Bassett Furniture's Q4 Was Better Than Expected, But Is It Good Enough?

I've been critical of Bassett Furniture's (NASDAQ:BSET) valuation for some time. The stock continues to price in growth BSET cannot possibly produce and heading into the Q4 report, I was cautious again. But the bulls are always optimistic with BSET and after the results came out, the stock was up slightly. That, however, hasn't deterred me and although the report contained some positive elements, this stock is still on the pricier side at better than 17 times this year's earnings.

Total revenue was down slightly in the quarter as BSET continues to struggle there. It owns a trucking business it bought a few quarters ago (for some reason) and it produced a 5.5% decline on its own during Q4. The wholesale business was also down 3% as it has struggled for some time now. The lone bright spot was BSET's retail business, which saw its revenue move 5.5% higher on the back of a 4.3% comp increase. That's a strong result but I'll caution that written sales - orders that have been taken, not necessarily delivered - were only up 3.3%. While that's still a worthy gain and I'm not trying to discount it, the comp sales increase was due in part to simply delivering orders that had already been taken prior to the start of Q4. It is important to keep that in mind when extrapolating these results out to the moon, as bulls often do with this stock.

On the plus side, despite the weak revenue environment that continues to plague BSET, its margins were actually quite strong in Q4. Total operating income was up 40bps to 7.9%, a substantial and meaningful gain to say the least. I've lamented BSET's low margins before - a problem that was exacerbated by its terrible Zenith acquisition - but it seems the sales leverage from the retail segment has helped alleviate some of that pressure. In addition, gross margins were much higher in the wholesale segment and helped offset sales declines there. In fact, operating margins were up in all three reporting segments, something I was certainly surprised by. Recall that Zenith and the wholesale business saw substantial declines in revenue but BSET managed to keep expenses in check and boost operating margins; credit where it is due.

Gross margins were up a bunch in the wholesale segment and while the retail business sported a modest decline, it was more than offset by an 80bps improvement in its SG&A rate. BSET's SG&A costs are stratospheric at nearly half of its revenue but the comp sales boost in Q4 provided some leverage on its cost base and that boosted margins. On the whole, BSET's margin performance in Q4 was rather inspiring and it produced much more than I thought it would. Comps were better than I suspected and so were operating margins so I'll eat some humble pie on that one.

While margins were strong in Q4, the fact is that BSET is still having a problem growing revenue. The retail segment is the only one that was even close to flat revenue in Q4 and that should still concern the bulls. Analysts are looking for 7% sales growth in 2017 and that is a huge departure from the weak performance we saw in 2016. That would take very strong comp sales for the entire year as well as the wholesale and Zenith businesses getting out of their own way. That is a lot to assume and I'm simply not willing to do it. Yes, Q4 was strong for the retail business but that is one of three operating segments and as long as the other two continue to struggle, there is no plausible way for BSET to get to 7% sales growth. I will be absolutely staggered if BSET hits 7% sales growth in 2017.

If that's not enough, analysts are forecasting 12% EPS growth as well, indicating more margin expansion is built into estimates. Margins were nice in Q4 and that's great, but how many times can that performance be repeated? If sales do rise by 7%, margin expansion should take over from the additional leverage. But that's a huge wildcard right now and again, pricing in that sort of thing is dangerous.

Even so, BSET is going for 1.5X its projected EPS growth rate for this year despite the fact that its estimates are already so high. That leaves bulls in a tough spot because the valuation is already pretty strong and lots of good things have to happen for BSET to maintain - let alone boost - its current valuation. That means the bias is to the downside from here as BSET is already pricing in a monster 2017 despite little evidence that will occur.

