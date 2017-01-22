Welcome To The Real Brexit

British Prime Minister, Theresa May finally clarified her government's position on the future of the UK in regards to its EU membership. In March of this year, article 50 of the EU treaty will be launched, which will be the beginning of the divorce procedures. It will not be a partial divorce, as many have hoped. It will be a clean break, which means that the two year period which article 50 procedures allow for to complete the breakup will have to be used to completely re-define UK-EU relations, including on issues such as trade, legal relations, existing workers in each other's economies, which previously had the right to work under EU treaty. There will also have to be a break between the UK and the central EU budget, to which Britain is currently major net contributor.

Ever since the British EU membership referendum was announced, we have been hearing a lot about how bad it will be for Britain to leave the EU. It most certainly is going to take some adjustments in my view. The UK financial sector in particular may suffer, because the UK will no longer be considered one of the EU's main financial hubs, once the UK will no longer be part of the EU. HSBC and UBS both announced their intentions to move 1,000 jobs each from London just recently. Goldman Sachs is also considering slashing 3,000 London jobs. But while we get all these news in the media, far less attention is paid to the consequences for the EU. These consequences are economical as well as political, which in the case of the EU could not come at a worst time.

One of the biggest and more immediate concerns happens to be in regards to the EU budget. Britain was a massive net contributor in the past few years, which means that either taxes will have to be raised on EU countries, or the budget will need to be slashed in order to fill the void. There was some hope among EU officials that they could avoid having to deal with this issue, by getting Britain to continue the flow of funds into EU coffers, in exchange for allowing Britain to remain part of the common market, as part of the partial divorce strategy, but that hope now seems dashed. At this moment, it seems that the bias among EU leaders is towards raising the money through demands for extra contributions from remaining EU members. An initial estimate is already floating out there in regards to the increase in contributions expected from each country.

As I pointed out, these are just preliminary numbers, but in the case of each country, I selected as an example in the graph above, there is reason to expect a great deal of public anger as a result of this extra burden. I believe that this is the first issue where acrimony among EU members will arise, which might impact the rest of the negotiation on Brexit, given that all 27 members need to sign up to any new deal with the UK, and many members may use that as a bargaining chip in order to get some preferential treatment in regards to the redistribution of the extra burden.

Germany.

Germany is already the largest net contributor to the EU budget, so the news that it may have to increase contributions by another 3.5 billion Euros or so, will most definitely not sit well with the electorate. Germany may be the most obvious economic net beneficiary of the Euro currency, with its net exports surging since it came into circulation, due to the Euro currency being much weaker currently than what it would be if it was to only reflect Germany's economy. Having said that, its current balanced budget came with the price of a stingy government in terms of social services compared with many of its EU peers. Few Germans who are told of the need to sacrifice in the name of fiscal discipline will find it easy to accept that they need to send more money to the EU. The current state of financial affairs in Germany is also helped by the extremely low interest rates, which currently allow Germany to borrow money almost interest-free, which in effect creates an unnatural balanced budget.

If interest rates do return to a more normal condition, it will lead to a sizable deficit in Germany, as is the case with most other EU countries. In addition to that, we have the migrant crisis, which is increasingly costing Germany. It has to care for the migrants it took in, most of which are still not working, and will continue to have a high unemployment rate for many years to come. It also has to pick up the tab for a number of agreements, such as the EU-Turkey deal, which among other things involves cash payments to Turkey. Then, there is still the prospect of continuing bailouts for Greece, and perhaps future bailouts for much larger economies such as Italy's. The extra burden put on Germany by the loss of the UK as a net contributor will be somewhere between .1-.2% of GDP, which is by no means a huge blow. Problem is that it comes within a context which is less than ideal in terms of EU popularity at this time, which makes it harder to justify more EU contributions.

France.

France's extra burden of about 1.5 billion euros per year is nowhere near as heavy on the face of it, as Germany's burden. Problem for France is that it is a burden that it really does not need right now. It has been infringing the Excessive deficit procedure rules for many years now, with the EU obliged to grant France more time year after year.

As we can see from the chart, France is hoping to go bellow the 3% threshold that EU treaties require it to achieve for only this year, before returning to the situation of being in infringement of the rules again in 2018. Even this year's forecasted exit from the infringement situation is not really guaranteed, given the very narrow margin, while starting next year, it will have to struggle to work to bring it back under 3% again. within this context, the extra burden of as much as 1.5 billion euros is not going to be a welcome development economically or politically. We should keep in mind that France is already home to one of the most euroskeptic electorates in Europe, with a majority wanting to have their own referendum on membership according to some polls.

Italy.

