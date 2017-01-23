Wall Street Breakfast: Will The Trump Trade Persist?

Economy

The greenback is giving up some gains against a backdrop of uncertainty surrounding the new president's policies, as well as his recent remarks about the impact of dollar strength. Trump's inaugural address on Friday highlighted his "America first" mantra, but disappointed investors hoping for details on his plans to stoke growth, spend on infrastructure and reduce taxes.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to visit Donald Trump in Washington on Friday, making her the first foreign leader to meet with the newly inaugurated president. The future of NATO, the EU, and a potential trade agreement between the two countries are likely to be key topics of discussion. The U.S. is already Britain's second-largest trading partner by country, after Germany.

A cross-party group of MPs is plotting to thwart Theresa May's "hard Brexit" plans amid fears that U.K. businesses could soon have to pay huge export tariffs on goods they sell to the EU. The scheme comes ahead of tomorrow's Supreme Court verdict on whether a parliamentary vote is needed to trigger Brexit. If a vote is required, the MPs will seek to amend legislation to make an extreme Brexit option impossible.

Trade will also be part of the agenda for President Trump's meeting with Mexico's Pena Nieto along with immigration and security, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. The leaders spoke by phone on Saturday and discussed meeting on Jan. 31. Trump is also looking to begin NAFTA negotiations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

China's stimulus programs have boosted economic growth, but they're also creating stability risks, Fitch said in a research report. "Short-term growth targets have been prioritized over some areas of structural reform, particularly efforts to reduce the economy's dependence on credit-intensive investment." Aggregate financing, which grew 12.4% in 2016 (excluding equity), rose faster than nominal GDP of 8%, pushing up the country's debt-to-GDP ratio.

Turkish MPs have approved a constitutional reform package, which would make President Erdogan the head of the executive and axe the post of prime minister. The proposals were said to ensure simpler and more effective leadership, but critics fear they will edge Turkey toward one-man rule. Hours after the bill was approved, Erdogan announced the "real and final decision" would be subject to a referendum, expected to be held in April.

Kuwait has picked six banks to advise on its first international debt sale as the OPEC member joins other Gulf nations shoring up public finances after the slump in oil prices. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi raised more than $30B from global bond markets in 2016, while Iraq just announced the sale of $1B in bonds guaranteed by the U.S.

OPEC and non-OPEC countries meeting in Vienna on Sunday struck a positive note regarding their agreement to cut oil output as a committee set to monitor the deal met for the first time. "Compliance is great - it's been really fantastic," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters. Producers have cut oil supply by 1.5M barrels a day, more than 80% of their collective target, since the deal came into effect on Jan. 1.