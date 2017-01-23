Stella-Jones - A Worthy Compounding Machine?

Stella-Jones Inc (TSX: SJ; OTC:STLJF) has been a darling of the Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE:TSE) over the last decade, boasting 260% total return over the last 10 years.

Source: The Globe and Mail

However 2016 has not been a kind year to the stock, which is down just over 26% year to date. Most recently, management released preliminary Q4 2016 results meant to quell investor expectations, which created another sell off.

Is today a great opportunity to buy a compounding machine at a great price, or a sign of poor things to come?

The Business:

With a market cap of just under 3 billion, Stella-Jones is in the business of wood. Specifically, it buys raw materials and via its manufacturing and treating process creates products that are used as railway ties, utility poles and building materials.

Source: Stella Jones Q3 2016 Investor Fact Sheet

The business is fairly low tech and boring. As an investor this is good - it's easy to predict what the company will be doing 10 years from now. About 80% of its business is driven by infrastructure maintenance, so much of the revenue is recurring in nature.

With processing plants in both the United States and Canada, it serves customers in both countries, although the US accounts for the lions share of sales.

Source: Stella-Jones 2015 Annual Report

Earnings:

Although one would assume some cyclicality in the earnings - after all sales are generated by CapEx spending which ebbs and flows - earnings growth has been remarkable in the last 10 years, averaging just north of 17%.

Source: FASTGraphs

This does not appear to be secondary to any sort of financial engineering, as sales and income have been growing as well.

Source: Stella Jones 2015 Annual Report

Digging a bit deeper, despite the inherent cyclicality of the industry it appears industry consolidation via smart acquisitions has been growing the overall market share of Stella Jones and hence sales and income. This is a sign of smart capital allocation by management, and we'll discuss this a bit more below.

This year sales, income and earnings have continued to grow as well - earnings are up ~24% year over year.

Source: Stella-Jones Q3 2016 Earnings Release

What about Q4 2016?

Stella-Jones is set to report its full Q4 earnings on March 17, 2017. As mentioned above, on January 13 management released press release that is..... less than desirable:

Source: January 17 2017 Stella Jones Press Release

Of course, this softness was anticipated and mentioned in the Q3 earnings release but now it's been fully crystallized for investors. On the plus side, despite the Q4 weakness, sales for 2016 should be up overall compared to 2015 which is a positive.

Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2016, at first glance the balance sheet is in excellent condition, with current assets being able to cover total liabilities. However looking a bit deeper, to my eye it appears that Stella Jones has a high level of inventory (~75% of current assets; ~40% of total assets). In a real financial pinch, if Stella Jones was forced to liquidate inventory they would likely not get 100 cents on the dollar for their inventory, which is something to be mindful of.

On the other hand, with a strong recurring sales (which we will also discuss below) a high inventory helps manage the ebbs and flows of commodity prices.

Source: Stella-Jones Q3 2016 Earnings Release

Capital Allocation

Revisiting the idea of a business as compounding machine, Chuck Akre provides further valuable insights:

"Our goal is to compound or capital. There is no free lunch. Management only has three to four choices to do with all the free cash they generate. They can pay dividends, they can buy back stocks, they can invest back in the business or they can acquire other businesses. In order to compound their capital, the most efficient way is to invest in their own business or other businesses where they earn above average rate of return. If they pay dividends, they no longer have the dividend to do that. So it's a marginally less efficient way for us to compound our capital." Source: Nasdaq.com

Many investors prefer dividends and perhaps to a lesser extent buybacks, but Mr. Akre prefers re-investment. To date I think Stella-Jones has a remarkable track record for re-investment, specifically by acquiring businesses that are immediately accretive all while expanding Stella-Jones' moat. Canadian Business explains:

Source: Canadian Business

Stella-Jones does also pay a dividend, although at the time of writing the yield is a modest 0.94%, with a pay out ratio of about 16%. However in the last 5 years the dividend has grown by 28%.

In the last year there has been no buyback activity with share count staying stable at ~ 69 million year over year

Does Stella-Jones have a moat?

When thinking about a compounding machine, moats are important, as high returns on capital attract lots of competition. Charlie Munger refers to this idea as the "competitive destruction" of capitalism. So, in order for a compounding machine to work over time, a moat is required.

Based on theory published by Morningstar, there are five drivers to economic moats.

Source: Morningstar

From what we know about Stella-Jones' business, I think it has at least three of the above characteristics.

Specifically, as it further consolidates its market by smart acquisitions, in theory it should benefit from further cost advantages. For example, if it's supplying a customer in Texas but the closest plant is in North Carolina, by acquiring a competitor in Texas it can reduce overall costs to service that geography.

Furthermore, I think it also has intangible assets with its regulatory licenses. Firstly, there are environmental considerations with processing wood that requires regulatory approval. Stella-Jones has this approval, and this would be a barrier to entry for any new competitors. Furthermore, the railway tie and utility pole business is highly regulated due to safety concerns, and only specific manufacturers have approval to sell products for such use.

