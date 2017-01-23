Since the presidential election, investors have been discussing how to position themselves for the next four years. The discussion, fueled by Donald Trump's tweets, indicates a focus among investors on how the Trump administration may affect the business climate. Given that the President of the United States may well be the most powerful person in the world, this only seems fair. Or is it?

In the current situation, where the market hangs on the new president's lips, I would like to put things into perspective.

Investing is a multi-dimensional game. Any attempt to optimize outcomes by focusing on just one variable, even if it is the president's agenda, is likely to fail. It turns Harry Browne's maxim, "anything can happen, nothing has to happen," on its head: I am absolutely sure about what is going to happen, and it better really happen, because otherwise I am in trouble.

I would caution fellow DIY investors against repositioning their portfolios in the light of recent changes in the political landscape. Keep calm and carry on -- provided you are reasonably diversified.

The expiry date of true investment decisions should be way beyond a presidential term. Repositioning your portfolio equals paying transaction costs and possibly capital gains taxes. Before you know it, you will find yourself in a future that looks quite different from what you expected, triggering the next repositioning.

Likewise, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) got it right when they chose to ignore Trump's threats and stuck to their plan to invest in Mexico. If the president could void BMW's investment case with one interview in the tabloid press, shareholders should be worried about the soundness of the case. Investing $1bn is necessarily a strategic move with a long-term rationale. The Mexican plant will not be operational before 2019 which should be close enough to the end of the presidential term anyway.

Still, everybody seems to know the key trends for the next four years: taxes down, infrastructure and defense spending up, tariffs on imports from Mexico and China. Don't be so sure. A lot of things can happen.

Donald Trump may or may not be a "would-be-dictator" like George Soros called him, but it is safe to say, Trump is a command-and-control type of leader. As such, he is not exactly encouraging people to object. Quite the opposite. It cannot surprise that command-and-control organizations do not tolerate volatility. When these organizations collide with a complex world, people "engage in strategies exposed to blowups" (cf. Nassim Taleb / The Black Swan). The way Trump's team is trying to force an enthusiastic press coverage of the inauguration and the subsequent reality checks are already setting the stage. Transfer this strategy from inauguration crowds to unemployment figures and you get an idea of what Taleb may had in mind when he spoke about "blowups."

President Trump is not trying very hard to unite a divided country. In fact, he is pretending to speak for "the people," while masses are marching in protest right under his nose. This reminds me of the final days of the Eastern Bloc rather than the first days of a US presidency. Also, Trump is exposed to well-known conflicts of interest, not least due to loans to his businesses that are backed by his personal guarantees. His lawyer failed to mention these loans when she outlined the measures against conflicts of interests at the press conference on January 11.

The base rate for a US president resigning before the end of his term is 1 in 45, with Richard Nixon being the one. If you are betting £1 on president Trump getting impeached or resigning, Ladbrokes (OTCPK:LDCOY) will pay you just £2 if it actually happens. In other words, it is far from a sure thing that Trump will serve for the full term.

Source: Ladbrokes

When building a portfolio, you may want to capture some stronger, long-lasting trends that are independent of a single person's whereabouts. If you are young and saving for retirement, chances are you will outlive that person anyway.

