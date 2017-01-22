10% Correction Market Post Inauguration

The U.S. stock market is now valued higher than it was 95% of the time in the past 100 years.

The day after the Presidential election, I received several calls from clients all with one common theme - what should investors do with Trump as President? After the huge overnight selloff that accompanied the Presidential race TV coverage, investors were nervous. We had done some work about how a Trump win might affect the markets, but since it was a low probability outcome, it hadn't been a major focal point of our efforts.

In the ensuing days, we reached some of the same conclusions that the market did: lower corporate taxes, repatriated overseas cash, fiscal stimulus and reduced regulations could immediately re-price the stock market. We read estimates that 2017 S&P 500 earnings could increase as much as 12% from their 2016 levels just as a result of lower corporate taxes.

Now with the inauguration speech in the books, Mr. Market may have gotten ahead of himself.

Barron's published their 2017 Roundtable in this past weekend's edition. While always a great read, I found two statements to be particularly interesting:

1) "From the time Ronald Reagan was elected in November 1980 until he was inaugurated in January 1981, the market was up 9%. It then fell about 30% through August 1982."

2) "The U.S. stock market now is valued higher than it was 95% of the time in the past 100 years."

To be fair, I'm probably suffering from "confirmation bias" - i.e. looking for arguments to confirm my thinking - but the contrarian in me can't justify current market levels.

2016 was the 8th straight year of positive returns for U.S. stocks. Consumer confidence, per the University of Michigan gauge, is at a 12-year high.

To quote Mark Twain, "Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect."

Below is a great chart from JPMorgan's Quarterly Guide to the Markets that shows the largest intra-year drops for the S&P 500 each year since 1980. The average intra-year drop - from a peak to the corresponding trough - is 14.2% over the last 37 years.

A 30% decline, as occurred at the start of the Reagan administration is unlikely, but a 10% decline in the S&P 500 is brewing.

S&P 500 earnings for 2016 are expected to finish right around $120. The consensus 2017 earnings, per FactSet, are $133.84. That implies earnings growth of slightly over 11%. The S&P 500 closed on Friday, January 20th at 2,271 - 17X forward earnings. The 25-year average forward multiple is 15.9X. The 10-year average is 14.4X.

I think President Trump will deliver on some of his campaign promises, but the changes won't flow through to corporate earnings at least until 2018. My EPS estimate for 2017 is $127.50 - roughly 6%. As EPS comes in lower than anticipated in 2017, the multiple will revert to the long-term average of 15.9 and the S&P 500 will trade down to 2,025 ($127.50 x 15.9).

I suggest trimming your stock exposure. Failing that, you should consider utilizing a covered call.

If you're long SPY (or similar), I suggest selling 6-month calls (June 30 expiry) at a strike price of $235. You'll receive a premium of $3.10 and have a breakeven at $238 - 5% above current levels. If stocks selloff, as I expect, you'll hedge $3.10 of the downside. If I'm wrong and the market continues higher, you'll sell at $238 (including the premium) and potentially miss out on some of the upside.

The bottom line? Risk is skewed to the downside because the market has fully priced in the good news it expects under Trump. There is an old saying on Wall Street, "Buy the rumor, Sell the news". More recently, the saying has morphed into "Buy the election, Sell the inauguration", that will prove to be the trade of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.