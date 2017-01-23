Weekly Oil Markets Recap - OPEC Production Cut Deal Hits 1.5 Million B/D

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the week higher by 1.62%.

Oil price volatility for the week remain subdued as OPEC is set for its first compliance meeting since November. OPEC compliance thus far is outpacing what the consensus believed to be the case, and Saudi's energy minister, Khalid al-Falih, said that the current cuts from the OPEC and non-OPEC countries total 1.5 million b/d.

Russian Energy Minister, Alexander Novak, also came out yesterday saying:

Source: Bloomberg

So far, the production cuts have been faster and more severe than what the consensus has predicted. Our stance on the OPEC deal was that we would at least see 1 to 1.2 million b/d of production cut, and the consensus pegged the figure around 600k - 800k b/d. The 1.5 million b/d cut if prolonged could have a very meaningful impact on global storage. We think there will be some fluctuation over the next several months as to how much OPEC and non-OPEC countries actually cut, but if the average is just 1.3 million b/d, it would eliminate all of OECD surplus storage by June 2017.

Source: IEA

Another trend that's also not widely talked about is that despite OPEC cutting production and sell-side focusing on US shale production, countries that are experiencing production cuts will likely continue to suffer.

Source: Warren Pies, NDR Research

We also reported earlier in the week that China's oil production will likely head lower for the rest of 2017. Lower capex will eventually translate into lower oil production, and we are seeing that hit the global supplies now.

Despite minimal price volatility in oil prices right now, we continue to see current and projected fundamentals to propel oil prices higher. OPEC and non-OPEC production cut will accelerate the global storage draw, and by the second half of 2017, normalized storage will push oil prices back above $60 and approaching $70. Our expected price target is $70 WTI by Q3 2017.

