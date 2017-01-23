An Examination Of Sirius XM Guidance

Investors and analysts have come to expect Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) to start each new year by issuing conservative guidance, and as the year progresses, to gradually increase that guidance. In addition, the overwhelming majority of times over the past five years, Sirius has managed to exceed that guidance:

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Gdnce Actual Gdnce Actual Gdnce Actual Gdnce Actual Gdnce Actual Self-Pay Adds 1.3 1.66 ~1.6 1.51 1.25 1.441 ~1.2 1.765 ~1.4 1.66 Total Adds 1.3 2.0 ~1.4 1.66 1.25 1.752 ~1.2 2.283 ~1.4 >1.7 Revenue ~$3.3 $3.4 >$3.7 $3.8 >$4.0 $4.18 ~$4.4 $4.57 ~$4.9 ~$5* Adjusted EBITDA $0.86 $0.92 >$1.1 $1.17 ~$1.38 $1.47 ~1.6 $1.66 ~$1.78 ~$1.85* Free Cash Flow ~$0.7 $0.709 <$0.9 $0.93 <$1.1 $1.16 ~1.25 $1.32 ~1.4 ~$1.5*

Source: Company press releases; Net adds in millions; Dollar amounts in Billions; (*) indicates preliminary.

When companies consistently exceed their own guidance, investors and analysts will adjust their own expectations and quickly factor this into their evaluations. And, while Sirius has consistently beaten its guidance, in most of the key areas these beats are by low single-digit percentages. This is especially true for the revenue figure.

Sirius recently issued its initial guidance for 2017 as follows:

Self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.3 million,

Revenue of approximately $5.3 billion,

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.025 billion, and

Free cash flow [FCF] of approximately $1.5 billion.

Free Cash Flow

There are several interesting aspects to this year's guidance. Free cash flow guidance indicates no growth over 2016, and this is despite the Adjusted EBITDA increasing by approximately $130 million over the 2016 figure. During a January 5th interview with Citi's (NYSE:C) Jason Bazinet, Sirius CFO David Frear went into a long explanation about FCF during a discussion about the 2017 guidance figures:

...Free cash flow about flat. We've got satellite expenditures going on and there's an awful lot of investment that we're doing in new capabilities. New technologies, building for the future... 360L has got a lot of investment going into it this year; the connected vehicle business that we've got several major programs that are going to launch either later in '17 or in '18 and there's a lot of development that goes into there that we're... the engineering team has spent a lot of time on our next generation chipsets both in terms of single chipsets which help reduce the footprint, drive down the cost as well as more capabilities that the wideband chipset single radio that can hear both satellite spectrums... And it's a big year for investment in marketing technologies to take advantage of an increasing amount of data we have on available customers.

There is a lot of focus on free cash flow even though it is not a GAAP measurement, and companies have some latitude on how they choose to define and calculate it. As an example, Sirius chose to ignore the $210 million payment made in a settlement with the record labels in 2015. From the 2015 10K:

Free cash flow is limited and does not represent remaining cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt maturities. We believe free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our current and projected cash flow, along with other GAAP measures (such as cash flows from operating and investing activities), to determine our financial condition, and to compare our operating performance to other communications, entertainment and media companies. We have excluded the $210 [million] payment related to the pre-1972 sound recordings legal settlement from our free cash flow calculation in the year ended December 31, 2015.

Regardless of its limitations, the guidance of $1.5 billion of FCF is an indication that Sirius is likely to be returning to the debt markets if it is to continue returning $2 billion per year to shareholders. Keep in mind that Sirius is likely to return approximately $0.2 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends, and it is not entirely clear if that is considered part of the $2 billion per year return of capital to shareholders. On the Q3 earnings call, Frear made the following comment in his prepared remarks:

...we are also pleased to announce the company will start paying a regular cash dividend of $0.01 per share this quarter, as part of our substantial capital return program. The dividend marks a yield of about 1% consistent with yield levels for dividend initiations as well as companies with similar growth characteristics, and we have the capacity to grow this dividend over time. In addition, our board has also approved an additional $2 billion of share repurchases bringing our total repurchase authorization to $10 billion. We continue to feel very good about the company's ability to return $2 billion a year to our shareholders for many years to come through the period when we begin to pay cash taxes in the satellite CapEx cycle, all while maintaining leverage in the 3.5 times to 4 times adjusted EBITDA range.

