IBM Q4: Make Believe And Illusion

IBM - A trip through the land of make believe and illusion

The other day it was announced the Ringling Bros circus was closing, a victim apparently of changing tastes and of concern for the security of the elephants in the performances. But investors have no fear, if you miss the circus, a modern equivalent is presented every 3 months or so when IBM (NYSE:IBM) reports the results of its quarter. No elephants, but plenty of jugglers and high wire acts punctuated by some clowns and magicians on stage for yet another performance. It's been a grand show and the results and the conference call this past quarter were no exception.

It can be tiresome to recount some of the issues and omissions of IBM's quarterly presentation. It makes it more than a bit difficult to arrive at a set of assumptions that can be used to project the future. I have no skin in this game and I hope this serves to remove even a hint of bias although I can avoid sharing my disgust at the lack of transparency or candor in these presentations. If I wanted to see "Kiss Me Kate", I could look at a video. I love Cole Porter, I love the show and I am no longer entertained by IBM CFO, Martin Schroeder.

For the record, the specific results reported by IBM on Jan. 19th, 2017 include the following headlines: Total revenues of $$21.8 billion-a decline of 1%; EPS $5.01 up 4% from the prior year; operating profit margins-down 1.8% year on year; strategic imperative revenues-growth of 12%; cash flow from operations (CFFO) $5.6 billion-down 20% year-on year; free cash flow-$4.7 billion-down 23% year on year. Doesn't sound all that bad although the cash flow numbers and the margin declines bear some more scrutiny. It is said that the quarter was a beat, but beware, it is the kind of beat that one doesn't want to see often repeated. It was interesting to see Jim Cramer attempting to explain, IBM's share price appreciation on Friday as part of the "era of good feelings" that is greeting the new president.

The company is forecasting that its non-GAAP earnings for the current year will be $13.80 up 1.5% from the results of 2016. It is forecasting GAAP EPS of at least $11.95 which would compare with the 2016 EPS of $12.39. Cash flow realization are forecast to mimic the trend of non-GAAP earnings.

Investors cheered the results and the guidance and the shares increased by more than 2%. Over the past 12 months, the shares have appreciated by more than 40%.

My calls over the past year sure look stupid. Just for the record, the shares are up by 40.5% since I wrote my first article on IBM that was published on this site. I can think of lots of other calls that I like better.

Congratulations to readers who have battened on us skeptics. And whatever derogation you want to throw at those of us who think the edifice is one of smoke, mirrors and a bit of conscious deceit that skirts the bounds of appropriate financial reporting is warranted. The market is never wrong…or is it?

24 analysts contribute opinions to 1st call. 14 of them have a hold rating on the shares and the consensus price target is 7% below Fridays close. It is hard to put together a price target based on commonly used financial metrics that shows the potential for any substantial share price appreciation. I suppose it part of what makes following stocks in general and IT shares in particular a fascinating undertaking.

A few icebergs the ship has struck

Well actually there are several icebergs but it sounds better to say few in an introduction. I will go through some of the issues that writers often choose to ignore or dismiss. Indeed, there were 3 positive reviews of the quarter published on this site Friday-I will leave it to investors to evaluate the calls made by each of us. One of the chief 3 rd party cheer leaders, Morgan Stanley, kept its rating and raised its price target. Many other negative analysts raised their price targets. What might possibly be wrong?

Very simply put, in most of its lines of business IBM faces multiple competitors who are gaining market share and engaging in ferocious price competition. IBM has introduced some interesting new solutions and I will detail those a bit. But when it comes to sales success, relative to other companies doing the same thing, the evidence suggests that IBM is not winning.

The evidence also suggests that while IBM is offering its users modern, digital solutions, the net effect is not producing positive growth in revenues and earnings. It is not enough to say that IBM Watson is successful. That has to come with the ability of Watson to create growth for IBM in its Cognitive Solutions unit. That simply hasn't happened and it is hard to see when and how it will happen even though Watson continues to multiply use cases. I can't buy shares in Watson; I have to choose whether or not to buy shares in IBM.