Finally, I think the above two points create a switching cost for the consumers of Stella-Jones. Imagine you are the COO for Union Pacific, and you're looking to buy some railway ties for your 2017 CapEx requirements. You've purchased from Stella-Jones before, and you know the product you are getting, which has been safe and effective in the past. Are you likely to go out of your way to source a new product from a different supplier you have no experience with, possibly saving some money, or are you just going to go back to Stella-Jones?

Said another way, when you're shopping for Ketchup at your local grocery store, do you pick Heinz because you know what you are getting? Or do you take a gamble on the no name product to save a few cents?

One way to assess the competitive advantage of Stella-Jones would be to look at its ROIC - after all strong moats generate high returns on capital, and businesses that can maintain high returns on capital must have large moats.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 ROIC 12.79 12.02 11.03 10.50 10.44

Data from GuruFocus

As we can see, the ROIC has been decreasing with time. Part of this may be due to the high levels of stockpiled inventory (generating no returns), but perhaps Stella-Jones isn't as moaty as it appears at first glance.

Furthermore, these ROIC numbers don't meet the "above average return" that Chuck Akre talks about above.

Valuation:

At time of writing, SJ is trading at $38.xx which is not far off it's 52 week lows - does this represent an attractive valuation?

On an DCF analysis, using S&P Capital IQ Data, I peg fair value to be about $44.

From a ratio point of view, today Stella-Jones has a P/E of 16, in line with its 10 year median of 17. Stella-Jones has a PEG of 0.76, slightly below its 10 year median of 0.98. Finally, today's P/B is 2.74, slightly below the 10 year median of 3.06.

Using the blended P/E approach of FASTGraphs, I peg fair value to be at about $50.

Therefore, I think at today's prices, Stella-Jones is marginally undervalued.

The Future:

The major driver behind Stella-Jones' impressive earnings growth is their acquisitions - as the railway tie and utility pole industries consolidate and Stella-Jones grows it market share, its earnings increase. Therefore, in these segments, future earnings growth largely depends on ongoing consolidation. As the consolidation slows, earnings growth will also slow. So the question then becomes how mature is the market?

This question is a bit difficult to answer; a 2016 Canadian Business article suggested Stella Jones had about ~40% of the utility pole market and ~50% of the railway tie market.

Management recognizes the railway tie business and utility pole businesses are starting to mature, and so it's began to diversify into other business segments.

For example the 2015 acquisition of Ram Forest Group and Ramfor Lumber Inc increased Stella-Jones' presence in the residential treated wood industry. Specifically, Ram has an contract with Home Depot Canada to provide treated lumber for retail sales. in In Q3 2016 sales in this segment nearly doubled year over year, with the Ram Forest products being the major driver of increased sales.

So, this tells me that management recognizes it's legacy business is starting to mature, and it is seeking growth in other specialized wood niche markets.

What are the Risks?

Being a company that deals primarily with wood, the most obvious risk is its exposure to commodity prices. Management seems to try and manage this risk by having large inventory stockpiles, however lumber sitting in a yard generates no return, so there is a trade off there as well.

Furthermore, historically Stella-Jones has relied on smart acquisitions to drive growth, and historically it has done a good job. The problem with this strategy however is that the investor is reliant on the acumen of management, rather than the economics of the business, to generate a return. In the event that management makes a bad decision, shareholders will suffer.

Finally, nearly 40% of the company is owned by outside parties - Italy's Stella SPA and James Jones & Sons LTD of the UK. The chairman of the board - Tom Bruce-Jones, is also the chairman of James Jones & Sons LTD. This may be a blessing and a curse - on the one hand the director has skin in the game; on the other hand he may use the company to benefit his other corporate (and not necessarily shareholder) interests.

A Compounding Machine and a Worthy Investment?

So we have established that Stella-Jones is a decent operator in a slowly changing business. It has a demonstrated history of earnings growth and a management that has shown it can make smart acquisitions. The business model is favorable as well given the recurring revenues are also tied to other moaty businesses (railway and utility infrastructure), although the ROIC is disappointing.

So is Stella-Jones a Chuck Akre compounding machine? Historically, I would say that yes, Stella-Jones has demonstrated itself to be a fairly impressive compounding machine. Although the optics of the industry appear favorable, the real compounding has come primarily from the smart acquisitions of management.

So then do I think Stella-Jones is a good investment today? Despite the impressive compounding, I do not think that Stella-Jones is a worth investment today, as the valuation is not yet totally attractive. Said another way, there is not an adequate margin of safety. Specifically, investors are dependent on management decisions, rather than the economics of the business, to generate returns. As the market matures and there are less attractive acquisitions, management will have to go further and further from it's circle of competence to drive growth. This means it will be easier to make poor decisions that would be harmful to long term returns. Therefore, I would want to buy at a greater discount to intrinsic value that is offered today, to compensate for this risk. When I am betting on the jockey rather than the horse, I want the odds to be greatly in my favor.

So I will add Stella-Jones to my watch list, wait for a better opportunity, and then re-assess.

What do you think about Stella-Jones? Please feel free to let me know in the comments section below. Thanks for reading!