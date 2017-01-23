Abraxas Petroleum: On Track For Over 10,000 BOEPD Production In 2018

Share value is estimated at $2.40 to $2.90, while credit facility debt situation appears solid at around 1x or less 2018 EBITDA.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) announced that it was increasing its capital expenditure budget for 2017 and launched a common share offering to pay for the increased budget. This offering should cover the increased capital expenditure budget and also reduce Abraxas's credit facility borrowings to around $60 million at the end of 2017. Despite the dilution, I think the announcements on a whole are positive. Abraxas has received good results from its recent Permian well, and it makes sense for the company to increase development there. Utilizing the credit facility to fund development would be significantly more risky.

Well Results

Abraxas increased its capital expenditure budget in order to significantly increase its Permian drilling activity. Abraxas's recent Caprito 99-101H well in the Permian achieved excellent results, prompting this increase in activity. The Caprito 99-101H well achieved a 30-day IP rate per 1,000' lateral of 201 BOEPD, which should put it significantly ahead of the curve for the 500 MBOE EUR target that Abraxas initially had for that well.

While Abraxas's Permian assets have a lot of promise, the Austin Chalk remains a question mark. Abraxas's recent Bulls Eye 101H well in the Austin Chalk averaged 366 BOEPD over its highest 30 days of production. This is similar to the 389 BOEPD 30-day IP average for the wells it drilled in the Austin Chalk in 2014 and 2015 and likely puts it somewhat short of the 400 MBO EUR target it was aiming for.

Guidance Changes

Abraxas increased its 2017 capital expenditure budget from $60 million to $110 million. The extra $50 million results in the production guidance midpoint increasing from 7,200 BOEPD to 8,200 BOEPD, while its 2017 exit rate is expected to be 9,500 BOEPD. Most of that additional spending is going towards the Permian, where Abraxas plans on running a full time rig to drill and complete six net wells during 2017.

Cash G&A is expected to go up modestly due to the increased production, while the production taxes are expected to decline from 10% to 9%. The Permian has lower production tax rates than the Bakken, so the increased Permian production will lower Abraxas's overall production tax percentage.

Guidance Midpoints Prior New Production (BOEPD) 7,200 8,200 LOE ($/BOE) $7.00 $7.00 Production Tax (% Rev) 10% 9% Cash G&A ($ Million) $10 $11.25 Capex ($ Million) $60 $110 Permian $11.0 $52.5 Bakken $36.8 $42.2 Austin Chalk $10.5 $11.0 Leasing/Acquisitions/Other $1.7 $4.3

New 2017 Outlook

At current 2017 strip prices (roughly $55 oil and $3.40 natural gas), I expect Abraxas to reach approximately $106 million in revenue in 2017 with 8,200 BOEPD in production. Abraxas's differentials are expected to narrow compared to my previous estimates due to the increased proportion of Permian production.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 1,975,380 $48.00 $95 Natural Gas[Mcf] 3,950,760 $2.25 $9 NGL (Barrels) 359,160 $7 $3 Total $106

With $110 million in capital expenditures, Abraxas is estimated to end up with $154 million in cash expenses in 2017. This would result in a shortfall of approximately $48 million.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $21 Production Tax $10 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $2 Capital Expenditures $110 Total $154

Abraxas's share offering will probably net around $65 million if the underwriters exercise their option. This will more than cover Abraxas's planned outspend during 2017 and likely leave it with around $60 million in credit facility debt at the end of 2017.

Valuation With Increased Production

With the new capital expenditure plan, Abraxas expects to deliver 32% production growth at the midpoint of its guidance versus 2016's production. Although Abraxas is potentially adding another 21% to its share count through its equity offering, I think the offering makes sense. The Caprito 99-101H well performance was quite promising and continued Permian development could push Abraxas's 2018 average production over 10,000 BOEPD. However, it would be risky to fund that development through additional debt. A lesson learned from the last couple years is that maxing out credit facility debt can result in a company's moves being dictated by the credit facility if the borrowing base then gets reduced.

I estimate Abraxas's valuation range at around $2.40 to $2.90 per share, with around 164 million outstanding shares. This is based on my expectation that 2018 production gets pushed over 10,000 BOEPD, resulting in 2018 EBITDA of approximately $80 million with mid-$50s oil. Abraxas will likely need to outspend cashflow in 2018 in order to achieve that growth in 2018, but still should be able to keep its credit facility debt to around 1x EBITDA or less in 2018.

Conclusion

Abraxas looks set to grow production significantly over the next couple years as it attempts to increase Permian development after getting strong results from its Caprito 99-101H well. This production growth does come at a cost since Abraxas wants to avoid maxing out its credit facility and thus is funding the growth through another equity offering. The production growth should compensate for the additional dilution as long as Abraxas can continue to get good results from its 2017 wells.

The reaction to the equity offering is pushing down Abraxas's shares for the time being, but I am looking to enter an Abraxas position again at around $2.45 or less, which is towards the low end of my estimated valuation range.