IBM is a large ship and unlike the Titanic its watertight doors rise to a decent height that will keep the ship afloat. It will keep increasing its dividends regardless of whether or not that is prudent financial management. Many investors and some commentators seem undeterred by a holistic view of the company and are happy to see cloud revenues and some parts of other strategic initiatives grow despite the decline in the balance of the company's business. IBM shares may be overvalued on traditional metrics but so what.

I think the shares are overvalued now and I think operations are far less satisfactory than proclaimed by some. Yes, I acknowledge some initiatives have worked and will continue to do so. Watson is as successful as anything that IBM has done in years and perhaps the company will create a set of solutions using blockchain technology. But I also see an organization with a culture that is both ossified and terribly insular attempting to compete against far nimbler and more innovative enterprises. I think there are going to be easier ways to find positive alpha going forward.

The myth of strategic imperatives

IBM goes out of its way to talk about the growth elements of its business which it calls Strategic Imperatives. It's a catchy title and it is reached 43.5% of revenues in Q4. And it is growing-12% last quarter in constant currency. Sounds pretty good and many observers drink the cool-aid quarter after quarter. And yet take a look at what is really happening in strategic imperatives. Growth in the 2016 4th quarter of 12%; grow in the 2015 4th quarter of 16% and growth of strategic imperatives in the Q4 of 2014 were 19%. Indeed, growth of SI in the 4th quarter was the slowest it was in any quarter in 2016. And a significant component of the growth in strategic imperatives in this year's 4th quarter was non-organic, the product of multiple acquisitions of varying sizes. I could have done the analysis looking at annual rates; the picture would be gloomier. Just this past year, overall SI growth was 14% but declined to 12% in Q4 on a constant currency basis.

A year ago, strategic imperatives were 38% of revenue and growing at 16%. For the full year of 2015, SI grew at 26% in constant currency falling to 16% in Q4. Coming out of Q4 2016, strategic imperatives were 43.5% of revenues and growing at 10% or less organically and at constant currency. Notionally then, strategic imperatives were poised to contribute 610 basis points to growth at the start of 2016; on the same basis, they are poised to contribute 435 basis points to growth now. In order to believe that IBM is re-inventing itself as a growth machine, it is now necessary to believe that the bad old things that are not strategic are going to perform relatively better, or perhaps less bad, than has been the case. Want to take that bet? I don't.

It would be helpful to have a discussion as to why the strategic imperative growth rate has been falling for years. Are the segments deteriorating? Is IBM's competitive position deteriorating? Is it pricing? But for those investors counting on SI to turn around IBM's fortunes the falling growth is a trend of several years without any really substantive explanation that doesn't ring alarm bells.

I don't want to suggest that IBM doesn't have horses in some good races. I do want to suggest that it is losing market share in most of the races in which it is running and this is as much of a long-term trend as anything else in which the company is involved. The largest segment in what IBM calls strategic imperatives is analytics which actually accounts for 59% of SI total revenues. It grew by 9% last year, or perhaps 7% organically. Analytics is a very broad set of solutions that range from services, to products of various kinds in various markets. I have neither the space nor the desire to go through each major category in analytics and try to scope market share changes. But looked at holistically, IBM is far underperforming the growth of its peers in most segments, and that is more so in SI than in other areas.

I think one needs to have some rationale for how IBM might reverse market share losses before trying to suggest that strategic imperatives will be an IBM savior. Since I can't come up with some facile answer, my conclusion is that IBM's strategic imperative myth is just that and that it will wind up disappoint those who feel it will turn the ship around.

The myth of operational performance

It looks like IBM beat expectations. That's a good thing, right! Or did it? A little bit of dissection suggests that this was yet another quarter of low quality "earnings" with the same set of smoke and mirrors used to depict a healthier enterprise than is actually the case.

Last quarter IBM reported that it sold intellectual property worth $528 million. It is recorded as a contra expense and it added no less than $340 million compared to IBM's year-earlier pre-tax earnings. It elicited some commentary, both from this writer and others. For a look at the comments of a forensic accountant on this site, follow the link.

This quarter, IBM sold another $521 million of IP aiding comparison by another $330 million. Overall, IBM sold $1.6 billion of intellectual property in 2016 compared to $682 million in 2015. Given IBM's effective tax rate, the sales of IP in Q4 added $.60 to EPS. That is not inconsequential when the company reported non-GAAP EPS of just more than $5.00. Even the change from the 2015 period contributed more than $.30 to EPS. Suffice to say, sales of IP are keeping IBM's earnings comparisons afloat at the moment.

