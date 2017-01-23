mREIT Preferreds - No Fluff Weekly Recap - January 20, 2017

The yield is 2% below mREIT equities, but nearly 6% above the 10-year Treasury.

Once again, it is time for the "no fluff" weekly mREIT preferred recap. Feedback thus far has been decent, and I am trying to accommodate suggestions where possible.

Sit back, put your feet up and scroll through the data on mREIT preferreds. Doesn't matter if you have dietary restrictions, because in here, there's no fluff.

You can take a look at the mREIT preferred universe in the following chart:

While the duration of the sector is much longer than high yield, the yield is high enough to provide a cushion against rates and the performance of the underlying issuers.

Narrowing it down to one issue per issuer creates a yield of 8.35%, the same as the universe, but without the multiple exposures to the weaker players:

The majority of the universe trades below par. The recently added (by an astute reader who saw I left it out) Apollo Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ARI) has the highest stripped price:

The following yield chart shows that the highest yields are available in two names - RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO). Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) is up there as well (I have a smaller yield piggy position in the preferred):

Stability (owning preferreds instead of equity) costs 215 basis points, up 1 bp from last week:

Graphically:

The spread to risk free (or risk premium) is 588 bps this week, 9 bps tighter than last week. More due to Treasuries than the preferreds, as the preferred universe is trading 2 bps lower than last week.

The largest risk premium is on the earlier mentioned yield trio (RAS, RSO and OAKS). Graphically:

Finally, because I was asked to include equity/preferred dividend breakdown (how much in equity dividends has to be stopped prior to preferred dividend stoppage), here it is. Importantly, this is drawn from the companies' financials and isn't a forward dividend approach - although I can try to work that out.

Hope this helps. Was going to put together a shipping one this weekend, but honestly, got wrapped up in working on my son's Firebird with him and didn't really get to it. Having made decent progress on the car, I hope to have time to figure that out this week. Thoughts, suggestions, comments and any advice for a power drain on a third-gen Firebird are always appreciated.

