Vera Bradley: A Ray Of Hope Still Flickers

A rapid grabbing of the low-hanging fruits in form of the middle-class will see the company assert its place as a formidable brand in the apparel industry.

Low stock price is likely to bounce back to higher levels once the far-reaching strategies rolled out towards the end of 2016 are implemented.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is an American company founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia Miller. The company was founded on the need to create feminine bags and accessories. It continues this heritage by being one of the largest makers of patterned bags. It is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. From a paltry initial capital of $500, the company grew to post net revenues of more than $500 million by 2016.

Since its founding, Vera Bradley has expanded its product range to accessories, including phone and iPad cases, sunglass cases, wallets, wrist accessories, cosmetic cases, stationery, umbrella and gifts. The bags vary in style and size, and range from totes, travel duffels, backpacks, diaper bags and clutch bags.

These products are marketed through an elaborate network of partners and outlets such as Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, Vera Bradley Factory Outlet stores, their annual outlet sale, department stores (Von Maur, Macy's, Dillard's, Belk and Bon Ton), e-commerce sites and more than 2000 specialty gift retailers. Vera Bradley's direct competitors are Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS), Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE), Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) and Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH).

The retail industry has run into headwinds with most customers preferring to shop online. In the previous holiday season, most retailers such as Macy's (NYSE: M) and Kohl's (NYSE: KRR) reported declining sales. On the other hand, e-commerce companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) had increased sales boosted by the same-day delivery experience. The same trend has affected VRA which in the last quarter slashed its Q4 estimates. Analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $0.23 compared to $0.41 in the same period last year. VRA is currently trading near an all-time low. Many people like SA contributor Vince Martin have argued against buying into the company. In the next part, I will highlight a few reasons why I believe VRA would be a good buy.

Targeted Market

VRA's products are made for the middle-class shopper. A casual glance at its inventory shows the most expensive bag (Fenwick Hobo Bag) at $1,006. Most of the bags sell for less than $300. Some bags cost less than $10. Luxury bag brands are facing a stiff resistance from even their prolific consumers who seem to have hit the upper limit in matters spending. Most, such as Prada and Gucci, are pursuing a strategy to produce smaller bags at lower prices to appeal to the more extravagance-averse shopper. In this line, by the time the big brands shift enough focus to the average-priced products, VRA will have long established dominance as the go-to middle tier bag brand. In addition, the lower-end market of handbags is estimated to grow by a CAGR of between 5 and 6% by 2020.

Turnaround

In the Q1 2017 earnings call, Rob Wallstrom reiterated the company's focus on customer-conscious production techniques and strengthening distribution channels. Marking the third year of the multiyear turnaround, he stated the main objectives of fiscal year 2017; "completing the brand transformation, driving core growth through optimizing the existing product portfolio and by strengthening distribution channels, in addition to exploring additional licensing and international growth opportunities". Licensing will enable VRA penetrate new markets without necessarily having a physical presence in new territories.

Despite the falling sales reported in the retail market, VRA has a positive future as seen in a number of positive moves in 2016. In September, the company lay ground for a jump in sales by launching its new brand positioning. In addition, it opened its flagship store in SoHo and incorporated a new visual design to its handbags. Basically, VRA is fully dedicated to customer-facing investments and braving the hostile currents facing apparel makers.

Finance and Valuation

VRA has a market capitalization of $428 million, an enterprise value of $345 million, and a PE (TTM) of 13.91. It has an EV/EBITDA of 4.28 and an operating PE ratio of 9.09. Looking at the PE ratio, it is near an all-time low. It is below the industrial average of 20.68 and below the 3- and 5-year median. The estimated 1-year PE of 16 is also below the forward industrial average. The company's price to book value of 1.525 is almost at the lowest level. The stock price is also near an all-time low.

Investors have given up on the company based on a number of factors such as increased competition from bigger brands, bad press, reduced revenues, and increased preference of online shopping. Also, the company does not have proprietary products.

As mentioned above, I believe VRA is undervalued. The mid-level handbag market is estimated to grow by between 5 and 6% in the next five years. This will create opportunities for the company. Also, as mentioned above, the company's online sales have lagged behind. The company can create value by boosting its online sales. Though the quarterly revenue, EPS, and EBITDA have reduced in the last few quarters, I believe the company can achieve a successful turnaround.

While the revenues have declined from $154 million in Q4 2015 to $126 million in Q3, I believe the management have put in place measures to improve the turnaround. This is coupled with the company's financial position. VRA has no debt and has a current ratio of 4.687 which is near its all-time high. VRA would also be a great acquisition target based on its customer base and balance sheet.

