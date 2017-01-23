Mnuchin Survives Anti-GSE Confirmation Hearing Questions

Mnuchin sees the existing arrangement to be something that simply needs a fix. My guess is that recap and release implies no change in capital requirements, those likely go up.

Mnuchin basically said that the GSEs are indispensable and that taxpayers need to be protected and that in the past they weren't put at risk by Fannie and Freddie.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have been giving over all their profits to US Treasury since they were placed into conservatorship in 2008. The government has structured a deal with itself across time that now treats them as off-balance sheet government agencies providing the government all of the benefits (money) without any of the cost (consolidating the balance sheet). Mnuchin's confirmation hearing was multiple hours on Thursday and I think it went well.

Investment Thesis: The government has been taking all of Fannie and Freddie's profits since 2008 under the last administration. Now, Donald J. Trump is president. Since he won the election the preferreds have soared then and when Mnuchin was announced as the bid for Treasury Secretary. In the event that Fannie and Freddie are recapitalized it is possible that they need a lot more capital than they have today and they can only raise capital by issuing additional equity. It is also possible, although I think it is unlikely, that the entire conservatorship is unwound. In either event, preferred shares will likely begin paying dividends out of the gate and that's why I own them.

Mnuchin Hearing - Great Stuff For GSE Preferred Investors

For starters, the Senate Finance Committee members were directed to submit their written questions for the record by 5pm on Saturday:

If you want my opinion, given that Republicans hold a majority in the committee and in the Senate, this confirmation process is simply a formality. Let's take a look at what he said about Fannie and Freddie:

MR. MNUCHIN: LET ME BE CLEAR THAT I DID MAKE COMMENTS ABOUT THIS. MY COMMENTS WERE NEVER THAT THERE SHOULD BE RECAP AND RELEASE. WHAT MY COMMENTS WERE -- AND FIRST OF ALL, I HAVE BEEN AROUND THE MORTGAGE INDUSTRY FOR 30 YEARS AND I HAVE SEEN THIS FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. THIS IS AN AREA I BELIEVE I HAVE EXPERTISE IN. FOR VERY LONG PERIODS OF TIME I THINK FANNIE AND FREDDIE HAVE BEEN WELL-RUN WITHOUT CREATING RISK TO THE GOVERNMENT AND THEY PLAYED AN IMPORTANTE -- AND FIRST OF ALL, I HAVE BEEN AROUND THE MORTGAGE INDUSTRY FOR 30 YEARS AND I HAVE SEEN THIS FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. THIS IS AN AREA I BELIEVE I HAVE EXPERTISE IN. FOR VERY LONG PERIODS OF TIME I THINK FANNIE AND FREDDIE HAVE BEEN WELL-RUN WITHOUT CREATING RISK TO THE GOVERNMENT AND THEY PLAYED AN IMPORTANT ROLE -- I KNOW YOU ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME.

So we know that Mnuchin thinks that in the past Fannie and Freddie were well-run and didn't create a risk to the government. Mnuchin also points out that the status quo is simply not acceptable:

MR. MNUCHIN: I BELIEVE THESE ARE VERY IMPORTANT ENTITIES FOR THE NECESSARY LIQUIDITY FOR HOUSING FINANCE. WHAT I HAVE COMMITTED TO IS THAT I WILL WORK WITH BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS. WHAT I HAVE SAID AND I BELIEVE, WE NEED HOUSING REFORM. WE SHOULD NOT JUST LEAVE FANNIE AND FREDDIE AS IS UNDER GOVERNMENT CONTROL WITHOUT A FIX. I BELIEVE WE CAN FIND A BIPARTISANRK WITH BOTH DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS. WHAT I HAVE SAID AND I BELIEVE, WE NEED HOUSING REFORM. WE SHOULD NOT JUST LEAVE FANNIE AND FREDDIE AS IS UNDER GOVERNMENT CONTROL WITHOUT A FIX. I BELIEVE WE CAN FIND A BIPARTISAN FIX FOR THESE. SO ON THE ONE HAND, WE DON'T END UP -- ON THE OTHER HAND, WE DON'T RUN THE RISK OF COMPLETELY OF LIMITING HOUSING FINANCE.