But in addition to that discrete earnings addition, those sales have another impact. IBM has reported that its operating expenses improved by 7% year on year. Sounds like things are under control-except that 7% improvement is composed of no improvement in operating expenses, paired against the unusual level of IP sales as well as a noticeable increase in interest expense. Absent the elevated sales of IP, the decline in IBM's operating margins, reported in non-GAAP terms at 1.8% would have wound up 3.3%, a metric that might be considered quite worrisome.

Will IBM be able to keep the sales of IP at a consistent level in 2017? What are the costs involved with creating the IP that IBM is selling? What were the real margins for the sales of IP recognized in 2016? I will let CFO Martin Schroder answer the question to a greater or lesser extent in response to a rather pointed question on the conference call. "So we saw an inflection point in IP income but then you get to the engineer and you want to take it all out. So that we hit an inflection point in IP last year, we did better than we had the prior year. And it's always been a part of our model and again we while in may not continue exactly we're not relying all of that for the year. We will have IP income a substantial amount of IP income as we always have for the last I don't know 18, 19 years you have history as well." The history that we have is that sales of IP went from $682 million to sales of $1.63 billion. Overall, sales of IP accounted for $1.64 in EPS out of the $13.59 in EPS reported by the company. The net increase in those sales produced incremental EPS of about $.90 for the year.

I do not wish to arraign Mr. Schroeder's extemporaneous answer in that it is difficult to follow. But what is the forecast for sales of IP in 2017, who is buying it and what were the costs of creating it? At the least, some more transparency is called for. Better still would be a real forensic analysis and detailed forecast as to what is happening in this bucket.

After the relatively significant criticism that IBM management took after what was reported last quarter, Mr. Schroeder tried to explain what is happening to a greater or lesser extent. See if you find the explanation comforting or dispositive. I know I don't. "Our expense dynamics also reflect the success we've had in rebuilding our intellectual property income base through IP partnerships. This is a model we've developed for some of our high value technologies that are more mature, but not necessarily in a priority investment area for us. So it made sense to work with partners who will invest and build business around some of these software assets…

We license the IP to these partners, resulting in IP income for us. They (the buyers of the IP) take on the development mission, drive future innovation and ultimately expand the client base as they take the product to market. As we generate revenue from our own sales, we pay our partner a royalty for the development mission they've assumed...So with this model, we continue to own the product and our revenue stream, but shift our spending profile to a more variable cost structure while extending the life of these assets."

Wouldn't you like to know the products involved, the revenues involved and what further sales might be made? Would you like to know what these future royalty payments will be and how that compares to the financial results that IBM has heretofore reported. Somehow, I think trying to understand what is really going on would be a precursor in terms of how readers ought to think about the verisimilitude of what Mr. Schroder is attempting to sell.

But IBM uses other levers that somehow are disquieting. One of those is the company's effective tax rate. No one likes to pay taxes and tax rate optimization strategies do not trouble me or set off alarm bells. But in terms of performing comparative analysis, I think it is necessary to at least look at what is going on in order to form some conclusions about a company's performance versus plan and its peers. IBM's effective non-GAAP tax rate last quarter was 11.5%. It's effective tax rate for the year was 16%.

I am bound to think that most models and expectations for the quarter had a tax rate of greater than 11.5%. The CFO said the tax rate for the full year was at the bottom of his original guidance range. That is indeed accurate, but the issues for me are how does an 11.5% effective tax rate bode for comparisons going forward. Is there the potential for IBM's future non-GAAP operating earnings to be capped because the tax rate is so far below current statutory levels?

Again, I don't have answers to that kind of speculation. I think it self-evident to say that the combination of sales of IP and a lower tax rate than had been forecast are what stood between a nominally successful quarter and one that would have led to a significant share price re-evaluation.

