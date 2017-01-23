Mallinckrodt: Positive FTC Settlement Belies Longer-Term Concerns

Within one hour, we were told that both the FTC would be suing MNK and that MNK had entered into a settlement with the FTC.

By Parke Shall

It was an extremely busy week for Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) shareholders as well as for executives at MNK, we're sure. The stock was extremely volatile this week, to say the least. To run down a quick timeline of events, let's take a look at why the stock had such a wild ride this week.

First, on Wednesday, the New York Post put out an article claiming that Martin Shkreli had gone to the federal government as a whistleblower in an attempt to prevent MNK from monopolizing the ACTH market. Shkreli's company, Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), had tried to acquire the rights to Synacthen Depot, a synthetic biologic that is similar to MNK's H.P. Acthar Gel, years ago. The company that owned H.P. Acthar Gel at the time, Questcor, came in and snatched up the rights to Synacthen Depot, leaving Shkreli out of luck. The New York Post article originally claimed that the Federal Trade Commission was getting ready to file a monopoly lawsuit against MNK,

Following The Post's report that regulators were prepping charges, the FTC said Wednesday Mallinckrodt will pay $100 million to settle the charges, and will be forced to grant a license to a rival firm to make the competing drug, Synacthen, within 120 days. "We charge that, to maintain its monopoly pricing, [Questcor] acquired the rights to its greatest competitive threat, a synthetic version of Acthar, to forestall future competition," FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez said. "This is precisely the kind of conduct the antitrust laws prohibit."

On this news, the stock began to crash hard. It went from about $47 or $48 a share down to as low as about $42 a share. It was then halted for volatility and this gave potential buyers a chance to assess the news and potentially look at the drop in shares as an opportunity. When the stock re-opened, it began to move back up to $43 per share and then eventually $44 and $45 per share. Just as the stock was starting to regain its footing, it was again halted, this time for news pending.

Moments later, the company put out a relatively nondescript press release claiming that it had entered into a settlement with the FTC, quickly and swiftly taking out the legs of the argument that the FTC may have to file a lawsuit. MNK's initial PR read,

In response to media reports that appeared in today's press regarding the previously disclosed U.S. Federal Trade Commission (NASDAQ:FTC) investigation, Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: ), said, "We are pleased to confirm that we have entered into a settlement agreement with the FTC staff to fully resolve this matter, subject to approval by the Commission. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

This was then later followed by a more comprehensive PR that noted the terms of the settlement. MNK was to pay a $100 million fine as well as being forced to license Synacthen Depot to another drug company who would be able to develop it and potentially put it on the market. In the closing moments of the day, the stock soared higher over $48 per share and it was as if the whole thing had never happened by the time that Friday came around.

In today's article, we want to discuss briefly what we think this could mean for MNK going forward and why this settlement is mostly a positive for the company. We feel these terms don't mean certain death for the company just yet but why they also need to be paid attention to very closely going forward.

First, let's talk about the positives of this deal. This removes one of many legacy overhangs that the company took on when it acquired Questcor for H.P. Acthar Gel. Questcor came with a large bucket of regulatory overhang, including inquiries from the DOJ and FTC. This settlement allows the company to put one of these major regulatory inquiries behind it. As MNK works to deal with the remaining regulatory overhangs, eventual elimination of these contingent liabilities could result in multiple appreciation for MNK shares. In that regard, this was a good step in the right direction.

Also, the terms of the settlement were very favorable toward the company. $100 million is a reasonable amount of cash for MNK to spend. According to the company's follow-up conference call, they have already made the payment. The reduction in the cash balance is not going to be extremely meaningful for a company like MNK that relies almost solely on it's robust cashflow stream to keep business operations afloat. Given the amount of business that may have been secured by MNK keeping the synthetic off the market, $100 million seems to be a very favorable price for the company.

The company is also 100% correct when it says that bringing the synthetic to market and getting FDA approval for it could be a very long and taxing process. Since the company was not generating any cash or revenue from the synthetic at the time that they owned it, there is going to be no real negative impact on MNK sales or revenue as a result of the company having to license the synthetic. The company is correct when they say that it could take years for Synacthen Depot to ever act as real competition for H.P. Acthar Gel.

In an environment where the new administration will be picking a future head of the Federal Trade Commission soon, we think that these terms basically favor MNK significantly for the time being.

Now, we can turn to looking at what will be some of the challenges the company will face from this going down the road. Marathon Pharmaceuticals, the company that will be licensing Synacthen Depot, will likely try to develop it. If the company does nothing with the synthetic, the settlement is a grand slam homerun for MNK. If the company decides that they want to try and develop the synthetic as well as test it clinically, that is where things can eventually get a little hairy for MNK. What MNK wants to avoid is comparing how to synthetic works in a rigorous clinical trial against H.P. Acthar Gel and different steroids. The only chance of the settlement really coming back to hurt MNK significantly over the course of the long-run is if it can be proven that the synthetic somehow has similar efficacy to MNK's H.P. Acthar Gel. It could be a very long time before this happens.

But that is not to say that there is not a negative psychological impact from this settlement. Short-sellers have been saying for the longest time that H.P. Acthar Gel is not the drug that many people think it to be. With every regulatory update and every piece of "weird" news that comes out of MNK, the concern around this "wonder drug" amplifies just a little bit more.

The future for the company is going to lie in the truth about the drug. If H.P. Acthar Gel really is an extremely rare and esoteric drug that can do unimaginable things for people across a wide variety of indications, then MNK should have a bright and shiny future ahead. However, if a narrative starts to make its way out into the mainstream that this $28,000 per vial drug may not have the efficacy that the company thinks it does (or if its efficacy can be matched by a low cost synthetic), MMK could be in serious trouble.

Under a Democratic administration, it would be easy for us to see a situation where the FDA or perhaps another regulatory agency may require clinical testing on this drug moving forward. If a situation like that were to occur, perhaps as a result from additional government inquiries, it could very well mark the beginning of the end for MNK. Under the current Republican administration, we're not sure that this is a likely outcome.

The main risk with MNK is that it is significantly overleveraged. Any negative that arises for the company and interrupts the cash flow stream could be catastrophic. There continues to be a haze and cloud around H.P. Acthar Gel. There are many unanswered questions about this drug and what it is specifically capable of. The entire future of MNK is going to rely on what eventually comes to pass with H.P. Acthar Gel and how the company deals with its debt. For now, MNK is not quite dead yet. However, we remain extremely skeptical and would not own shares of MNK at any price given the ongoing regulatory overhang and controversy around the company's main product.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.