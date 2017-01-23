Take-Two Interactive Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, January 20.

Bullish Call

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): "My favorite has always been Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO). I've been with Take-Two the whole way. It's got more mojo than Activision Blizzard, but I like Activision Blizzard."

Bearish Call

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY): It's a speculative stock. Cramer advised booking profits on half the holdings.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.