VF Corp. Leads Champion Dividend Dog New Year Gains

Ten Top Champion dividend dogs ranked by yield projected 95.81% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from the same investment in all ten.

VF led the Champs to price upsides averaging 9.2% and paced net gains averaging 10.4%. Five Champs plunged down averaging -9.7% guided by MCY per analyst targets.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

January Champion Dogs

David Fish's Dividend Champions Index members listed as of 12/30/16 were paired with annual dividends and prices posted as of January 18, 2017 on YCharts. Results from that data charted below showed the top ten by yield represented seven of eleven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Sector representation showed one from communication services, two financial services, two in real estate, one utility, two energy firms, one utilities, and two consumer defensive. Those ten stocks posted yields averaging 3.89%.

Actionable conclusions by yield, target price upsides, and net gains were drawn below as top Champion dog selections for January were examined, step by step.

Actionable Conclusion (1) Ten Top Dividend Champion Dogs Cast 3.53% to 4.8% Yields as of January 18

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

Forty For the Show

This article was written to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Compared 40 Champion Stocks by Yield

David Fish's Champions list (from here) as of December 30 contained stocks distinguished as having paid increasing dividends for 25 years or longer. Champion stocks listed below were ranked by yields calculated as of January 18 prices to reveal the top ten. Data was sourced from YCharts.com.

As mentioned previously, seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented in the top ten champions dog list selected by yield below:

Top dog ATT (NYSE:T) [1] was the lone communication services firm listed.

Two financial firms followed in second and fifth places, Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) [2], and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) [5].

Two real estate firms placed third and fourth, Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) [3], and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) [4].

Two energy firms placed sixth, and ninth: Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) [6], and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) [9]. A single utility placed seventh, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) [7].

Finally, two consumer defensive companies in eighth and tenth, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) [8], and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) [10] completed the January Champion top ten by yield.

Champion Dividend vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Periodic strength of ten top Champions by yield was graphed below as of market closing prices on 1/18/2017 and compared to those of the Dow. Annual dividend history cast from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share price history of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Champs Charged As (3) Dow Dogs Retreated

Champions dividend (from $10k invested as $1k in each dog) swooned as aggregate single share price for the ten rose after December to set the charge. Champions top ten dog dividend sank 0.17% while price elevated 1%. The Champions charged from 61% to 63% into the overbought zone.

Dow dogs retreated into January, as they reduced their overbought condition. Aggregate single share price for the ten fell 1% between December 21 and January 18, while annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten rose 1.85% according to IndexArb.

As mentioned, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (where aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested) retreated from their record gap.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Remain Morbidly Overbought

In February, 2016 the Dow gap of price over dividend grew was $246 or 59%. March put the gap up to $293 or 73%. April set a 2016 record of $400 or 104%, May brought the gap down to $350 or 91% and June put the gap at $342 or 90%. July pushed the gap up to $414 or 114%. August got it to $418 but still 114% then September grew the gap to another annual record, $471 or 128%. An October retreat brought the chasm down to $378 or 101%. November barely changed at $374 or 98%. December widened the girth to $505 or 139%. January 2016 narrowed it to $489 or 132%.

The Dow Dogs remain overbought and overpriced. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend is now $27.071 for January.

Compared to the DOW, the Champion ten at one time sporadically retreated in a pattern where aggregate dividend value of $1k investments in each remained above the aggregate single share price. However, the Champions have now seriously joined the Dow in the overbought zone. So, in little contrast to the Dow, Champion Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $26.15 as of January 18, just 6% less than the Dow.

Should Dow and now Champion prices somehow move to a level 40-45% lower, they could again become attractive dividend buys! As it stands, the Dow has become an index of growth stocks as their dividends stay overpriced. Champions are now party to that bowser club.

Actionable Conclusions: (5) Analysts Expect Ten Champions To Hit 9.16% Average Upside By January, 2018 While (6) Ten Stumbling Champs Showed -5.02% Average Downside.

