Market Challenge: Can Google Climb Higher?

Is this the most-underappreciated stock in tech?

Update: Investors really like Google.

Buy Google - this may be the most under-appreciated stock in tech - 66.1% Hold Google - shares are climbing higher - 31.8% Sell Google - disappointment awaits shareholders - 2.1%

Can Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) climb higher?

Barron's thinks so, suggesting the search giant's stock can reach the $1,000 mark on the strength of its digital advertising, YouTube and cloud services.

New contributor Midas Investor thinks Google can better monetize its various businesses. The company could generate strong shareholder returns this year and beyond, Midas said.

Google reports fourth quarter results Thursday.