According to Mnuchin, Fannie and Freddie need a fix and are important to the liquidity of housing finance. The status quo is not acceptable:

MR. MNUCHIN: AGAIN, THANK YOU FOR THAT. UNLIKE THE MEDICARE FUND WHERE I A KNOWLEDGE I AM NOT AN EXPERT, ON FANNIE MAE AND FREDDIE MAC, I THINK I AM IN NEXT. I HAVE BEEN AROUND THESE FOR YEARS, I UNDERSTAND VERYN NEXT. I HAVE BEEN AROUND THESE FOR YEARS, I UNDERSTAND VERY WELL. THAT IS WHY IT WOULD BE ONE OF MY PRIORITIES TO WORK WITH YOU. AS I HAVE SAID, WHAT I AM FOCUSED ON IS WE NEED HOUSING REFORM AND A SOLUTION. I START WITH THE STANDPOINT THAT THE STATUS QUO IS NOT ACCEPTABLE , OF JUST LEAVING THEM THERE. I THINK AS YOU KNOW AND WE HAVE DISCUSSED, OR A TWO EXTREMES ON THIS. IT IS SOMETHING I LOOK FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN AND TALKING YOU WITH. WE NEED HOUSING REFORM AND NEED TO MAKE SURE THAT WHATEVER THE OUTCOME IS, ON THE TWO EXTREMES, THAT ONE, WE DON'T PUT THE TAXPAYERS AT RISK AND TWO, WE DON'T ELIMINATE CAPITAL FOR THE HOUSING MARKETS. I AM VERY CONCERNED THAT MIDDLE-INCOME PEOPLE AND MODERATE-INCOME PEOPLE WHO NEED MORTGAGE LOANS HAVE ACCESS TO THE CAPITAL.

If you're not eliminating capital, you're raising it. The net worth sweep eliminates capital from the housing markets. The narrative here is interesting because the net worth sweep puts taxpayers at risk by transferring their net assets to tax collectors without judicial review (at least as it argued in its defense).

Pagliara Drops Freddie Mac Case

Tim Pagliara dropped his Freddie Mac books and records case:

Tim Pagliara took to twitter to explain:

Tim is referring to the 11,292 documents that the government under the prior administration has withheld from plaintiffs and their lawyers by building a pyramid of privilege claims. Plaintiff lawyers filed a motion to compel and 55 hard copies were produced to Judge Sweeney who ruled that every single one of the 55 was improperly withheld and then the Obama administration filed a Writ. That's all water under the bridge now because Trump is in charge. Dismissing this case implies that Pagliara is confident that the administration begins handing over these documents.

Delaware Lawsuit Filing

Myron T. Steele filed a response to the government's characterization of a recent Delaware Supreme Court ruling:

In summary, Steele says that the government is omitting key facts in their summary perspective and is therefore wrong in the eyes of plaintiffs and their lawyers.

Summary & Conclusion

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 9340 shares of FMCCP, 10127 shares of FMCCT, 2600 shares of FMCKI, 1341 shares of FMCKO, 6585 shares of FMCKP, 26876 shares of FNMFN, and 5 shares of FNMFO. I don't think that all the preferred shares are equal. On a legal basis it is my understanding that the newer vintages are more desirable as they have stronger breach of contract claims. That being said, I don't expect this to matter. I expect dividends get turned on and that the ones with higher current yields trade close to or slightly above par depending on their call features. There are several classes of variable rate preferred that I've steered clear from because in my scenario of dividends getting turned back on I see them trading at 80% of par or so like they used to. I don't see anything getting called until the companies are determined to be adequately capitalized at which point maybe some of the higher yielding ones are called. In my case the issuance most at risk of being called I think is FNMFN, but it would likely get called after FNMAT and maybe even after FNMAS (which has a 5 year call provision).

It is my understanding that the major lawsuits are fighting the net worth sweep. This so called net worth sweep can be administratively stopped by Mnuchin. I wouldn't be surprised if the sweep doesn't survive long enough to sweep the 10-K profits of Fannie and Freddie that are announced in February. If Mnuchin cuts it then the enterprises are forced to build capital and then the conversation changes entirely and the fastest way to raise capital is to settle the lawsuits and issue new preferred. Wrap it up, call it a day and enjoy your long walks on the beach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCT,FMCKP,FMCCP,FMCKO,FMCKI,FNMFN,FNFMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.