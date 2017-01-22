Barclays Is Heavily Undervalued Offering Considerable Long-Term Upside

Management is steadily unlocking value for investors and positioning the bank for growth, particularly in its core U.K. market.

The market has not taken into account the success Barclay’s has had with turning its operations around and divesting itself of poor or non-core assets.

European banks have been on the nose for some time with them being viewed as high risk because of a confluence of events, notably the failure of European banks to recover from the financial crisis and the looming Brexit. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean that good investments aren't to be found among European banks. One that stands out as a contrarian deep-value pick despite the many issues that it is facing is Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Background

U.K. banks were hit hard by the global financial crisis with many including Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG), Halifax Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) all being bailed out by the U.K. government. Even now after nine years since the crisis began none of the U.K. banks have been able to return to their former glory with the majority of Europe still caught in an economic downturn.

Nonetheless, Barclays pulled through the crisis in better shape than many U.K. banks despite being forced to recapitalize. Because of the negative perception of U.K. banks its shares are have been languishing for some time despite recovering somewhat in recent months.

Source: Barclays Investor Relations.

It seems that the latest round of bad news regarding European banks, particularly a hard Brexit, the looming bailout of Italian banks and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) being identified by the IMF as the riskiest bank globally has done nothing to ease the negative perception of European banks.

As a result, the market has over-baked the degree of risk associated with Barclays leaving it mispriced and creating an opportunity for investors. This is despite the bank having made significant progress in divesting itself of non-performing business and reducing its exposure to toxic assets.

#1 Divestments progressing ahead of schedule

Barclay's asset divestment program forms a key plank in its turnaround strategy. It is focused on divesting non-core businesses to boost its core capital ratio, reduce risk weighted assets and release capital that can be directed to its core operations.

The latest divestments include:the December 2016 sale of its French retail, investment banking and wealth management business;

November 2016 sale of its wealth and investment management business in Singapore;

May 2016 the sale of a 12.2% stake in its African banking business; and

the sale in April 2016 of its consumer payments business in Portugal and Spain.

To date the program is proceeding ahead of schedule and has significantly reduced the bank's exposure to risk.

As these divestments continue to gain momentum the volume and number of impairment charges will continue to decline and the bank will be able to generate a higher return on retained earnings from its core businesses. As the chart shows the costs being incurred by its non-core operations continue to fall sharply.

Source: Company filings.

As this costs continue to fall it will have a positive effect on Barclay's profitability lifting its overall ROE.

#2 Core businesses continue to perform strongly

One of the most attractive aspects of Barclay's is that its core businesses, especially its U.K. banking business continue to perform strongly. This business is responsible for generating 54% of Barclay's income and is the jewel in its crown, generating a solid return for investors.

For the third quarter 2016 its U.K. business delivered a very impressive ROE of 21%, well above the ROEs that equivalent major U.S. banks have been able to deliver. While that is 4.7% lower than for the equivalent period in 2015 it is an impressive ROE given the relatively poor health of the U.K. economy and the impact of the Brexit.

Much of this can be attributed to the prudent management of its U.K. business and the fact that it is generating a solid steadily growing net interest margin. For the third quarter its NIM was 3.72% or 18 basis points higher than a year earlier.

Source: Company filings.

The business is also steadily growing and impressively experienced strong deposit growth in the third quarter giving it a loan-to-deposit ratio of 90% and reducing its dependence on other more-costly and volatile forms of funding for its lending activities.

Source: Company filings.

This will help to boost Barclay's U.K. margins and profitability leading to a higher ROE, once the current headwinds have abated.

One pleasing aspects of Barclay's U.K. business is the lead they have taken in digital banking, which will help to ensure that business continues to grow.

More importantly, the business has a sound balance sheet with the bank taking a proactive approach to provisioning for potential losses and a low loan loss ratio of 56 basis points.

All these factors point to the business continuing to perform strongly and being a key driver of growth for Barclays. These factors in conjunction with the divestment program will lead to a more profitable leaner bank that can unlock value for investors.

Nonetheless, there are a range of short-term headwinds that will impact on Barclay's performance.