Management has said that its model for 2017 is based on a 15% effective tax rate +/- 3 percentage points as it believes that Trump tax reform will benefit the company to some extent. I am not going to suggest that I have some crystal ball that tells me what IBM's 2017 tax rate will be since I do not know what Trump tax reform implies for overall corporate taxes. I will say, at the least, that the concept of tax reform as it has been advanced by Trump and Speaker Ryan would seem to belie the expectation of a 15% tax rate. And yet a 15% tax rate is a necessary assumption to achieve EPS of $13.80 as forecast by IBM management. Is making that assumption a risk worth taking? Are there some hidden upsides that have not apparent? What might they be?

Where of where have IBM's margins gone and where are they to go?

Once again, I would have to say that IBM's presentation on the subject leaves me without much to go on. There are certainly elements of validity in the claim that switching from revenue streams based on sales of perpetual software license to annuity will have a negative impact on gross margins. But software revenues are not IBM's major revenue bucket-this past quarter software revenues were only 32% of revenues and they were less than that for the full year. Most companies that are going through a transition from software sales to annuity revenues help us understand the details of how the transition is impacting sales and margins. I simply can tell you that I know the right answer-we have no idea as how software bookings are trending or how the mix between perpetual and annuity is moving. It has been said by no less than Winston Churchill that Russia is a riddle wrapped inside of a mystery within an enigma. To some extent, trying to evaluate IBM margins in general and its software margins in particular is a bit like that. It is reasonable to assume that at some point, if the renewal rate for annuity revenue streams is high enough it ought to overtake the impact of the mix shift. When that might be or even the rate of renewals is completely unknown to observers at this point.

Last quarter, IBM reported a non GAAP gross margin of 48.9% from continuing operations. That compares to a non-GAAP gross margin of 50.8% in the prior year. In Q4, gross profits fell to 51% from 52.7%. The view looking at margins from a segment basis is worse for me; margins for hardware improved; everything else declined at a greater cadence led by cognitive solutions where margins were down by 300 basis points.

The company, overall, spent 3.5% less on sales, general and administrative and spend 5% more on research and development, both compared to the year earlier quarter. That is probably a better allocation of resources given the company's sales performance, but it would be difficult to suggest that IBM is managing its operating expenses effectively at this point. The decline in operating expense was totally a function of the increase in the contra expense, not perhaps indicative of expense management.

Mr. Schroeder said that the fall in gross margins had to do with the pivot of IBM's revenues to ratable sources and away from perpetual sales. Again, it would be easy enough to present the specifics of how that was working. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reported earlier this week and somehow it presents exactly that kind of detail that allow analysts to evaluate what its transition is going to mean to gross margins-it presents a formula.

Without some more detail, I am inclined to believe that some of the businesses that IBM has bought and which are making a significant contribution to revenue, are almost certainly producing a lower level of margins over the long term because of competitive and structural factors. I expect that they have rather low levels of sales efficiency and IBM is having a difficult time in attempting to wring out sales efficiencies from the new businesses. My own expectation is that these newer businesses like the Weather Channel and other components of the company's AI portfolio will simply cost more to run as a percentage of revenue.

IBM doesn't explicitly forecast margins the way many other companies do. Was the decline in last year's margins congruent with the company's operating plan and prior expectations? What is the cadence of margins that management expects in 2017? Mr. Schroeder said that IBM is exiting 2016 in a better state than it entered that year and that is reflected in the guidance for 2017 and that headline has been carried by many financial journalists. The evidence for that assertion is more than a bit sparse. But then it is all about the point of view. All of that being said, I am baffled to understand how the continuing deterioration in percentage growth rates in strategic imperatives has left IBM in a better position than was the case a year ago. And when management calls out z-system performance as a positive element in the company's outlook, it is not perhaps the most reassuring assertion I have ever heard.

Well what about Watson and the Blockchain initiative? Don't they count for something?

Of course they do. IBM has spent money to both internally develop and to acquire capabilities with some of the more exciting business opportunities in the IT space. I think, regardless of my overall conclusions, it would be absurd to deny that these businesses will not grow rapidly and are positioning IBM in some very large markets that should provide the company with decent opportunities for years to come.