The O'Higgins dividend/price metrics system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates has expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, if desired.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Predicted (7) 2.06% Average Upside & (8) 3.45% Average Net Gain By Top 30 Dividend Champions By January, 2018

Top thirty dogs from David Fish's Dividend Champions index were graphed below as of January 18, 2017 and compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst data reported by Yahoo finance projected a 1.3% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 2.7% in the coming year.

Notice that the chart showed price remaining above dividend. So, analysts predict the overbought Champions index continuing overbought, Dow-like. The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts have shown the best track record for accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (9): Analysts Expected Ten Dividend Champion Dogs To Show 6.2% to 18.8% Gains By January 2018

Just two of the ten top dividend yielding Champion dogs were among the ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. So this month the dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 20% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2018:

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was projected to net $187.86 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Target Corporation was projected to net $145.30 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-nine analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was projected to net $126.68 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was projected to net $103.76 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $91.95 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was projected to net $88.98 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMB) was projected to net $88.50 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty-four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was projected to net $75.10 based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) was projected to net $66.79 based a median target price estimate from thirty-three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International (ORI) was projected to net $61.86 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was predicted to be 10.37% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (10): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Estimated Five Champion Dogs Would Show Net Losses Averaging 9.7% By 2018

Probable losing trades revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2018 were:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was projected to lose $36.43 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was projected to lose $55.79 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) was projected to lose $66.10 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., was projected to lose $82.30 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from thirty-four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Mercury General Corp. was projected to lose $146.95 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price plus broker fees including annual dividends was predicted to be 7.8% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): Do You Choose VFC Or MCY Per Analyst Or Price Momentum Estimates?

Three month price performance of Mercury General Corp., the Champion portfolio "loser" red-lined by analysts, showed a 18.71% positive 3-month price upside in contrast to the -5.16% downward price performance by analyst tagged upside leader, VF Corporation.

Historic market price momentum again ambushed analyst best guesses.

Dog Metrics Sought More Bargains

As noted above, ten Champion dividend dogs showing the biggest dividend yields as of January 18 covered seven business sectors in the Morningstar scheme of eleven. As of market close, Champion dividend dogs ranged in yield thus:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Assert (12) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield Champions Produce 0.06% VS. (13) 1.47% Net Gains from All Ten As Of January 18, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten Champion kennel by yield promised 95.81% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of all ten. The sixth lowest priced Champion dog, Target TGT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 14.53%.

Lowest priced five Champion dogs as of January 18 were: Old Republic International; AT&T Inc.; National Retail Properties; Mercury General Corp.; Universal Health Realty, whose prices ranged from $19.18 to $64.97.

Higher priced five Champion dogs as of January 18 were: Target; Altria Group Inc.; Consolidated Edison; Helmerich & Payne Inc.; Chevron Corp., whose prices ranged from $66.85 to $115.94.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. It also works well for testing bargain Champion dogs, as you see.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

A caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for Champions index stocks per dripinvesting.org from this article in SA January 26, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The top ten annual analyst accuracy score from early-January 2016 showed two price losses, and eight price gains. One annual dividend payouts unchanged, and seven increased. All ten dividend yields dropped. All tolled, that's an 80% upside for ten January 2016 top yield Champion dogs.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain and loss estimates above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Six of these Champion pups qualify as valuable catches! They are listed with the now 52 Dogs Of The Week I (DOTWI) found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Get In On The Fun!

The next Dividend Dogcatcher Shindig is February 15 at 2PM EST. Here's your link to register.

If you registered online for the first Shindig in November you have a free pass to the next four. Otherwise just $9.97 covers your access to all four upcoming 2017 DDC Shindigs.

It's about time to make investing fun again. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly reports, and the dog of the year winner and runner-up underdog from the 52 Dogs of the Week I portfolio, send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to: fredrika120@gmail.com. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Root for the Underdog

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your index dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from YCharts.com; indexarb.com; dripinvesting.org/Tools/Tools.asp; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target prices by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: zimbio.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, PFE, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.