My Top 3 Picks For 2017

In addition to these common positive catalysts, each pick has company specific catalysts that will generate substantial value for investors in 2017.

My picks are all set to benefit in 2017 from impacts from tax loss harvesting, present compelling acquisition targets, have a short squeeze potential, and operate in expanding industries.

The U.S. stock market saw solid gains in 2016, buoyed by a post-election rally. Each of the three major stock indexes closed 2016 with gains and the Dow Jones Index (NYSEARCA:DIA) is near all-time highs and is flirting with the 20,000 level.

The Shiller PE ratio for the S&P 500 may indicate that the stock market is hitting worrying levels. The Shiller "cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio" (NYSEARCA:CAPE) is calculated using price divided by the index's average historical earnings, adjusted for inflation. This ratio is based on Yale economics professor Robert Shiller's research, which found 10-year stock market returns were negatively correlated to high CAPE ratio readings on a relative basis.

Although I think that the stock market will perform well under the Trump Administration, it is noteworthy that the current level on the Shiller PE ratio was also reached before the 1929, 2000, and 2008 plunges. Whether or not you believe a stock market correction is imminent, this elevated level should provide investors with more caution in picking stocks and should push them to look for undervalued opportunities. With this in mind, I offer investors my three top picks for 2017, which I believe represent significantly undervalued opportunities.

My 3 Top Picks

My top picks for 2017 are:

Although each of these stocks are in different sectors and the parallels between them are not readily apparent, there are similar catalysts that will provide significant upside to each of these names in 2017.

I will first discuss the common positive catalysts, which will benefit all of these stocks and then I will delve into the company specific catalysts.

Common Catalysts

1. Tax Loss Harvesting

Tax loss harvesting is the practice of selling a security that has experienced a loss. Investors that realize that loss are able to offset taxes on their gains, effectively minimizing their taxable income. There is a provision in the tax code, called a wash sale, which prevents investors from realizing those losses if they purchase the shares again within a 30 day period. Thus, investors are likely to either wait until the 30 day period passes or purchase a similar type of asset.

Each of these stocks faced significant declines in the past few years, and throughout 2016, with a significant sell-off coming at the end of 2016. I believe that each of these stocks faced pressure in the latter-portion of 2016 from the practice of tax loss harvesting.

This year tax loss harvesting is even more prevalent due to the likely reduced tax rates next year. The top capital gains tax currently stands at 23.8%, but is expected to decrease to 15% under Trump's presidency. Therefore, investors that have been holding onto the stock for more than one year, and have losses, had an incentive to sell before the new year.

The reason they have an incentive to lock in the loss this year is because the value of that loss is higher (and can be carried forward for 3 years) than if they sold it at a loss after January 1st. The loss carryforward is calculated by multiplying the taxable rate by the loss.

Therefore, the value of the loss carryforward decreases by 8.8% for long term capital losses (in the top tax bracket) if it wasn't locked in during 2016. With FIT, GLUU, and GPRO trading significantly above the current level over the past few years, (as shown by the charts below), there are presumably numerous investors with long-term capital losses that they can harvest at a higher rate this year.

2. Value & Acquisition Targets

FIT, GLUU, and GPRO, all present significant value opportunities which lends them to being acquisition targets.

FIT

Here's a snippet from my prior article discussing the value provided by FIT:

I believe the most compelling reason to buy FIT is based on its current valuation. As of the last quarter (October 1st, 2016), FIT held $1.43 billion in current assets compared to just $519 million in current liabilities. Moreover, their total assets stood at $1.69 billion compared to $573 million in total liabilities.

With a market capitalization of around $1.7 billion, FIT is an extremely attractive takeover target. This is especially true when you consider that cash, marketable securities, and net accounts receivable represent the majority of their current assets, $1.13 billion to be exact. Therefore, the effective takeover price for an acquirer is much lower than the actual market capitalization of the company.

GLUU

Here's a snippet from my prior article discussing the value provided by GLUU:

From a value perspective, GLUU provides a compelling investing opportunity. As of September 30th GLUU held $147.52 million in cash, with no debt. Moreover they have $190.5 million in current assets and $331.98 million in total assets compared to $62.2 million in current liabilities and only $84.93 million in total liabilities. With a market capitalization just north of $250 million, GLUU provides an asymmetric risk/reward investing opportunity. Furthermore, comparative financial ratios indicate GLUU is undervalued as well. GLUU's price to book value ratio is merely 1.05 and price to sales ratio is just .92. Although, not an entirely apt comparison because King Digital (BATS:KING) was profitable at the time KING was acquired by Activision Blizzard, KING's price to book ratio was 5 and its price to sales ratio was 2.83. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) provides another data point to compare GLUU to in order to understand how undervalued GLUU currently is. ZNGA, which is similarly unprofitable, trades at a significantly higher price to sales and price to book ratio as compared to GLUU. ZNGA's price to sales ratio is 3.07 and its price to book is 1.377.