So, does the "ability to return $2 billion a year to our shareholders" include the dividend? Frear called it "part of our substantial capital return program." However, during the Q&A portion of the call, Evercore analyst Vijay Jayant asked,

So just want to understand that how is the dividend adding on or is going to be part of the $2 billion that you're still committed to, like a $2 billion buyback. I think you mentioned that; I just want to confirm that.

Meyer replied:

In terms of the dividend, number one. I want to be clear, I'm really excited to be able to offer that our board obviously felt strongly about offering this and clearly with management's recommendation to do this. I don't really see tying the two together. The capital return authorization we've been very clear on. The board's increased it from $8 billion to $10 billion. I think David and I have both been clear that as you're thinking about our business, you ought to plan on that being about $2 billion a year. Some quarters will be a little less, some quarters will be a little more, but that's pretty clear where we're trying to go and what we're trying to do. And the launch of the dividend, you are exactly right, it's about $200 million, and we want to get it out there and see how it does.

This response was anything but "clear" for me. We've been told that the dividend is part of a substantial capital return program, and the capital return program would be about $2 billion per year. Then Meyer states "I don't really see tying the two together." However, the $2 billion increase authorized by the board was specifically for share buybacks. Assuming that the two are separate, it indicates a gap of $700 million between FCF guidance of $1.5 billion and the cash needed for dividends and share repurchases.

In addition, while the company had nearly $0.6 billion of cash on hand at the end of Q3, much of that would be used on the first day of Q4, along with a draw on the company's revolver. From the 10Q under Subsequent Events:

On October 1, 2016, we redeemed $650,000 in principal amount of our outstanding 5.875% Notes for an approximate purchase price of $669,097, including premium, which will result in the recognition of a Loss on extinguishment of debt and credit facilities, net, of approximately $24,229 in the fourth quarter of 2016. This redemption was funded with $359,097 of Cash and cash equivalents and $310,000 of additional borrowings under our Credit Facility.

(NOTE: the quoted dollar figures from the 10Q are in thousands.)

As discussed earlier, debt maturities are not included in the FCF numbers. The third-quarter 10Q also discusses the incremental $2 billion share repurchase authorization and how it will be funded:

On October 26, 2016, our board of directors approved an additional $2,000,000 for repurchase of our common stock. The new approval increases the amount of common stock that we have been authorized to repurchase to an aggregate of $10,000,000. ... ...We intend to fund the additional repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and future borrowings.

Whether the company borrows $700 million or goes to the debt markets for $1 billion (as it did in May of 2016) remains to be seen.

Accuracy of Guidance

The FCF guidance has been exceeded each of the past 5 years, and the amount of the differential has increased in both dollar and percentage terms as can be seen below:

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 $9 1.3% $31 3.4% $61 5.4% $70 5.6% ~$100* 7.1%*

Dollar amounts in Millions; (*) indicates preliminary.

And, while we have seen increasing beats in FCF, the same cannot be said for the net adds, revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Although revenue and Adjusted EBITDA have exceeded guidance in each year, the amount of beat has been much less consistent. For instance, 2012 revenue exceeded guidance by more than $100 million, but in 2013 the beat was less than $100 million. That was followed by beats of ~$170 million for 2014 and 2015 before narrowing to an estimated $100 million in 2016. Similarly, the reported Adjusted EBITDA beat guidance by ~$60 million in both 2012 and 2013, before widening to $90 million in 2014, and then falling back to $60 million in 2015. 2016 appears to have a beat of ~70 million.

Sirius has exceeded its guidance figures for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and FCF for each of the past five years. And while one could argue that the only reason it was able to do so in 2015 was due to its exclusion of the $210 million legal settlement from its FCF calculation, the fact is that the company has a large installed base of subscribers that has generated a very predictable revenue stream. The same cannot be said for the company's guidance for net adds.

Not only did the self-pay net adds miss guidance in 2013, but the company had a great deal of difficulty even coming close to getting the total net adds or self-pay net adds correct. In 2012 the projection was for 1.3 million total net adds and came in at 2 million. Back in 2014 the company projected the self-pay and total net adds would be the same - 1.25 million. Instead, the numbers came in at 1.441 and 1.752 million. The following year Sirius management again projected self-pay and total net adds would be the same, although a slightly lower number - 1.2 million. Instead, not only were the numbers vastly different, but the misses were startling. Self-pay came in at 1.765 million and total net adds were 2.283 million. For 2016, the numbers were much closer to guidance and total net adds were only slightly higher than self-pay net adds.

