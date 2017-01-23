Qualcomm: The Business Model Is Busted

Before I begin, I would like to comment on the unprecedented action of FTC commissioner Maureen K. Ohlhausen. In a uletter, the FTC commissioner disagrees with the FTC's decision to take action against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). How unprecedented is this? A lot.

It's the equivalent of the SEC taking to court someone charged with insider trading, and the SEC commissioner publicly voicing his support for the alleged perpetrator.

The whole purpose of independent agencies in to take the politics out of the equation and to make sure the rule of law is upheld and enforced.

And the reason for the commissioner's reaction (I think) are the few lines below from his letter:

By its mere issuance, will undermine U.S. intellectual property rights in Asia and worldwide. These extreme circumstances compel me to voice my objections.

I am sorry the commissioner sees it like this. If there's one reason U.S. markets are king, and respected around the world, is because the U.S. system is considered impartial and intellectual property disputes can be settled in a fair manner. This because everyone trusts U.S. patent law, and the U.S. court system.

By making such a political statement, not only does the commissioner undermine the FTC, but the U.S. as a whole. End of side-note.

Back to Apple and Qualcomm …

To begin with, besides the FTC taking QCOM to court, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also filed a lawsuit against the company saying that:

For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with. The more Apple innovates with unique features such as TouchID, advanced displays, and cameras, to name just a few, the more money Qualcomm collects for no reason and the more expensive it becomes for Apple to fund these innovations. Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy, standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties. Despite being just one of over a dozen companies who contributed to basic cellular standards, Qualcomm insists on charging Apple at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined.

Please note that this is the same exact thing the FTC and other regulators have charged QCOM with.

Second, if Apple (as it claims) pays QCOM at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors combined, how much is Apple's bill with QCOM? How much is QCOM milking APPL?

Well QCOM does not break down suppliers to the exact dollar, however based on information in the company's recent 10-K report (page 42, link here), we have a ballpark figure.

QCT and QTL segment revenues related to the products of Samsung Electronics and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd/Foxconn, its affiliates and other suppliers to Apple Inc. comprised 40%, 45% and 49% of total consolidated revenues in fiscal 2016 , 2015 and 2014 , respectively.

So from the above wording, QCOM's total revenue for 2016 from just three suppliers is 40% of revenue. However since Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) is only a manufacturer, in reality the 40% relates to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and AAPL.

So in total, we have to assume that QCOM received about $10 billion in revenue between AAPL and Samsung for 2016.

I think the $4-$5 billion per year figure sounds about right, if as AAPL alleges QCOM withheld $1B in payments as a retaliatory measure for responding truthfully to South Korea's antitrust regulator.

From the WSJ:

The suit, filed Friday in federal district court in the Southern District of California, claims that Qualcomm leveraged its monopoly position as a manufacturer of baseband chips, a critical component used in cellphones, to seek "onerous, unreasonable and costly" terms for patents, and that Qualcomm blocked Apple's ability to choose another supplier for chipsets. The complaint seeks $1 billion in rebate payments that Apple says Qualcomm has withheld as retribution for Apple's participation in an investigation by South Korea's antitrust regulator.

If AAPL's bill with QCOM is $4-$5 billion, then a $1 billion discount sounds reasonable.

Next thing I would also like to mention is that according to both AAPL and the FTC, QCOM did everything possible to secure AAPL's business so that other competitors would not emerge in the baseband space. This is self-evident in the FTC complaint (link here)

Extracted exclusivity from Apple in exchange for reduced patent royalties. Qualcomm precluded Apple from sourcing baseband processors from Qualcomm's competitors from 2011 to 2016. Qualcomm recognized that any competitor that won Apple's business would become stronger, and used exclusivity to prevent Apple from working with and improving the effectiveness of Qualcomm's competitors.

And why is this also important? Because if other competitors were to emerge, then QCOM can say goodbye to a big chunk of its chip and licensing revenue.

And obviously, the first company that comes to mind is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). In fact, AAPL has already begun using INTC's baseband chips.

From Bloomberg (June, 2016):

Apple Inc.'s next iPhone will use modems from Intel Corp., replacing Qualcomm Inc. chips in some versions of the new handset, a move by the world's most-valuable public company to diversify its supplier base. Apple has chosen Intel modem chips for the iPhone used on AT&T Inc.'s U.S. network and some other versions of the smartphone for overseas markets, said people familiar with the matter. iPhones on Verizon Communications Inc.'s network will stick with parts from Qualcomm, which is the only provider of the main communications component of current versions of Apple's flagship product. Crucially for Qualcomm, iPhones sold in China will work on Qualcomm chips, said the people, who asked not to be identified because Apple hasn't made its plans public.

Several months later (September 2016), the WSJ also tells us:

The Intel baseband modem chips are a replacement for those sold by Qualcomm Inc., a longtime Apple supplier which is expected to supply wireless chips for the remainder of the iPhone 7 handsets. Some analysts believe that Intel could wind up supplying chips for as much as half the handsets Apple is likely to sell.

So in other words, AAPL has been preparing for some time to have a second baseband component supplier. Might it be that the FTC complaint was the perfect time for APPL to get a divorce from QCOM?

Investment implications

If I were a juror, I would probably hand in a guilty verdict in the FTC's case against QCOM. In my mind, the FTC complaint is an open and shut case (read the full complaint here). Several other regulators around the world are also taking QCOM to court for the same reasons, and they all can't be wrong.

So one implication is that QCOM is likely to face several billion in fines over the next several months, or years.

The second issue is, if AAPL can take QCOM to court, what's stopping Samsung and every other smartphone maker under the sun doing the same thing in order to change licensing terms with QCOM? Nothing is stopping them, and I am speculating that we will see many more companies taking QCOM to court in the future.

Assuming QCOM is forced to change its licensing terms with AAPL, Samsung and many other smartphone makers, what might that mean in terms of revenue?

It's hard to tell, however $5-$7 billion in lost revenue for QCOM might be the good scenario when everything is said and done. I think the worse-case scenario is close to $10 billion. Net profit will fall even more in percentage terms.

On the flip side, INTC will be one of the beneficiaries of this fight. INTC might get 50% or more of AAPL's baseband business in the future.

As for QCOM's stock?

QCOM currently has $16,5 billion in cash and investments, however is also has $6,8 billion in current liabilities, and $10 billion in long-term debt. So between the FTC, European regulators and Korea, several billion in fines will not cripple the company, but it will hurt.

QCOM did $26.5 billion in revenue last year, with $7.54 in net profit. Assuming QCOM loses a portion of, or all of AAPL's business, and receives lower licensing revenue from everyone else, I think the good scenario might be the company's revenue to hover around $20 billion in the future. I also think net profit could fall over 50%, to less than $4 billion.

The company currently has a market cap of $93 billion. If things turn out really messy (and they are doing just that), it's not impossible to see QCOM's stock fall 50% from today's levels, to a market cap of $45 billion.