GPRO

Here's a snippet from my prior article discussing the value provided by GPRO:

At the current trading level, $9.02 per share, GPRO's market capitalization stands at just $1.27 billion. This is a far cry from the roughly $11 billion market capitalization reached in 2014, and is significantly below its IPO price of $24 per share. Historical price should not be considered alone in determining if a security provides a value investment opportunity, however, when considering the value of GPRO's assets, when coupled with its new business opportunities, I believe that GPRO is currently undervalued. As of September 30, 2016, GPRO held $901 million in total assets compared to just $393.6 million in total liabilities, which means GPRO is trading at just 2.5x its book value. Furthermore, GPRO's price-to-sales ratio is only .818. Moreover, GPRO's current valuation makes it an acquisition target. GPRO has roughly $224.9 million of cash on its balance sheet, which effectively reduces the price an acquirer must pay to purchase GPRO through a tender offer. Furthermore, an acquirer may be interested in GoPro's strong brand value which could be leveraged to brand other products. Additionally, GoPro recently filed an 8-K which enhances its potential to be acquired. Management has prudently been streamlining its operations by consolidating its leased office facilities, reducing the number of its employees, and closing its entertainment division. This has resulted in one time restructuring charges of $24 million-$33 million in Q4 2016, but in subsequent quarters GoPro should be a more efficient and profitable company. This is especially true if its subscription service and licensing platform begin to take off, as they are a fixed cost to operate and each incremental sale adds to the bottom-line.

3. Short Squeeze Potential

Each of these stocks have a high short interest ratio, which could lead to a short squeeze. A short squeeze is a situation in which a heavily shorted stock moves sharply higher forcing more short sellers to close out their positions, which adds to the upward pressure in the stock.

Basically, short sellers sell the stock first and must buy it back later. If there is any positive news, then short sellers may all try to buy back their shares at the same time to close out their positions. This added buying is what can drive the stock markedly higher.

4. Expanding Industry

All of these companies are operating in industries that are experiencing prodigious growth. According to IDC, the wearables market grew 3.1% y/y in Q3 of 2016 with FIT being the market leader. GLUU is operating in the mobile game market which reached $41 billion in 2016, representing an 18% growth. Finally, according to Global Market Insights, the action camera market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 22% from 2016 to 2023, which represents a sizeable opportunity for GPRO.

Company Specific Investment Catalysts

Having discussed the common catalysts that will propel these stocks higher in 2017, I will now delve into each of the company specific catalysts.

FIT

FIT has been entering into several partnerships to spur sales and accelerate revenue growth.

Healthcare Partnerships

Fitbit has been prudent in expanding its sales through healthcare partnerships. Insurance companies are increasingly adopting programs to allow members to wear fitness trackers and get rewarded with premium discounts or HSA account bonuses if they meet certain criteria.

Revenue and Margin Expansion Potential

The added partnerships with insurance and technology companies may help to accelerate revenue growth in the coming quarters. Furthermore, an expanding base of Fitbit users can lead to even more growth from sales of accessories, such as the Fitbit Aria, which retails for $129.95.

Additionally, margins will probably improve as well from accessory sales. FIT sells a number of different accessories which will likely help margins. The Fitstar Personal Trainer, which retails for $39.99 adds directly to the bottom line, as there is no cost for FIT to sell an additional program. Further, sales for additional bands, apparel, and necklaces are likely to be at higher margins. Thus, with an expanded user base comes the potential for accelerating growth with higher margins.

GLUU

Synergies

GLUU is set to benefit from synergies related to its newly implemented "Evergreen Strategy." This strategy involves trying to both acquire and launch a number of different games and achieve various synergies between them.

There are a number of synergies when launching and acquiring different games to run on the same platform. For one, GLUU can cross sell its customers to get them to play on their other games and leverage their size to decrease user acquisition costs. Moreover, economies of scale will reduce their development costs for new games. Another important synergy is that GLUU will have the ability to grow its advertising partner network and have more clout to expand the ad rates on its networks.

GLUU explained the synergies, with specific numbers, when discussing the recent Crowdstar Acquisition with investors. Management explained that they have been able to synergize acquisitions in the past and believe they can do the same with the Crowdstar acquisition.

Specifically, management thinks that it can increase ad revenues from 8% (Crowdstar actuals) to 16% (Glu's actuals) by leveraging Glu's ad network and expanded use of video ads. Additionally, management believes it can decrease the user acquisition spend from 35% of gross revenue (Crowdstar actuals) to 15-20% (Glu's actuals) by leveraging Glu's user tracking system for campaign level ROI performance.

Insider Buying

Although I regard fundamentals and valuation as much more important of a metric in assessing an investment opportunity, it is noteworthy to mention that two executives in the last couple of months have acquired more GLUU shares. In total, now 23.91% of the total shares outstanding are held by insiders.

GPRO

GPRO's management has prudently been looking for alternative ways to drive revenue growth and diversify away from product sales.

Subscription Revenue

In September 2016, GoPro launched a cloud subscription service, called GoPro Plus that allows users to seamlessly upload their footage from their camera to the cloud. After uploading, users can edit the footage using GoPro's suite of mobile and desktop editing applications.

GoPro will benefit from this service in two material ways. First, and most obvious, GPRO will have a recurring revenue stream in the form of $4.99 per month per user that signs up. Assuming this service gains some traction, it will provide a predictable revenue stream, which will allow GPRO to generate cash flow to either invest in other endeavors or begin returning money to shareholders in the form of dividends or share repurchases. Secondly, this will create a positive virtuous cycle for GPRO's licensing efforts by enabling users to quickly make content.

Licensing

In July 2015, GPRO launched a licensing platform to enable global advertising brands and agencies to license video and images. The platform will allow easy access to creators' content with time-saving tools to search, download, and preview content to license for use in advertising, news, and other media and entertainment.

Concluding Remarks

With the market reaching levels which suggest frothy valuations, it becomes increasingly important to find undervalued opportunities. No matter where the general stock market ends the year, I believe the confluence of catalysts discussed above will lead to FIT, GLUU, and GPRO ending 2017 at a significantly higher level then they are currently trading at.

