Kimball Electronics: Under The Radar Spin-Off Starts To Deliver, Investors Have Noticed

While shares are fairly valued, I do see potential for-long term gains on the back of organic growth and margin improvements, making me a potential buyer if momentum cools down.

Investors have rightfully bid up the shares in 2016 on the back of accelerating growth, future potential and a strong balance sheet.

Kimball Electronics has been spun off from its parent company two years ago, and improvements can be seen.

Kimball Electronics (KE) is a contract manufacturer of electronics services with a long history. The company is very small, with a market capitalization of just half a billion, yet Kimball is an interesting name.

The company was spun off from its former parent a little over two years ago, and the increased focus following this event has started to yield real results. Unfortunately, investors have priced in a lot of these improvements already. While I do see better days ahead based on the 2018 targets, I would only buy if momentum cools down, around $15 per share.

Some History and Background

Kimball was founded back in 1961 and gradually became an electronics contract manufacturer as part of Kimball International. In October 2014, Kimball Electronics was spun off from its parent Kimball International and became a pure play on electronics manufacturing services (EMS) again. After all, contract electronics has little to do with furnishings, the core business of Kimball International at the moment. This tells me the rationale behind the spin-off was sound.

While Kimball is small in terms of market capitalization, given the slim margins of the business, it is a large organization which employs over 4,000 workers in 9 countries. Note that gross margins come in at just around the 8% mark at the moment. Operating margins range around 3-5% in recent quarters. So while operating margins are slim, operating expenses are just half the gross profits, suggesting the company has a profitability buffer in case sales fall.

Kimball has long-term relationships with most of its customers, a loyal workforce and a strong balance sheet, all of which are appealing qualities.

The company targets generating a billion in sales by 2018, with revenues now running at a rate of roughly $900 million. Kimball is divided across 4 segments. Automotive customers make up 40% of sales, and the medical industry another 30%. Industrial businesses are responsible for a little over 20% of sales, complemented by a smaller public safety segment. This diversification is sound, as a little over a decade ago, Kimball was almost a pure play on the automotive industry.

In each of these end markets, the company is well positioned to benefit from emerging trends which favor the increased usage of electronic components. Self-driving cars will require many more sensors and technology. Similar trends apply for the medical device business and industrial segment.

Valuation Looks Reasonable, Growth Is Largely Priced In

Kimball reported 2016 revenues of $842 million, and while full-year growth came in at just 3%, fourth-quarter revenues were up by nearly 10% to $220 million, in part driven by the smaller purchases of Medivative Tech and Aircom. Growth even accelerated to 13% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, which ended in September 2016.

Adjusted margins for the fiscal year of 2016 came in at 3.5%, but have risen to 4.0% in the final quarter of that year and to 3.9% in the first quarter of 2017. These numbers are more or less consistent with the 4% target, as the company faced some headwinds from start-up costs of its new manufacturing facility in Romania.

While adjusted earnings fell to $0.77 per share in 2016, first-quarter adjusted earnings per share were up by 50% to $0.24 per share.

Following some recent share buybacks, Kimball now has 28 million shares outstanding. At $17 per share, this gives the company a $475 million valuation, despite the fact that it held $41 million in net cash, for a $434 million valuation ex net cash.

Based on the healthy growth, which comes in around 10% per annum, as well as the current margin performance, adjusted earnings might come in at around a dollar per share. Net holding $1.50 per share in cash as well, earnings multiples of 15-16 times ex net cash look very reasonable. This comes on the back of a strong balance sheet, which allows for additional M&A, while growth is quite impressive as well.

Considering Some Future Scenarios

A $1 billion sales target for 2018, accompanied by 4% margins and a 25% tax rate, yields potential earnings of $30 million. Modest buybacks and a small beat versus the 2018 guidance easily support a case in which earnings per share might come in at $1.10 per share.

Of course, such an outcome can only be achieved under reasonable economic circumstances. On the other hand, each percentage point in operating earnings surpassing the 4% mark could boost earnings by roughly $0.25 per share.

Working with that scenario, and with the shares trading at merely 15 times current earnings excluding net cash holdings, I believe Kimball shares are cheap to fairly valued at this point in time. With organic growth approaching the double digits and the balance sheet very strong, there are triggers for future earnings growth. Another benefit is the increased entrepreneurial focus of the company and management since the spin-off.

The conclusion is simply. Based on the operational momentum seen at the moment, conservative management and balance sheet strength, I am a buyer in the $13-15 region - levels at which the earnings yield is very compelling after a huge momentum run in 2016.

