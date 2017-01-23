Alibaba: Worth $100 After Earnings

Jack Ma's insight during Davos 2017 offers positive insight on trade between the U.S. and China. He believes the incoming government will have an open discussion with China on trade. Further, Ma's meeting with Donald Trump on January 10 chatting about creating 1 million jobs in the U.S. in five years paves a less restrictive path for Alibaba. Though Ma admitted Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) will enable jobs, not create them (Alibaba employees under 40,000 today), investors will now turn their attention to Alibaba's quarterly results scheduled for January 24. In the month since Alibaba was covered as a stock whose slump will end, shareholders earned an ~ 8 percent return.

In its third quarter, Alibaba reported revenue growing 55% revenue, with cloud revenue up 130% and mobile up 78%. For the fourth quarter, markets should expect mobile MAUs (monthly active users) growing again, albeit at a slower pace. In the last fourth quarter, sequential MAU growth slowed to the low single digits. Alibaba may report strong revenue growth from its mobile users, thanks to higher user engagement, international growth in new markets,] and a healthy retail marketplace. Last quarter, Alibaba said:

" user engagement of our platform is growing. And this generates strong value for branding and distribution to brands and merchants coming to our platform to reach consumers."

11.11

The quarter will include strong sales stemming from singles day, or 11.11. Alibaba will benefit from strong retail participation from 11,000 brands:

This year marks the eighth 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. This year will be our most global ever with more than 11,000 international brands, including many first-time participants such as Sephora, Target, Maserati, Shanghai Disneyland and Victoria's Secret.

Alibaba an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS of China

Last quarter, Alibaba grew its client base for its cloud services to over 651,000. This is double that of last year's count. As a leader in supplying cloud services in China, the company will grow through sign-ups from enterprises, government, small businesses, and third-party developers.

Alibaba's free cash flow is growing at the same rate as that of Amazon.com, yet the former's forward P/E is 23.4x. Amazon.com trades at a forward P/E of 92.8x:

Alibaba identified its commerce business in cloud services as one of the two strategic sources for cash flow. The other is digital media and entertainment. In the upcoming quarterly report, Alibaba will likely exceed analyst expectations on revenue growth. Though it is a small part of the company's business today, Alibaba has a 7 - 10 year timeframe for developing the offerings for the cloud services.

Earnings estimates

On average, the 26 analysts cover Alibaba estimate the company will earn up to $1.23 per share:

Alibaba reported margins of 62 percent in the last quarter, a level it will likely maintain this quarter. Looking ahead, the company may forecast lower profitability as it invests heavily in acquiring content and develops its Youku unit.

Takeaway

Worries over trade barriers imposed by the U.S. to China are overblown. The market started its reversal in the negative macroeconomic sentiment for China-based companies like Alibaba, when the stock bottomed at around $86.

If it reports strong quarterly results, and chances are good that it does due to seasonal strength, Alibaba may trade back above the $100 per share level.

