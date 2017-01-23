14 Dividend Increases: January 16-20, 2017

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis.

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies can only raise their dividends regularly if earnings grow sufficiently. This week, fourteen companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I own. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• AO Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

AOS manufactures and markets a range of water heaters, boilers, and other products for residential and commercial end markets in the United States, China, Canada, Europe, and India. The company offers electric, natural gas, gas tankless, and liquid propane water heaters, as well as solar tank units for use in residences and businesses. It also provides residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors and through retail channels. AOS is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On January 20, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 12¢ per share to 14¢ per share, an increase of 16.67%. The new dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record on January 31. The ex-dividend date will be January 27.

• Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, KALU produces semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The company manufactures rolled, extruded, and drawn products used primarily in aerospace, automotive, general engineering, and other industrial end market applications. KALU sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Recently, KALU increased its quarterly dividend by 11.11% to 50¢ per share. KALU will trade ex-dividend on January 25. The dividend is payable on February 15, to shareholders of record on January 27.

• First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

With headquarters in Billings, Montana, FIBK is a financial and bank holding company for First Interstate Bank. The company provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, including deposits products, real estate and consumer loans, and account management services. The company also offers internet and mobile banking services. FIBK operates about 80 banking offices in Montana, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The company was incorporated in 1971. The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.09% to 24¢ per share. The first payment will be on February 10 to shareholders of record on January 30. The ex-dividend date is January 26.

• CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

CMS operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. Through subsidiaries and equity investments, the company is engaged in independent power production and owns power generations facilities fueled by natural gas and biomass. Additionally, the company generates, purchases, stores, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and natural gas. CMS's other business, EnerBank USA, provides unsecured consumer installment loans for financing home improvements. CMS was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Recently, CMS increased its quarterly dividend from 31¢ per share to 33.25¢ per share, an increase of 7.26%. The dividend is payable on February 28 to shareholders of record on February 3. The ex-dividend date is February 1.

• Washington Federal, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WAFD is a non-diversified, unitary, savings and loan holding company. Its principal subsidiary is Washington Federal, National Association, which operates about 250 offices in eight western states. The company attracts savings deposits from the general public and invests these funds in loans secured by first mortgage liens on single-family dwellings. It also originates other types of loans and invests in certain United States Government and agency obligations. WAFD was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The board of directors of WAFD has declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share. The new dividend is 7.14% above the prior dividend of 14¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 10 to shareholders of record on February 1. The ex-dividend date is January 30.

• Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

FAST sells industrial and construction supplies, including threaded fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes the supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 company-owned stores. Most of its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets. FAST was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota. The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 6.67% to 32¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on January 30, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on February 28.

• EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR is a specialty real estate investment trust that invests in properties in the United States and Canada. The company develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market segments primarily related to entertainment, education, and recreation. The company owns or invests in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers; public charter schools and K-12 private schools; and ski parks, resorts, water parks, and golf entertainment complexes. EPR was founded on August 22, 1997, and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. On Tuesday, January 17, the company increased its monthly dividend by 6.25% to 34¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record on January 31, with an ex-dividend date of January 27.

• Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

MBWM is a bank holding company for the Mercantile Bank of Michigan. The company provides commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services in Western and Central Michigan. It makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits. MBWM owns approximately 50 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On January 17, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.88%. The first payment will be on March 22 to shareholders of record on March 10. The ex-dividend date is March 8.

• EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM)

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, EQM operates as an integrated energy company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It provides natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services in southwestern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. Recently, EQM increased its quarterly distribution by 4.29% to 85¢ per unit. The distribution is payable February 14, with an ex-dividend date of February 1.

• Tesoro Logistics LP (NYSE:TLLP)

TLLP is a limited partnership that owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined products logistics assets, primarily in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company's logistics assets are used to gather, transport and store crude oil and to distribute, transport and store refined products. TLLP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On Wednesday, January 18, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 4.00% to 91¢ per unit. The quarterly distribution will be paid on February 14 to unitholders of record on February 3. The ex-dividend date is February 1.

• Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity real estate investment trust dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company earns income from nearly 4,500 properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national retail chains and other commercial tenants. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California. The company announced a monthly DIV increase of 3.95% to 21.05¢ per share. The dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record on February 1. O will trade ex-dividend on January 30.

• Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

ED is engaged in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery in the United States. The company provides electric services to more than 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to more than 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, and parts of Queens and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,700 customers in parts of Manhattan. ED was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York. Recently, ED increased its quarterly dividend to 69¢ per share, an increase of 2.99% over the prior dividend of 67¢ per share. The dividend is payable on March 15 to shareholders of record on February 15. The ex-dividend date is February 13.

• Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, WES is a master limited partnership that acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, the Mid-Continent, North-Central Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company gathers, processes, compresses, treats and transports natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil. WES operates as a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and was founded in 2007. The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 1.78% to 86¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on February 13 to unitholders of record on February 2.

• Transmontaigne Partners LP (NYSE:TLP)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TLP is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. On January 17, the board of directors declared a quarterly distribution of 71¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 1.43%. All unitholders of record on January 31 can expect the distribution to be paid on February 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