There are multiple explanations for subscriber growth exceeding expectations and the divergence of self-pay and total net adds. These include rising vehicle sales which set a new record in 2016 along with rising penetration rates. There was also an increasing move by the consumer to purchase higher end vehicles (SUVs and light trucks) where Sirius is more likely to be included as standard equipment with a free trial.

Will the high level of new vehicle sales continue? The New York Times reported that the average sticker price of a new vehicle rose to more than $35,000 in 2016. It also noted:

Demand, however, has leveled off, and companies are falling back on old habits to move excess inventories. Analysts reported that sales incentives were about 25 percent higher in the fourth quarter of 2016 than in the same period a year earlier, even though overall sales were flat.

Both Ford (NYSE:F) and Chrysler began offering longer paid promotional trials a couple of years ago (and Ford once again had the top selling vehicle - its F-Series pickup with 820,000 sold last year). This has resulted in significant growth in the paid promotional category of net adds despite one large OEM (presumed to be General Motors (NYSE:GM) ) moving from paid promotional trials to unpaid trials (unpaid trials are not included in subscriber totals) in Q4 of 2013. At the end of 2013 there were 4.48 million paid promotional subscribers. By the end of 2015, that number had increased to 5.31 million, with another 40 thousand promotional subscribers added in 2016. Unless OEMs increase the number of vehicles with paid promotional trials, or increase the length of those trials, growth in this category should be negligible and the total net adds and self-pay net adds should continue to converge.

Is it reasonable to expect subscriber growth to decline to 1.3 million net adds in 2017? With nearly 26 million self-pay subscribers and a self-pay monthly churn rate of 1.8%, the company must replace ~5.7 million self-pay subscribers, in addition to adding another 1.3 million subscribers to achieve that figure or 7 million total subscribers.

If we assume that new vehicle sales remain at ~17.5 million (they were 17.55 million in 2016) and Sirius maintains a 78% penetration rate and a 39% conversion rate (the rate for the nine months through the end of Q3), new vehicle sales should generate 5.3 million of those subscribers. That means the company must also acquire another 1.7 million incremental subscribers from its used car, Service Lane and other re-activation efforts to achieve its 1.3 million net add guidance.

The company can certainly meet - and exceed - its net add guidance by using discounted marketing programs. These programs have been run in the past and typically consist of "lighting up" inactive radios for two weeks and offer five or six months for $25. Discount offers are also used extensively to convert new trials and renew self-pay subscriptions when current subscribers call to cancel. This obviously limits the increase in Average Revenue Per User (or ARPU). From the most recent 10Q:

For the three months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, ARPU was $13.04 and $12.67, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, ARPU was $12.83 and $12.45, respectively. The period over period increase for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 was driven primarily by increases in certain of our subscription and other subscription-related rates, partially offset by growth in subscription discounts offered through customer acquisition and retention programs.

As to the rest of the guidance figures, investors should expect the company to exceed the targets, but it is probably unreasonable to expect it to beat the numbers by a significant amount.

Growth

The key factors to consider with respect to guidance are the amount of growth anticipated in 2017, especially the revenue growth. The top line is expected to increase ~6% from $5 billion to $5.3 billion. This growth has been somewhat erratic in the past, helped by significant increases in subscription rates (from $12.95/mo. to the current rate of $19.99/mo.), elimination of certain multi-year discounts and the acquisition of a $100 million per year CVS business from Agero in late 2013. This has been partially offset by the introduction of low cost packages and the previously mentioned acquisition and retention discounts.

The revenue growth is likely to continue, but the rate of growth has been moderating. Even if the company again beats revenue guidance by $100 million and comes in a $5.4 billion, that would represent a further decline to ~8% from the 9.3-10% rate of the past few years.

Summary

Sirius has once again exceeded its guidance and issued conservative guidance figures that many believe will be exceeded. The only question is "By how much?" Investors may be wise to consider the moderating of top line growth and adjust their expectations accordingly.