Headwinds

Barclays may have pulled through the various crisis that shook the U.K. banking system to its core over the last 10 years but it has still been heavily in a range of activities that have had a toxic effect on its performance. It is this which is one of the reasons for the bank to be delivering substandard returns for investors.

#1 Non-core operations will weigh on performance for the short term

In the past Barclays had a bad habit of working as siloed business with operational divisions making strategic decisions aimed at growing the divisions earnings with little regard for how it would impact the entity. This saw it grow in such a way that it now has a wide range of businesses that do not form part of its future and have been performing poorly in recent years.

These businesses are up for sale or in the process of being wound down and have been housed in a unit called Barclays non-core.

It is composed of the bulk of its commodities operations, European insurance and banking businesses, Asian wealth management and commodities business. Barclays formed its non-core assets division as part of its transformation program that among other things is focused on reducing costs and boosting profitability by returning the bank to its key business.

Since 2014 when the division was formed it has been actively working on completing asset sales and winding down non-performing non-core operations and it is expected that this will be unwound by the end of 2017. This is particularly important process because it will rid Barclay's poor quality and non-performing assets that have weighed heavily on its performance in recent years.

#2 Litigation and regulatory action

One of the biggest overhangs facing European banks including Barclay's is the amount of litigation and regulatory action that they are facing.

However, much of the litigation and regulatory action against Barclay's is winding down and this can be seen in its third quarter results where the bank's provision for litigation and conduct had fallen to $48 million from $74 million a year earlier. There is also the threat of the DOJ litigation with the department accusing the bank of miss-selling mortgages.

While no specific figure has been provided as to what the DOJ is seeking from the bank the threat that this poses to Barclay's should dissipate over the course of 2017. Any penalty should be comfortably absorbed by the bank if a settlement can't be reached.

#3 Brexit and Europe's economic slump

A key factor that has been weighing heavily on Barclay's share price is the Brexit which many analysts expect to trigger a recession in the U.K.'s fragile economy. There are increasing fears that it will be a hard-Brexit, sharply impacting the U.K. economy and the financial services sector.

The greatest risk associated with the Brexit is the expectation that it will trigger a U.K. recession and there will be a flight of capital. This certainly would be harmful to Barclay's growth prospects but even if it were to occur the impact would be relatively short-lived with many economists predicting the impact will be most keenly felt in 2017.

Already the pound is under considerable pressure causing inflation to rise and there has been a drop-in retail sales as well as an adverse impact on business sentiment.

Nevertheless, the risks this poses Barclay's growth prospects have been baked into its share price.

Finding Barclay's value

To determine Barclay's indicative fair-value I have used a retained earnings model with the following assumptions:

I have used the ROE of its core business to reflect the bank's future performance because its non-core operations are expected to be wound down by the end of 2017.

The bank's ROE has been discounted over the valuation period to reflect the risks associated with the Brexit, litigation and regulatory action.

An ROE in perpetuity of 8% has been used to calculate the terminal value of retained earnings.

This takes into account both the bank's growth prospects as well as any future economic headwinds it may experience.

A conservative rate of economic growth has been used. This is represented by an assumed long-term GDP growth rate of 2% for the U.K. taking into account the near-term impact of weaker than expected growth.

I have accounted for the bank's dividend payout ratio using a combination of its stated dividend policy and its objective to increase dividends over the longer term.

I have applied a cost of equity of 7.7%, which was calculated using the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). The calculations and assumptions for the CAPM model are set out below:

After taking into account each of the factors discussed and the assumptions listed, I have determined an indicative fair value for Barclay's of $19.18 per ADR, as the following table shows.

This is 72% higher than Barclay's share price at the time of writing and indicates that the bank is under-valued by the market because of the extreme degree of risk that is perceived to exist in U.K. banks at this time.

Nevertheless, considering the considerable degree of upside available there is a large margin of error and if Barclay's successfully executes its non-core asset wind down and reduces the litigation risk it is easy to see the ADRs achieving this target.

Final thoughts

An investment in Barclay's is not without risk and the bank's history clearly indicates this. It does nonetheless appear that the market has not taken into account Barclay's success in turning its operations around and the growth potential especially for its U.K. operations. There are also indications that the perceived degree of risk for Barclay's is over-baked and with potential upside of up-to 72% on offer at this time it is certainly a deep-value investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.