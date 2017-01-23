Ford And That Dividend

Ford Motor Company and My Position

I have been invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for some time now. I made my fist small investment in F three years ago, and mostly over the last two years I have increased my holding. As can be seen from previous articles I have written, I have been a bull of the company. At the current time I do not consider the stock a buy based upon an appreciation in the stock price, but I do think the stock is a good investment for the dividend. Ford trades at a very low PE ratio of 5.86, and I consider the stock to be low0risk at the current levels, which I will explain later on. The company offers a yield of close to 5%, and that is excluding the special dividend. I have included in the article more on the dividend and special dividend and how Ford has prudently chosen to compensate shareholders.

My Position

Unfortunately I have not always been correct on my bullish thesis. Being wrong has cost me some money over the last couple of years. The first area that hurt my bull thesis is the slow growth that the company has experienced in China. I expected the growth and profitability of the Chinese market to be much better that it has been for Ford. While there has been growth in China, it was not nearly as strong or as profitable as I anticipated. I also thought that the dividend payment would support the stock price from dropping to the levels that it has. There are a lot of yield-hungry investors, and I thought the price of the stock would be supported around the 4% yield range, which would put the stock price at $15 a share (not including the special dividend). Instead the yield currently sits at 4.9%.

Despite my missteps on the stock, I have come to find that my investment in Ford is still not as bad as it at first seemed. I will do a review of my holding in Ford to explain why my investment can still be positive.

I chased the stock when I first started investing in the stock and have since bought at lower prices to bring my cost base down. My cost base is approximately $14.02 a share, and I currently own 1,200 shares. The stock is already my largest holding, and I do not want to invest more into the stock at this time for diversification reasons. Therefore I will have a hard time lowering my cost base unless I choose to sell for a tax loss and repurchase the stock. That is something that I will take into consideration in the coming year.

At my price point my capital loss is $1,992 and my yield is 4.3%. As I said most of my investment in the company has come over the last 2 years and a portion of it at the beginning of this year. I have received a total of $1,767.50 in dividends from Ford. So on my total investment in Ford, I am currently down $224.50. Below is a summary table of my position in Ford.

I am still at a loss on my investment in Ford even with the dividend. During 2016 I received $1,020 in dividends for my 1,200 shares. This is inclusive of the regular dividend and the special dividend of $0.25 that the company issued last March. That is a yield of 6% based upon my cost base per share. The table below shows an overview of the distributions I received from Ford for the year.

The company announced the dividend of $0.15 and special dividend of $0.05 payable on March 1 st. That makes the yield at the current price 5.3 percent. Upon receiving that dividend my return in the stock will be positive. That is based upon the current market price of $12.36. There is no guarantee that the stock will not have dropped even further and therefore caused my position to be at even more of a loss. There is also no guarantee that the stock will not increase and leave my holding in a better positive position.

My point in this run-through of my portfolio is that despite my capital gain loss, I am comfortable with my position in Ford. I have lost money on the investment over the last three years. Once I receive the first-quarter dividend then my investment will be positive, at the current price level. Now, I obviously could have made a lot more money if I had invested this money in a different stock, but I also could have lost more. The market overall saw strong growth over those three yearsm which is the most painful part about my loss in the stock. I would have been much better with a passive investment in the market. That is the whole risk of investing though.

Investing in Ford has taught me the lesson of the dividend. Going forward if the stock price drops more, then my capital gain loss will be greater, but I will still continue to receive my dividend, and it will only be a matter of time before I regain those losses and once again my investment will be positive. The dividend yield at 4.3% will continue to flow into my portfolio (I will discuss later but I do not see this dividend at risk). I personally am looking for a much larger overall return from my portfolio but this return comes despite a market downturn. It is a consistent and what I consider a safe return for my investing years going forward. If the stock price sees an increase, then my gain in the investment will quickly increase. The lesson that is learned is the safety and power of the dividend.

Dividend Going Forward

I feel confident in the dividend of the company going forward. The company reiterated that it expects to earn $10.2 billion in operating profit for 2016. This is down slightly from the $10.8 billion in 2015, but regardless this is more than sufficient to cover the dividend. The company has not given full year guidance for 2017 but did say that it was going to be less than 2016 before an increase in 2018. Analysts estimate that revenue will be $141.8 billion down slightly from the estimated $142.4 billion for the current year. Ford has stated that it will not cut the dividend even during slow times. That is why it issues the special dividend rather than continues to raise the dividend each year. I think this is prudent of management. If times get a little rough and cash is not as readily available then they do not have an obligation to the special dividend. The whole idea behind this is to keep the dividend at a level that the company can pay without risk of having to cut it. The regular dividend is a solid return for investors as well, 4.9% is no small dividend yield.

