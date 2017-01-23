Oil Inventory Draw Accelerating: Russian Oil Minister

The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) concluded its inaugural meeting on January 22nd at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna, Austria. The press release provides details of the reports that will be prepared and the timing. Afterwards, a press conference was held to discuss the results and to answer questions.

According to the press release, the OPEC Secretariat will present a monthly production data report on OPEC Member Countries' crude oil and of the participating non-OPEC oil liquid production to the JMMC by the 17th of each upcoming month. Kuwait's oil minister Issam A. Almarzooq confirmed, "as of today we haven't seen any data."

Nonetheless, the Russian Federation's energy minister, Alexander Novak, claimed that cuts are close to 1.5 million barrels per day. He had also said some countries were exceeding their announced cuts. When asked by a reporter to name the countries who have cut more, and by how much they were exceeding their cuts, he could only say that Saudi Arabia was producing under 10 million. He said his statement was based on others' statements, and that he doesn't have data, except for that of Russia.

Mr. Novak also stated that "we are starting to see inventory draws accelerating," but gave no data or source. The most timely and transparent data in the world, published weekly by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) shows that U.S. inventories have risen in the first two weeks of January, when the cuts went into effect, by 11 million barrels.

U.S. Inventory Changes, Dec 30- Jan 13 Crude Products Total 6 5 11

U.S. crude import data also show that imports from OPEC countries have averaged 3.0 million barrels per day so far for January, up from 2.77 million in December. But it takes about 35-50 for bring oil from the Middle East and so the cuts being taken in January won't begin to affect U.S. inventory data until sometime in February to March.

Recent imports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq have been on the rise. And weekly data are somewhat variable. For example, the U.S. imported 1.080 million a day from Saudi Arabia over the past year. If KSA cuts production about 5%, according to the agreement, and then reduces exports to the U.S. by that amount, its reduction would be about 54,000 b/d. But the standard deviation in weekly Saudi imports over the past year was 105,000 b/d so it may take many weeks before a lower trend can be detected.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo was asked about the new U.S. energy policy. He said he had read the White House website. Within "An America First Energy Plan," it states, "President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests."

It also states:

Sound energy policy begins with the recognition that we have vast untapped domestic energy reserves right here in America. The Trump Administration will embrace the shale oil and gas revolution to bring jobs and prosperity to millions of Americans. We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own. We will use the revenues from energy production to rebuild our roads, schools, bridges and public infrastructure. Less expensive energy will be a big boost to American agriculture, as well."

Mr Barkindo said he would prefer to wait until the new energy secretary was sworn-in to get the energy policy from the new secretary. The Kuwaiti oil minister said, "We are not worried about shale oil production."

American Oil Shale

After President Trump was inaugurated, Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was asked about the new Administration's energy policy. He stated,"We've doubled it [American crude oil production] once, we can do it again." He said the U.S. has to become energy independent. "And without it, we're feeding, you know, enemies in the Middle East and others. We need to develop our own."

Mr. Hamm went on to say,"We added a million jobs during this energy renaissance and certainly we had to make a drastic cutback the last two years with what went on with OPEC. But, you know, those jobs will come back and they have come back, they're coming back now."

Conclusions

It was not surprising to hear them declare victory three weeks into this agreement. But then again, they were claiming victory throughout 2015 after entering into the market share battle. Under the current Secretary General, OPEC PR has become a "spin room" more than ever before.

I believe they will find they will have once again underestimated American shale oil. I think the new Administration will be able to accomplish much more supporting the energy industry than they expect.

