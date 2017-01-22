I No Longer Care About Stocks, But Let's Talk About Them Anyway

Fortunately for us, stocks are easy to analyze so it's not too difficult to determine whether we're overvalued, undervalued or fairly valued.

Going forward the fate of stocks is, like the fate of every other asset class, inextricably tied to politics.

I have a confession to make: I no longer care about stocks.

To be honest, I stopped caring a long time ago.

Stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) are like training wheels on a bike. You have to keep them on until you're ready to talk about rates, FX and credit. Most people never take the training wheels off.

But I aim to please, so I'm going to talk about stocks for a few minutes anyway.

We are of course headed into a new era politically and I think it's probably fair to say that going forward the fate of your equity portfolio is more dependent on Pennsylvania Avenue than at any other time in recent history.

That would be scary enough if stocks were fairly priced or undervalued. But they're not.

The nice thing about stocks - and this speaks to the training wheels analogy - is that they're comparatively easy to analyze. Take a good rates strategist and let him/her cover equities for a month. I guarantee you that will be one easy month for that lucky strategist (they might even be able to take intermittent naps throughout the day).

This is why it's so glaringly obvious (i.e. hardly debatable) that equities are overvalued. I've talked about this a lot. As noted previously, Jeff Gundlach seems to share my view.

In the piece linked above, I highlighted a few simple charts that show, i) the Shiller P/E ratio is the highest it's been since 1929 (ex. dot-com bubble), ii) earnings estimates are almost always revised lower so we can hardly count on what we're seeing in current estimates, and iii) getting to S&P EPS of $130 (which is really where we need to get to in order for P/E ratios to approximate anything that even resembles rationality) requires all kinds of assumptions about tax cuts, repatriated cash, buybacks, and of course pro-forma-ing the numbers. Here are some fun charts that demonstrate the latter point:

(Charts: SocGen)

You can read the Gundlach piece if you want to review those charts, but for our purposes here, let's look at some new visuals to give us some fresh, post-inauguration perspective.

First of all, the money is on small-caps. Apparently, everyone is betting that Trump's "America first" promise will benefit the little guys:

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

Now that we know where the money is headed, let's switch gears and just go rapid fire through some charts that demonstrate (again) that barring some kind of dramatic increase in growth (or at least in growth expectations), equities have likely overshot materially.

Here's P/E and P/B (this is up to date as of Friday):

(Charts: Goldman)

So P/Es and P/Bs are the highest they've been since the dot-com bubble.

Meanwhile, the outlook for EPS growth isn't very inspiring:

(Chart: Goldman)

Clearly that's abysmal by any recent historical standard outside of recessions.

How are companies valued on revenue, you ask? Well, have a look:

(Chart: Goldman)

That's an all-time high. Enough said.

Up next, flows data:

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

The inflow bonanza that followed Trump's election is a thing of the past and will likely need a sharp uptick in economic data surprises to reverse (which isn't impossible by the way). "US equities have seen mild outflows as data surprises declined and as the modest pullback in bond yields prompted a tentative rotation back into bond funds," Deutsche Bank wrote on Friday.

Ok, so stocks look stretched and flows look to be ebbing. What can save the day?

Well, rising bond yields might help if we get a taste of the oft-cited "great rotation" trade. That said, you don't want yields to rise too much. As I've been pounding the table on for about six months, if 10s move above 3%, the great rotation trend will likely be overshadowed by a flip in stock/bond correlations.

But you can always count on the buyback bid which will have the all clear to resume once the blackout periods are past us. Here's some context:

(Charts: Deutsche Bank)

The takeaway here is that by most standard measures, anyone buying right now is buying into a stretched market. That's just the long and the short of it (no pun intended).

Sure, we can find other measures and other flows data that send different signals (macro hedge funds are piling into equities, for instance), but that's always the case.

The overarching point is that between valuations, the gains we saw from November 9 through December 30, and the fact that policy uncertainty is so elevated, equities just seem like a risky bet. But what do I know, right? After all, I stopped caring about stocks years ago.

I'll give the last word to Goldman (which seems appropriate given how many former Goldmanites are now part of Trump's inner circle):

"Unsettled" is our best description of fund managers' mindset as the new administration takes office. During an extensive series of client meetings in the US, Europe and Asia, it became apparent that investors are confused about how to best position portfolios under a Trump presidency.

