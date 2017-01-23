Wells Fargo: Why Dividend Growth Investors Should Consider The Preferred Path

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) has had significant issues of late. Those issues have offered a nice opportunity to pick up some of its preferred shares at an attractive price.

Why would a dividend growth investor buy shares that don't grow the dividend?

I regularly describe myself as a dividend growth investor. By that I mean that I want my portfolio to produce a growing stream of dividends. Since it is my intention to use my portfolio income, along with Social Security, to replace the income that currently comes from my job, I want that growth in dividend income to be more than the rate of inflation. That way, my purchasing power will remain the same or increase in my retirement years.

So why would I consider buying a class of shares that by their very nature doesn't grow the dividends paid to me? The answer to that is higher current yield. Preferred shares tend to pay a bigger dividend than do the common shares of the same company. Also being higher in the capital structure, if disaster strikes, I stand a better chance of recovering some of my money than I do with the common shares. For most preferred shares, the dividends for the preferred shares have to be paid before any dividends can be paid to common stock holders, so the dividend payments are safer as well.

WFC has had a lot of controversy of late, and to top that off, its latest earnings announcement was disappointing. Josh Arnold covers the latest earnings announcement here. While the issues he raises are serious, they are short term and fairly easy to correct. I think this negative news creates an opportunity for those who are looking at the preferred shares.

For anyone who is considering investing in preferred shares, I recommend this site. The site does require you to register, but it's free (and I don't get annoying emails from them either). Other than price data, all the graphics I present on preferred shares come from that site. This link gives a list of all securities that are traded on various exchanges connected to WFC . QuantumOnline shows all securities, even those that are obsolete and no longer traded. There are still a close to a dozen issues that are active, but I am only going to look at the highest-yielding fixed dividend issues that have not been called.

This image shows the data on the WFC Series V Preferred stock. It has a 6% coupon rate, which means it will pay $1.50 a share every year, one quarter of that amount on 3/15, 6/15. 9/15, and 12/15 of each year. The call price is the standard $25 (not every preferred share has a $25 par value, but most do). This series has no maturity date, making this a perpetual preferred, but it does have a call date of December 15, 2020. The credit rating of the issue at release is also included, which is investment grade. Also of note is that the dividend payment qualifies for the 15% qualified dividend tax rate.

I like to buy preferred shares below par, but that isn't always possible. The WFC preferred shares I am evaluating are all currently above par. This link shows the current price of the V Series (note the handy link in the QuantumOnline data).

The graphic above shows the data on the WFC T Series Preferred stock. The only difference between the V and T series is that the T series can be called more than a year earlier on September 15, 2019.

As should not be surprising, given how similar the two issues are, they are also trading at nearly the same price, as can be seen at this link.

Which issue is better?

One might ask which of these two series is better. A simple way to look at it is that since both pay exactly the same dividend a share, the cheaper one is the better. After all, you will get more shares for the same amount of money.

However, as in many other things, the simple answer is not the most correct answer. The first thing to complicate the decision is that neither of these securities is likely to be paying the dividend for a very long time. Both can be called in just a few years, and that date is different for each of the securities (it fact, that is the main difference between them). The second complication is that when they do get called, the investor will only get $25 for them, less than the current market price.

One standard way to calculate a "real" yield for a preferred share is to add up all the dividends that will be paid between purchase and call date, and then add the capital gain (or loss if shares are bought above par) to that number, and then figure out yield as if that total was the actual dividends paid out over the holding period.

So for the T series, which is callable first, if the investor buys before February 15, they will collect $4.125 in dividends. Since WFC-T is trading at $25.60, we subtract 60 cents from the dividends, and divide that by the 2.75 years of collected dividends for an adjusted dividend of $1.282. That gives a yield of approximately 5.01% for the T series - not bad, and remember that for every day the issue isn't called past the first possible date, this adjusted rate goes up (because when the share is called, all the remaining unpaid dividends will be paid also).

Moving on to the V series, if the investor buys before February 15, they will collect $6 in dividends if WFC calls this issue at its first opportunity. Since WTF-V is trading at $25.55, we subtract 55 cents from the dividends and divide that number by 4 to get an adjusted dividend of $1.3625. That gives a yield of approximately 5.33%.

It turns out that the more rigorous analysis of the return from the two issues produces the same pick as the simple case, but that isn't always the case. As can be seen from looking at these two issues, the longer the time till the issue is called, the less effect the amount over par the stock was bought has on the yield of the stock.

Another way to look at the value of a preferred stock is to look at the present value of the future payments you will get - basically the dividend payments and then at the end the par value. If you discount all the payments made by the long-term inflation rate of 3.2%, you get that the dividends and par value payment of the T series has a PV of $26.63 and that the V Series has a PV of $27.34. This again shows that the 5 extra dividend payments that the V series will get if both are called at the earliest call dates have real value.

Conclusion

Looking at these two series of WFC preferred shares, it looks like there is a reasonable opportunity to collect some attractive dividends. In this market, I think reasonably safe dividends with yields above 5% are pretty rare, and when offered should get consideration. As a dividend growth investor, I would use these dividends to buy shares of other companies that pay and grow their dividends. The higher yield of these shares allows me to purchase more shares now, which gives the dividends from those extra shares more time to compound.

If you buy preferred shares, make sure you are happy with the interest rate you get when calculated as a yield to call. I also think the inflation discounted cash flow analysis can prove useful (the farther out the maturity date, the less additional dividends count, so as one would expect, an additional year of dividend 20 years from now shouldn't count as much as that same nominal amount only 3 years down the road).

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.