I actually agree strongly with Mr. Schroder that the debate about whether AI is real is over. And the company's strategy of building datasets by industry that IBM either owns, or will partner for is the right focus. I suppose I might be accused of prejudice because I have chosen not to place this part of the article first or to call out some of the wins and the verticals that IBM has achieved. But it is easy enough, I think, to read the plethora of press releases that IBM publishes that accomplish the same task far better than my poor fingers and the keys they animate. IBM's position in AI and the solutions that will flow from that solution will pay revenue and profit dividends to the company for many years into the future, I believe.

Mr. Schroeder talked about an emerging technology called blockchain on the call. I am not going to spend time in this article talking about blockchain in any detail. It is really an important new technology, the stakes are high, there are numerous players and it is one of the biggest things in the financial vertical in literally decades. It will cause the re-engineering of business processes. It is a way of enhancing the ability to transfer assets across a business network. And it leads to a perception amongst users that the network is bullet proof and trustworthy.

But like AI, this is a terribly crowded space with 120+ businesses working on Blockchain platforms. Many banks from China to EEA and of course in this country are launching their own blockchain initiatives given the economics they see available from the technology.

IBM has a stake in the business and it will surely announce some high-profile success stories in the space in 2017. But blockchain, like any other nascent technology, has and will continue to have its problems including the permanence of records that have been created and its transparency. There are many evil-intentioned competitors who would love to get their hands on a trove of a business intelligence data from a rival and compare trends. But overall, like AI, I think the question is not whether but when and how much and all of the other mundane things that analysts need in order to make reasonable forecasts.

One of the issues I have with the way that IBM gives guidance is I have no real clear idea with regards to the assumptions that the company is using to come out with the forecasted EPS. It is a complaint that many other analysts have articulated since it makes forecasting more guess work than need be the case.

IBM is forecasting that its EPS will reach $13.80 next year compared to $13.59 this year. About the only assumption that has been articulated specifically is that to do so will require the company's tax rate to decline to about 15% compared to the 16% "regular" tax rate accrued this year. IBM's forecast tax rate excludes any discrete items such as the $1 billion tax reversal that was considered to be part of this year's operating earnings even though it related to a Japanese tax case from several years in the past. Management, however said that there would be discrete items of significance in 2017. With a lower tax rate and lower average shares, IBM is forecasting that operating profits in dollars will decline a bit further this year probably the result of a combination of falling revenues and declining margins. The issue really is the size of the company's successful undertakings versus the size of everything else.

The issue of everything else

There are a couple of other issues that sometimes seem to slip from the consciousness of those advocating the purchase of IBM shares. One issue I have is that while 43.5% of IBM's revenues are growing, 56.5% of IBM's revenues continue to decrease. I don't propose to go through each and every business component within IBM to illustrate the point. It isn't necessary and it would be tedious and this article is long enough if not too long already.

But here are a few numbers to consider. Analytics is by far the most important component of IBM's strategic imperatives. It represents just shy of 60% of the total. It grew 9% last year or something like 5%-7% organically. That is a problem in and of itself, I would think, but I will leave that kind of speculation to readers.

But analytics is part of the company's Cognitive Solutions segment which all in grew by 2%. The component of strategic imperatives within Cognitive Solution is $3.5 billion and it grew by 7% in Q4. The balance of Cognitive Solutions, was shrinking by more than 5%. And if one excludes the cloud from that calculation, it suggests that the legacy revenues are declining at a 20% rate.

It would be tiresome to go through the same exercise for all of the other components of IBM's business. The picture one has is that of strategic imperatives growing, albeit at a slower rate overall in 2016, than in the past, while everything else is declining by the same or a greater rate than in the past. Is that what Mr. Schroeder meant when he suggested that IBM exited 2016 in better shape than when the company entered the year. I am inclined to doubt that to be the case.

The company's services backlog and services bookings declined yet again. The company is developing more digital and cloud assignments and is losing more assignments to manage data centers and to implement ERP applications. Some of the new assignments come from companies that IBM has acquired and carry lower margins than the assignments that are no longer available. It used to be terribly profitable to outsource a company's IT operations-the cloud has eviscerated the profit middlemen like IBM used to earn by doing that. The net effect of the transition in global services is for a slow, but steady diminution in the company's consulting business, overall, coupled with a decline in pre-tax margins. Somehow, I do not think this is a formula for building a growth company. Somehow, I have difficulty squaring the statement that IBM is in a better position at the start of 2017 than it was a year ago, when I see the company's legacy business declining at the same or an accelerating rate while the growth of strategic imperatives is also declining. That simply doesn't make sense to me.

