of investors who intend to sell ERI stock post-acquisition. This will generate a post-transaction period of unusually high selling pressure on ERI.

Therefore, avoid ERI and ISLE stock during this time immediately before the merger and avoid ERI for a period of time after the merger as selling pressure from converted shares occurs.

Financial & Business State

The following table displays the finances of each company and sketch out what the combined entity will look like:

Metric ERI ISLE NEW ERI TBV* -$258M -$3M -$261M - New Debt Revenue $876M $934M $1810M CFO $108M $137M $245M

*TBV: Tangible Book Value

Post-acquisition the combined company, ERI, will have a terrifically negative net tangible book value. The new entity, more highly leveraged than either standalone company, will dependent on a strong economy in order to float its expenses and larger interest payments. The more highly leveraged entity doesn't directly gain anything in the transaction in terms of financial engineering.

The value proposition delivered by ERI management is that the combined entities will generate operational synergies and efficiencies.

There is one way such synergies won't materialize. That is, neither company manufactures or mass-retails physical products. There is no substantial synergy available through leveraging purchasing power against vendors.

Synergy is basically a misleading term here. Small cost savings may be realized by combining accounting systems and relocating headquarters, but those things will also first cost money.

Only if ERI has a much superior management strategy to ISLE will this merger create actual financial benefits for investors in either company. I give management at ERI credit for converting 60% of cash from operations into free cash flow available to owners, which is far superior to ISLE's long-term average of below 50% conversion of cash from operations to free cash flow.

But we can't be sure ERI management is able to bring their superior cost efficiency metric and copy-paste it into ISLE's business.

There are substantial differences between the locations of each company's properties. ISLE is scattered throughout the U.S. while ERI has several locations in Reno, NV, including the big brand property CIRCUS CIRCUS. The inherently superior economics of ERI's properties may not be something management can duplicate in order to improve the longstanding results ISLE casinos have delivered.

Then again, ISLE casinos may have long-tenured management protocols which are definitively inferior to the approach ERI will bring to their acquired properties.

Summing up where ERI and ISLE are heading

Altogether its my opinion that ERI's management is using shareholder money as a bet on Hope that there is tons of room for improvement at ISLE properties and a Hope the economy roars during the coming years. Next to the fact of substantial incoming shareholder dilution and more debt, it makes this an uninvestable situation at today's price levels in ERI and ISLE.

Presently the two entities have a combined market capitalization of $1.718B. If ERI management does bring substantial improvement to ISLE properties, and cash conversion of operating cash flows into free cash flows available to owners improves to 50%, we're looking at free cash flow expectations of $123M from the new entity. That means today the market is offering these companies at a forward valuation of 14x free cash flows.

Its a fair valuation -- if Hope comes through and the economy roars, they will far surpass my estimate of forward cash flows ($123M) and shareholders will receive a bountiful return. If things move sideways for these businesses, or god forbid, things turns south, the combined entity looks very expensive right now.

Final Word

Avoid ERI and ISLE until the post-transaction reconciliation of financials are reported and the selling pressure shakes out of the combined entity's shares.

