Why Is MPT So Sacred? It's Not Religion, You Know

Now here’s the rub. Most say that they manage to objectives, but they use MPT to do so.

Then 26 years ago, in 1991, Dr. Frank Sortino created Post Modern Portfolio Theory PMPT). PMPT is next generation, used to manage to objectives.

Investors have financial goals that advisors help them achieve. Most financial advisors manage to objectives, and most use Modern Portfolio Theory (MPT) to find a suitable asset mix. MPT is more than 65-years old. It's time to dust it off. There's a better modern way to manage to objectives that improves the chances that the client will actually succeed.

Current portfolio construction evolves from a 2-step process:

Using a Calculator, translate client objectives into an essential return objective (ERO) that brings current assets plus future cash flows in line with a wealth objective.

Use MPT to "locate" the "right" asset mix on the efficient frontier, as shown in the graph below. This solution produces the lowest risk asset mix for a given expected return.

Note that risk in an MPT world is defined as volatility, or standard deviation, and is independent of the ERO. Volatility is the same regardless of the ERO. MPT assumes every investor thinks and acts the same in equilibrium so one efficient frontier fits all.

Enter PMPT

A new modern day approach has been developed by Dr. Frank Sortino. Post Modern Portfolio Theory (NASDAQ:PMPT) views risk as the possibility of failing to achieve an objective. Risk in a PMPT world is ERO-specific. For example, if we need to earn 8% to achieve our goals, cash is a high risk asset because we're not going to succeed with cash. By contrast, cash is always low-risk in an MPT world.

Improving the odds

PMPT's asset mix solution is different than MPT's and different for each ERO. PMPT can improve the odds of achieving the ERO while simultaneously reducing the degree of potential disappointment: Better upside potential for the downside risk.

For each objective and associated ERO, measure reward as the potential to exceed the ERO, and risk as volatility below the ERO. Using the Surz indexes (mutually exclusive and exhaustive), generate a passive efficient frontier for each ERO that maximizes the potential to exceed the ERO relative to the downside risk of falling below the ERO. An ERO=8 efficient frontier is shown in the graph below.

Superimpose on that efficient frontier all the possible combinations of active managers and passive indexes that will exactly fill the allocations to each asset category and provide a higher return adjusted for downside risk (arrows above the efficient frontier). Choose the portfolio with the highest arrow. This is the upside potential ratio framework.

Then after establishing an asset mix, track progress toward achieving objectives, and adjust as necessary. Measure the client's performance relative to the ERO.

