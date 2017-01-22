Quant Strategies Are Cheaper And Smarter Than Opaque Hedge Funds

A quant-based approach to alternative investing is likely to be cheaper and smarter than hedge funds which are vulnerable to manager's behavioural and emotional biases.

2016 outcomes for multi-asset Max Sharpe and Min Volatility strategies did what they say on the tin.

Smart beta strategies are "smart" because they take a scientific, quantitative and objective approach to investing by combining a range of index-tracking ETFs with different market risk or "beta" exposures.

In contrast to the opacity of hedge funds, dynamic allocation "smart beta" investment strategies should do what they say on the tin.

For example, Elston runs a number of diversified multi-asset investment strategies, two of which have been offered as indices for asset owners and investment managers to benchmark against or track.

Chart 1: Risk and Return 2016

Source: Elston, Bloomberg, all in GBP

Looking at outcomes

Elston's multi-asset Global Max Sharpe index (Bloomberg: ESBGMS) did what it said on the tin delivering a Sharpe ratio (the primary measure of success for this strategy) of 2.06 for 2016, compared to 1.94 for Equities, 1.90 for Bonds and 1.45 for Commodities. On a returns basis (the secondary measure of success) the strategy returned 23.58% for the year, compared to 28.35% for equities (in GBP terms), but with volatility of 10.35% compared to 15.45% for equities. Put differently, the strategy captured 83% of equity returns with just 67% of equity risk.

Chart 2: Elston Multi-Asset Max Sharpe (ESBGMS) 2016 Outcome

Source: Elston, Bloomberg, all in GBP

Elston's multi-asset Global Min Volatility index (Bloomberg: ESBGMV) also did what it said on the tin whilst maintaining exposure to a broad set of return-seeking asset classes. The realised volatility (the primary measure of success for this strategy) for 2016 was 7.08%, compared to 15.45% for equities, 13.64% for bonds and 25.28% for commodities. The dynamic asset allocation approach minimised portfolio variance whilst harvesting returns. On a returns basis (the secondary measure of success), the strategy returned 18.62% for the year, compared to 28.35% for equities (in GBP terms), but with volatility of 7.08% compared to 15.45% for equities. Put differently, the strategy captured 66% of equity returns with just 46% of equity risk.

Chart 3: Elston Multi-Asset Min Volatility (ESBGMV) 2016 Outcome

Source: Elston, Bloomberg, all in GBP

Theory and practice

The constituent parts of these strategies are ETFs representing a broad range of asset classes and geographies. The Sharpe of the Global Max Sharpe strategy's whole is greater than the sum of its constituent parts. The Volatility of the Global Min Volatility strategy's whole is less than the sum of its constituent parts. And that's the intention.

A low cost more consistent alternative to hedge funds?

Hedge funds were popular because they provided differentiated returns and mitigated risk. In 2016, Hedge Funds on average returned 1.35% (in GBP terms) with volatility of 3.56%. Put differently, on average they captured just 5% of equity returns, despite taking on 23% of equity risk.

We plot out equity return capture (return relative to global equity return) and risk outlay (volatility relative to global equity volatility) for three main asset classes (Equities, Bonds and Commodites), the Elston Strategic Beta risk-based strategies and Hedge Funds (all in GBP) in the summary matrix below.

Chart 4: 2016 Return Capture vs Risk Outlay

Source: Elston, Bloomberg

The problem with many hedge funds is that they are not doing what they say on the tin. They aim to provide diversified differentiated returns - but their process, statistically, amounts to trial and error, fraught with subjective bias. A quantitative approach seeks to achieve similar outcomes, but using a clinically quantitative approach. To paraphrase a famous composer: "At the end of the day, it's just maths."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article has been written for a US and UK audience. Tickers are shown for corresponding and/or similar ETFs prefixed by the relevant exchange code, e.g. “NYSEARCA:” (NYSE Arca Exchange) for US readers; “LON:” (London Stock Exchange) for UK readers. For research purposes/market commentary only, does not constitute an investment recommendation or advice, and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any product. This blog reflects the views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the views of Elston Consulting, its clients or affiliates. For information and disclaimers, please see www.elstonconsulting.co.uk Photo credit: Google Images; Chart credit: Elston; Table credit: N/A