Now that I have noted I am a fan of the special dividend idea, I will say that the announcement of the special dividend was a little disappointing. Last year the company paid $0.25 a share and this year decided to pay $0.05. As I previously mentioned the operating margin was not significantly lower, dropping roughly 4 percent, yet the special dividend decreased by a solid 80 percent. I did not expect the company to pay out $0.25 a share again but did expect something along the lines of at least $0.10-0.15. I know the company is using lots of money to invest back into the company itself with technology and so forth. The company needs to stay competitive, and that should be the first use of cash flow. If it underinvests, it will fall behind, and then the real problems begin. The part that made it most painful was that General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) provided positive guidance and added buyback of $5 billion, while Ford noted a sales decline coming and announced a disappointing special dividend. I don't happen to own GM stock - if you do, then those announcements together would have made you feel better as one went up and one went down. If these two events had not gone hand in hand, it might have made it easier to take. I am not going to compare GM and F here as that is not the point of the article.

The conclusion is that the dividend is safe with Ford. I feel that company management has made a long-term commitment to the dividend and is distributing it wisely. As an investor in Ford, I do not worry about the dividend being cut.

Low Valuation

The PE ratio for Ford has seen a decline to under 6. The PE ratio can give an indication of what investors expect in the future for the stock. From the PE ratio for Ford, it can be seen that investors do not have a lot of confidence in growth from the company, but rather it appears the market expects negative growth from Ford. We can take a look at the revenue and earnings from F over the last 2 years to see if the cause for the drop in the PE ratio was related to the fundamental performance of Ford over that time period.

Amigobulls.com

The EPS of Ford has gone in the opposite direction as the PE ratio. With the increase in earnings that Ford has experienced, one would expect the price to see a similar trend and growth in the stock price. When we look at the stock price for Ford we can see that rather than an increase in price with the increased earnings we have seen the price come down despite the increased earnings. This is the reason that the PE sits at such a low valuation. Despite Ford increasing the top and bottom line, the market has been pessimistic about the future for Ford and caused the multiplier to decrease. In the last few quarters we have been able to see the expectations of the investors begin to be realized as the EPS and revenue have both seen declines. In fact the EPS for the third quarter saw a drop of 50% from the previous year. I will discuss more about this later on.

When we compare the price of F stock and the PE ratio, we can see that the real cause for the drop in the stock price has not been performance-related. Rather the stock price has been decreasing due to the lower multiplier being applied by investors. The chart below shows the price and PE ratio for Ford over the last two years.

Amigobulls.com

As can be seen the separation between the PE ratio and the price has become increasingly wide during the current year. As has been discussed the earnings for Ford have increased over this 2 year span. Since the price did not increase, but rather decreased, while the earnings increased we are left with very cheap valuation based upon the PE ratio. The low multiplier shows us the expectations from investors and is a sign that investors expect the company to perform poorly in the future. Investors have already priced in the decrease in earnings that they expect, which means that the price does not have as much room to decline. The decline has already occurred, making the risk in the investment much lower in my mind.

A prime example of this was following the third-quarter earnings report. As I noted, Ford reported earnings that were 50 percent lower than the previous year. One would expect the stock to significantly drop following a poor performance. The stock did drop following the report but not very far as it opened at $11.88 and closed the day at $11.74. This shows that the downside has already been priced into the stock at current levels.

Conclusion

My investment in Ford has been a good learning experience about the power of the dividend. Overall the investment has not been the best for me. The stock currently sits well below my average purchase price. That being said, my position is close to being positive due to the dividend.

I would not recommend Ford stock to anyone looking for a growth stock. On the other hand, if there is an investor looking for a solid dividend play, then Ford is a good play. I consider the stock to be low-risk at the current price level. I think the downside is small as the negative assumptions from investors have already been priced into the stock. The stock may not see a large jump in the stock price, but I do think, pending a significant market pullback, that the price will be higher in a year than it is today. This is not due to strong expected growth in revenues over the coming year but rather has to do with the fact that the stock has already been priced down for a slowdown that may or may not happen. If there is a significant market pullback, then I would expect Ford to weather the downturn better than other companies with lofty valuations. At current price levels the stock is left with a lot more upside than downside since the downside has already been priced into the stock.