It is human nature to desire hitting home runs in the stock market. We are impatient animals that want instant gratification, and waiting for a return on investment can be difficult. The yearning to "trade" and do something can often lead investors to shoot for the moon in search of capital gains.

"One in the hand is worth two in the bush."



- John Ray "A Handbook of Proverbs" (1670)

The above quote dates back to medieval times, when it was said that a falcon in the hand was a valuable asset and worth more than two in the bush (not captured). In other words, booked profits are worth more than the potential of two times that amount.

Moving to a baseball analogy, fans like to see home runs. Mark McGuire and Barry Bonds would thrill crowds with their booming blasts over the outfield wall. But it is often the singles and doubles produced by the team that wins the games. Consistency and regularity produce better returns over time.

In investing, it is very similar. Investors typically scour the markets for the next Apple or Microsoft. They need to hit the ball out of the park. The impatience and emotional draw of not missing out of these opportunities can cloud better judgment. The chances of finding these types of opportunities in today's largely efficient equity market is slim. Warren Buffett did not become rich by hitting home runs. He did it by hitting singles and doubles very consistently for the last five decades.

Buffett and other successful managers tend not to have only one massive year, but do top quartile year in and year out. Our investing philosophy is no different.

The Core Portfolio

Our Core Portfolio employs a three-legged stool approach to investing for the current economic environment. That strategy is based on the following three legs:

Hedged Core Fixed-Income Floating-Rate Limited Duration

As inflation heats up and the current paradigm shifts towards a rising rate environment, we think investors need to be cognizant of interest rate risk. Many investors have sought refuge in the equity markets taking on "animal spirits" on the expectation that economic growth will accelerate.

While the equity markets look to do "okay" this year, we think the risks to the downside far outweigh the return potential. In other words, we would rather hit some singles and doubles than go for the home run.

Backtesting portfolios has significant flaws in methodology. We attempt to assess the resiliency of the portfolio going forward as compared to broad equity exposure.

We think levered, hedged fixed-income portfolios generating high-single digit yields with relatively stable NAVs will produce better results over the medium term. Equities today incorporate a lot of optimism from the recent election and trade at expensive valuations; there is likely more risk to the downside than up.

Even over longer periods of time, the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) generates a return of roughly 8% per year. That is likely to be high over the next four years given the "starting valuation".

(Source: Shiller PE Ratio)

The Core Portfolio generates a yield in excess of 9% today. Even if we assume a 1% NAV decay to that figure, the net return is 8%, in line with the long-term return of the broader equity index. However, that equity index contains a standard deviation (risk) of nearly 16%, compared to the standard deviation of the Core Portfolio (estimated) of 9.7%. That figure is based on the movements of price, not NAV, which is roughly half that amount.

Back to the quote; the 9% yield is paid monthly, in cash (in hand), and while capital gains can be larger, they are on paper and can be fickle (two in the bush).

One Is Not Like The Other

If you are investing for yield as opposed to a dividend growth strategy, be mindful of risks. High dividend investing can be a great way to generate income, but can be inherently volatile. Some high yield stocks can lose 20-40% in a year. A few MLPs even lost as much as 80% peak-to-trough. The ability to weather that kind of volatility is not within many investors.

Some investors are only concerned with whether or not they receive their income. Their investing strategy is to collect the income and never sell a share. Therefore, the price of the stock is of no concern to them post purchase. For the rest of income investors, seeing a 50%+ maximum drawdown won't work.

We randomly selected a dozen high-yielding stocks (8%+) plus Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), a popular BDC. All of these securities pay yields of around 10-12%. The risk profiles are very disparate, but one security - the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) - is clearly a standout.

Individual high yield stocks, even taken together, can still have a significant amount of volatility. The annualized volatility figures for most of these positions is north of 20%, well in excess of the S&P 500. Even combined into a "diversified portfolio", the volatility is still in excess of the S&P 500 index.

Instead of buying individual securities that offer up 9-12% yields and taking significant systematic risk, we believe the closed-end fund space is a better approach for the vast majority of investors who need that level of yield and who understand the risks. However, closed-end funds are no different than any other sector of investing. The number of quality funds is dwarfed by the number of poor-performing garbage funds, so you have to be selective.

8% Never Sell/Lower-Risk Portfolio

Portfolio construction for the retiree today is akin to being between a rock and a hard place. Twenty years ago, the investor could walk into a bank and get a five-year certificate of deposit with a 5% yield. Today, that same CD earns 1.50-1.75%.

The Core Portfolio in its current form generates a yield of nearly 9% and produced slightly less than that in capital gains in 2016. The standard deviation of the net asset values of the portfolio is extremely low, especially compared to the portfolio above. The annualized volatility on NAV is just 3.1%, one-fifth of the risk of the S&P 500. On price, the volatility is higher at 7.4%, still less than half of the broad equity index.

Core Portfolio On Price:

Core Portfolio On NAV:

The ability to find a portfolio that has an estimate duration of just 2 years, an equity beta of 0.09, and most importantly, such a microscopic standard deviation of returns is difficult for retirees and income investors.

We are opportunistic in adding new positions to the portfolio, helping to improve the yield on cost, but also adding capital gains optionality. Approximately half of the 16.1% total return in 2016 in the portfolio came from capital gains. Buying opportunities come about every so often. This is not a trading strategy, but a buy-and-hold in order to receive a large, stable income stream.

The portfolio generates enough income that a retiree could live off the monthly cash flows and not worry about market price fluctuations. But those fluctuations are minimal enough to also not create significant panic in the event of large drawdowns, unlike high-dividend stocks, MLPs, and REITs. We think that ability to both generate high current income (well in excess of the standard 4% withdrawal rate) while minimizing volatility makes the Core Portfolio superior to other income-generation strategies.

Conclusion

Whether you get your yield from dividend growth stocks, high yield dividend payers, or other structures, make sure you understand the amount of risk you are assuming. We think many investors are simply pouring into high dividend payers or growers without fundamentally understanding the risks of doing so. Retirees today cannot afford to squander assets, especially in their early years, if these investments move against them. We think hitting singles and doubles producing income above their needs with much lower downside risk is the best avenue to far outliving their assets.