The Italians are often seen as the next Greece. A much bigger version of it to be precise. With a debt/GDP ratio of over 130%, Italy is clearly being propped up by ECB's negative rates policy. Just to put things into perspective, if Italy were to return to yields it was paying prior to the 2008 crisis on its debt, the extra interest o debt would amount to about 2.5% of its GDP. If Italy were to get closer to interest rates it was paying by 2012, after the Euro crisis hit, it would mean an increase in government interest spending of as much as 5% of GDP, compared with current levels. If it were not for ECB action, I believe that Italian bonds would be yielding at 2012 levels or worse, which basically means that Italy has become a zombie economy, because it only remains afloat while ECB life support remains in place. Asking Italy to spend an additional 1 billion Euros or more per year in order to cover the shortfall resulting from the eventual departure of the UK from the EU is almost a comical situation in my view.

Spain.

According to the preliminary calculations, Spain would have to start contributing an extra 700 million Euros in order to help fill the gap left by the UK. Spain is one of the "PIGS" countries, as we all know. It is currently seeing a much stronger recovery from the crisis compared with Italy. Having said that, it currently has the second-highest unemployment rate in the EU, sitting at over 19%, versus an average of 8.3% for the EU as a whole. 700 million Euros may not amount to a massive sum for Spain, but it is still money that could be used for retraining workers who have been out of work for a long time, thus no longer considered employable.

Sweden.

While Sweden's potential contribution to filling the UK gap may seem small at 550 million Euros, it is the highest estimated contribution increase on a per capita basis. Sweden also gained a higher migrant burden on a per capita basis compared with all its EU peers. Aside from that, Sweden is facing some longer term headwinds it probably needs to address and fix if it intends to try to maintain its current living standards, such as its broken education system, which has been scoring very low in international comparison studies lately, especially compared with fellow EU countries.

Greece.

With an estimated contribution increase of 120 million, it may not seem like such as big deal, given that Greece's population is same as Sweden's, yet its estimated EU financial burden increase is almost five times smaller. If the name of the country were any other aside from Greece, perhaps this would not be a big deal, but Greece has been the recipient of multiple bailouts, requiring multiple rounds of painful austerity. Its economy has shrunk by about a quarter since 2008, and its unemployment rate is the highest in the EU at about 23%. Asking Greece to pony up more cash to fund the EU is like asking a half-dead horse to get up and keep pulling the cart in my view.

Romania.

I picked Romania as a case study in order to highlight a secondary and more significant effect that will likely affect East European members of the EU in particular, depending on how the Brexit negotiations will pan out. The extra 100 million Euros that a country like Romania is estimated to have to pay to make up for the UK gap is by no means insignificant. It is especially the case given that there are plenty of deficiencies in the country's infrastructure and government services, which should be expected given that Romania is the EU's second-poorest member. But more painful than having to pay extra to the EU will be the potential loss of remittances.

It was estimated that in 2015, there were over 200,000 Romanians living and working in the UK. At this time, the number is most likely much larger, because until 2013 there was a restriction on Romanian workers benefiting from the full EU privilege of working anywhere within the EU. It is impossible to tell just how many Rumanians are actually in the UK at the moment, but one thing that is clear is that the money they send back to their families helps keep a few hundred thousand families afloat, while pumping at least 500 million Euros per year into Romania's economy. If we extend this to the rest of the former communist countries in the EU, we are talking about billions of Euros in remittances and perhaps close to two million households that are at least partially dependent on the money that as many as two million workers from the East-Central Europe region send back from Britain. If the negotiations turn brutal and Britain uses its ability to terminate the right of those EU citizens who work in the UK to continue to stay and work as a form of retaliation, it would be devastating for the Eastern part of the EU.

The necessity of a deal.

Given the large trade volume that flows between the UK and the EU, it will be necessary in my view to get some sort of deal done in order to facilitate the continuation of this trade.

As we can see from the graph, the EU has a significant net export advantage over the UK. It is the EU therefore which in volume terms stands to lose more if trade will be disrupted. A comprehensive Brexit deal, which will include trade, will also have to include the settlement of other issues, such as the right of EU citizens who are already in the UK to continue to remain there and work, as well as vice versa. All of this comes within the political context of EU officials seemingly being more concerned with making an example out of the UK, in order to make the prospect of quitting the EU as unappealing as possible for the rest of the members, rather than limiting the fallout. Problem is that the potential economic and therefore political fallout may end up being more damaging to EU cohesion than a mutually amicable UK-EU divorce.

Between now and 2019, we need to watch for signs that the breakup will indeed be amicable, because if it will not, this can easily turn out to be another major EU crisis, after nearly a decade of never ending cliffhangers and damaging events, which are already causing the EU to resemble a very dysfunctional club. The thing to watch for in particular is to what extent EU members will be able to negotiate an amicable deal on plugging the EU fiscal gap that the UK will leave behind once it exits. Failure on their part to do so, could easily derail the rest of the UK-EU negotiation process, with dramatic consequences for the European and global economy.

