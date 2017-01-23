General Electric: Q4 Shows There Are Still No Good Reasons To Go Long

Execution on the core businesses, as well as with the Alstom integration, show there is much work left to be done.

I can understand the vitriol from long-term shareholders towards General Electric (NYSE:GE). Many of these investors are still, perhaps rightfully, bitter from the dividend cut and poor returns since Jeff Immelt took over the company more than fifteen years ago. At some point, investors do need to let the past be the past, and evaluate potential investment based instead on what the future holds. Largely, I agree with Immelt's current vision: the return of GE to an industrial company, with a preference towards high technology offerings as a means of differentiation (more on actual execution later). The change has been a long time coming, and its a rare breed of company that can operate both a finance/investment arm and an industrial arm skillfully. GE was never really that company. Far from reassuring, comments like those in 2009 that GE was running the real estate finance business "like a factory" was not something I found reassuring as a potential investor, despite that it was meant at the time to calm skittish investors as the United States exited its recession.

Why have I avoided General Electric over the past several years, despite marginally improving business results? It's a fairly simple approach, and one that many investors would do well to apply to their own individual holdings:

I try and fit most of my investments within that green box, occasionally drifting over to the yellow area where I have significant expertise and a material advantage. Examples of what would be red above would be soon-defunct SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), with highly compelling picks like Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) falling in the green.

Viewing General Electric in this manner, its situation has certainly been shifting solidly from right to left given the recent asset sales. No matter how pretty an investor relations presentation may look or how confident management may appear, planning and liquidating $200B worth of assets was never going to be an easy endeavor, and as that falls by the wayside, investor perception will improve. In that regard I view overall outlook as favorable. Given the lack of granularity, the reliance falls on management to execute in-line with guidance. Q4 2016 gave us a clear picture on how well Immelt and crew were able to execute on their guidance from 2015:

Overall, General Electric executed in achieving the mid-point of its guidance, but not necessarily in the way that many investors had hoped. Organic growth has missed expectations, and so-called core margins were down marginally. The company clearly expected stronger revenue and higher gross margin, which did not materialize. Instead, General Electric pulled it out via higher corporate cost savings and a much higher buyback rate than what was guided earlier in the year: $4B over prior guidance. Those buybacks were funded by a higher GE Capital dividends and dispositions that ran ahead of schedule.

That stopgap won't exist forever. Buybacks executed ahead of schedule today from quicker deal-making will likely impact cash available for buybacks over the next two years. As the company works toward its 2018 stated goal of $2.00/share in earnings by 2018, it will need better core business execution, particularly from Alstom. Of that $0.50/share in expansion necessary over the next two years ($1.50 to $2.00/share), $0.15/share is scheduled to come from Alstom, representing an expansion from $0.05/share in accretion to earnings in 2016 to $0.20/share in 2018. As a reminder, General Electric has already moved the goal line on Alstom several times: guidance was for $0.08-$0.10/share in accretion to 2016 earnings when the deal was initially announced. By the time the deal closed, that became $0.05-0.08/share, then $0.05/share, then $0.05/share excluding foreign exchange impact.

My worry is that the company continues to miss on the important facets of guidance - revenues, margins - while desperately trying to pick up the slack via shareholder returns to keep investors interested. That often turns into a slow bleed situation, and I would not be surprised to see the same discussions that surrounded (and continue to surround) IBM (NYSE:IBM) to become more and more prominent here.

Takeaway

When investors have the option of buying industrial stalwarts like United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) or Honeywell (NYSE:HON), which I honestly believe will have more concrete growth profiles over the next several years, it makes little sense to invest in GE at current levels. From a direct competition standpoint, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) or Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELY) also sport competitive valuations and more interesting stories. While I generally view management's medium-term targets as achievable here, the reality is investors have thousands of options out there when it comes to investing. Is General Electric today really a better choice than 99% of all other equity choices when it comes to your hard-earned investment dollars? I don't believe so.

