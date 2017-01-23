Citizens Financial: 4Q Delivery, But The Interest Is Further Out

Here we drill down into CFG's low ROE and see that it can return more capital and should try to raise fee income. This long term potential adds flavor.

CFG is a well capitalized regional at the lower end of the PE range for banks like this.

Last time I wrote about Citizens (NYSE:CFG) I was impressed with its delivery of the company's optimization program, TOP III. The fourth quarter numbers confirmed this is ongoing with impressive top line developments interacting with good cost control to give shareholders improved operating leverage.

For the full year, operating revenue grew 9% vs. cost growth of 2.9% allowing the cost/income ratio to drop from 67.6% to 63.8%. This is very powerful when coming down from a fairly high cost base and generated 21% growth in pre-LLP income.

The revenue growth has been driven by solid volume growth in the balance sheet, with total assets up 8%, slightly higher than loans and deposits (7.5% and 7.1% respectively). Over this the bank enjoyed a rise in its net interest margin from 2.5% to 2.62% (measured over average assets). All this follows in the charts below:

Strongly improving net interest income:

Improved net interest margin:

The December 2016 rate hike then is good news for CGF which is set up to repeat its revenue growth of 2016 over the medium term. It has a close focus on operating leverage and should keep going on that front too. All told, I see the outlook in term of the shorthand model below:

Yes, it's another regional bank on 12-13x EPS for 2018. So far, so SunTrust (NYSE:STI), so KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), so Regions Financial (NYSE:RF).

But there's a little more to the Citizens situation. This is its currently low ROE, which in 4Q 16 was 5.7%. I always encourage investors not to get into the matrix of ROE and P/BV linked valuations in banks, because it all depends on cost of equity assumptions and in any case is basically a fancy PE ratio. After all, if the earnings go up, so does the ROE and so does Book Value, which means P/BV goes down, and it will look cheaper on a fair P/BV model. Much better is to think of the price you pay as your equity, rather than the BVS, and the earnings as your return on equity. But a bank with low ROE is always interesting because it can only mean one of two things: potential to improve profits or potential to lower equity through distribution. OK, there's a third one there, which is neither earnings nor payout can be improved, in which case the bank really shouldn't be there.

Which is it in citizens? Here's a consideration of this question in comparison with some of those close regional peers. I'm using PNC (NYSE:PNC), SunTrust and Regions Financial in this sample.

It all comes from revenue. Because CFG generates lower income as a proportion of its assets than the sample peers here, it can't "save" the equivalent deficit in costs despite running lower cost/assets than they do. The result is that before it accounts for loan loss provisions, CFG has taken ~20% less income out of its asset base. It's ratio of LLP cost to assets is broadly similar to peers, so the impact on its pre-tax/assets return is that much greater due to the lower starting point. While things improved in 2016 from 2015, CFG's pre tax ROE was still 22% below the sample average.

Citizens is also towards the top of the sample in terms of equity/assets. The equivalent capital ratios conform to this with CET1 capital adequacy in CFG being over 11%, while at SunTrust banks it is 9.5%.

This part is easy: CFG has some space to increase capital return to investors, which is going to lead to pressure for this to take place (it is already on the agenda).

The harder part: the low revenue/assets number does not reflect a low net interest margin, which might be the first assumption. As you can see in the table below, CFG is fine in terms of NIM. It's the relatively low proportion of non interest income in the revenue mix that weakens the level of total operating revenue to assets relative to peers.

Conclusion

The good news is that CFG is valued in line with peers and if you want to take a glass half full approach, which might be smart given the implications of Trump's agenda for banks, then CFG has revenue opportunity. A more cautious approach would recognize that these things take time to change. I would be comfortable owning CFG, and its improvement potential marks it out for the long term.

