BlackRock: A Rising (ETF) Tide Lifts All Boats

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is the largest asset manager in the world, with just over $5 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Managing money has always been a very lucrative business, and margins tend to be fairly high, as overhead is relatively small, apart from manager compensation. That said, the current environment is challenging because AUM fees are falling fast. Low-fee ETFs (exchange-traded funds; generally passive funds representing certain benchmarks) have taken over as the fastest growing vehicle of investor money over mutual funds in recent years, thanks in large part to Vanguard's push to lower costs across the industry with its suite of passive index funds and ETFs. With fees falling per dollar invested, asset managers have to gather as many assets as possible to make up for any potential loss in revenue. In that regard, BlackRock and Vanguard stand alone at the top, and have actually benefited from a shift from active to passive investing strategies. The question is, is that translating to growing profits, is it sustainable, and are shareholders benefiting from this new paradigm?

Some Context

In a word, yes. BlackRock has done astoundingly well navigating the new landscape that has left many other firms searching for answers. Far from shying away from ETFs, BlackRock has been one of the pioneers and champions of them, realizing their potential as a magnetic force for investor dollars. Institutional investors have long been cost conscious relative to retail investors, who didn't have the means to take advantage of significant breakpoints and bulk orders. That has all changed, largely due to the clarion call to cost reduction, made by John Bogle, the founder of Vanguard and first publicly investable index fund. Now that we've established some context for the proliferation of index funds and ETFs, just how has BlackRock fared during this seismic shift away from active strategies?

The Fundamental Aspect

Taking a look at BLK's revenue over the last decade, from fiscal year 2006 to 2015 (and even including the trailing twelve-month period out of curiosity), one can see the astounding growth in fee growth, despite the apparent headwinds from management fee compression. The chart below tells the story nicely:

The trend is undeniably a strong one, and translates to a compound annual growth rate of 18.43% through 2015 (excluding the TTM period, which is incomplete and merely shown for illustrative purposes). So, the top-line is doing well indeed, as growth is robust by any metric. As always, however, growth in sales is rather meaningless without also comparing the cost in generating said sales. So, what about operating expenses? Again, let's look at a graph for comparison's sake:

Of course, the trend here is up as well, which is to be expected. However, what we want to know is whether or not the growth in expenses is outpacing the growth in revenue, thus compressing margins, and eventually threatening earnings. Well, when factoring in the growth rate of expenses, we find that management has done a very good job of keeping costs in line. The compound annual growth rate of operating expenses is 14.69%, nearly 4% lower than annual revenue growth. So, far from margins being under threat, they are apt to remain strong going forward, and possibly expand further.

Management has kept a deft eye costs of generating sales (COGS), while eyeing the development in the industry from a predominance of active fund strategies to passive ones, while astutely taking advantage of the surge in fund flows towards ETFs. Vanguard, meanwhile, has done the same, but so far at least, it appears the market is big enough for the both of them. The rest of the fund industry is slowly getting swallowed whole, however.

Next, it would behoove us to take a look at how shareholders have actually benefited from such growth. As the following chart shows, net income available to shareholders has risen at a fairly steady clip, although it has been somewhat rocky as market gyrations typically affect earnings on equity fund fees (the lower the market goes, the smaller equity funds get, and the more outflows shrink those funds, resulting in a smaller overall fee base from which to draw). BlackRock is also the largest purveyor of bond funds, however, which helps to stabilize fee generation and earnings during times of equity volatility.

Net income available to shareholders has risen nicely, and the trendline I've included shows a fairly consistent rate of annual growth, which happens to be 26.47%. That is an incredible number and is partially reflective of the healthy margins enjoyed by the company. On a per share basis, the story is much the same, as the following graph also illustrates:

I always like to delve a little deeper and look specifically into diluted earnings per share, because while earnings might appear healthy at first blush, management can have a tendency to dilute existing shareholders, and offset much of the salutory effect of said growth. So, how have executives at BLK treated its shareholders? Quite well, indeed. In the 10-year period from 2006 to 2015, EPS grew from $3.87 to a whopping $19.79, which is a compound annual growth rate of 17.73%. While that's not quite as eye-popping as the growth in overall net income, it does indicate that management has done little to dilute shareholders. On the other hand, it also indicates that management has seen fit to employ only a modest capital return program in the form of buybacks. In fact, let's take a look at that aspect of things:

Looking at the chart above, it becomes fairly obvious that reducing share count is hardly a priority of management. It is really just enough to keep pace with equity rewards given to employees so that common shareholders are not diluted too much. What this does show, however, is that EPS numbers are not being inflated by the so-called "financial engineering" of share repurchases (I disagree with that terminology, by the way). Essentially, earnings growth is real, and shareholders are doing very well as a result. Now, none of this is to say that BLK has a weak capital return program, far from it. In fact, BLK has one of the biggest dividends in the industry and has shown very strong dividend growth over the past several years.

From $6.00 per share in 2012 to $9.16 per share in 2016, BLK has grown its dividend by 11.16% annually, which more than makes up for any shortcomings in share repurchases. With a dividend payout ratio of 44% in 2015 (the most recent period for which full data is available for both EPS and dividends), there is plenty of room for further dividend growth, and for a stronger share repurchase program, if management were so inclined.

So, with so much extra cash seemingly available, what has BLK done with all of that money. Well, management has continued plowing that money back into its treasure chest, by growing retained earnings, essentially. That basically shows how much financial flexibility BLK has to grow dividends, buy back shares, or make acquisitions. The following chart is very telling.

Conclusion

So, in retrospect, BlackRock has done extremely well navigating the brave new world of passive investing and the proliferation of ETFs, while supplanting mutual funds as the favored vehicle for retail investors. Also, thanks to its wise balance between equity and fixed income assets, earnings are relatively resilient in all market environments, which is fairly unusual in the industry. Finally, BLK has the widest "moat" in the industry, and continues growing its asset base enough to offset the compression in fees per dollar invested. Combine that with a large margin of safety with its dividend payout, and BLK would make a great addition to any income-oriented equity portfolio. I think BLK is a strong buy, and a long-term holding that will leave investors very happy over time.

*All financial data courtesy Morningstar Investment Services

*All charts courtesy the author; the data used to build said graphics were exported from Morningstar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.