Over the years, I have had the opportunity to look at analyze numerous transitions. Transitions are where investors usually must go if they seek to find underappreciated growth stories. But I think in all my many years watching these kinds of stories unfold, a scenario that I have never seen before is one in which the growth of the good part is falling in percentage terms and there is seemingly no end to the decline in the legacy part.

We love that dividend and cash flow and IBM knows how to take good care of us

I have no reason to believe that IBM will not increase its dividend this spring as it has for many years past. Its dividend is not tied, particularly to the company's outlook or any specific operating metric or to its debt level and simply reflects the desires of the shareholder base. But it is important to understand, at least, what is happening at IBM in order to pay out the level of dividends and raise them every year. Then readers can decide for themselves just how long it might be before the company, and its board determine that a different strategy for capital allocation might be in order.

IBM's cashflow from operations (CFFO) declined by a bit less than 10% last year. (I am going to exclude Global Financing from this discussion as it really doesn't enter into the analysis.) The decline was primarily a function of the decline in net income. Depreciation and stock based comp were modest positive contributors to cash flow last year while working capital requirements were proportionately greater. Capex didn't change much and so free cash flow also declined.

The company spent more than twice as much money on acquisitions in 2016 as compared to a year earlier and still raised the total amount of dividends it paid. It was able to do that because it increased its debt issuance and because it decreased its common stock repurchase.

I believe that IBM management has made a tacit pledge to investors to increase dividends on a yearly basis short of some operating catastrophe or a global depression. If raising dividends requires higher borrowings, that is what will happen. At this point, IBM's dividends are running at a rate of $5.60 and provide investors with a yield of 3.3%. $5.60 is a payout ratio of 40% of forecast non-GAAP earnings, although it is a higher proportion of GAAP earnings and of free cash flow. While I may think that IBM has more than its share of spots, it will not prevent this management from choosing to raise the dividend rate and if that means raising payout ratios, it is almost certain to happen.

IBM now has net debt of $5.8 billion which compares to net debt of $4.4 billion last year. Most companies would choose not to increase their dividend with cash flow declining, net debt rising and revenues continuing to shrink. But apparently this is a capital allocation strategy that has led to increasing shareholder valuation. I find it discomfiting and I am surprised that other significant holders such as the proverbially conservative Warren Buffet are not discomfited as well.

Valuation

One hundred and forty some years ago, during the run-up to an election campaign in 1874, the perennially cynical and witty Benjamin Disraeli, out of office at the time, said of William Gladstone, then Prime Minister of Great Britain and his ever reforming but increasingly tiresome group of Liberals that they were as a "range of exhausted volcanoes. Not a flame flickers on a single pallid crest." Writing about IBM can be like that on occasion.

As of Friday's close, IBM had a market capitalization of $162 billion and net debt as mentioned above of about $6 billion yielding an enterprise value of just less than $168 billion. The revenue consensus estimate prior to the earnings release had been $78.7 billion. I doubt that there will be a major re-evaluation of that metric in the wake of the numbers that were released on Thursday. So, that means that the EV/S is 2.1X, which would be a bargain if the company were growing and a value trap because it hasn't been able to do so. Again, the P/E, using the company projection of $13.80 in EPS is 12.3X, a not inconsiderable valuation given the quality of the earnings and the tax rate that will be necessary for earnings to reach those levels in 2017.

As mentioned, free cash flow fell in 2016. I think that the guidance provided is such that it is reasonable to assume that free cash flow may grow at the same percentage as non-GAAP earnings in this current year, reaching perhaps $12 billion. That is a free cash flow yield of a bit more than 7%. The company will continue to return 75% or more of that amount to its shareholders through either share repurchase or dividends regardless of the level of acquisitions it makes. It serves to put a strong floor under valuation, regardless of anything that goes on within the company's operations that might be negatively construed.

Last year saw a unprecedented increase in IBM's share valuation as investors sought to get in on a turn-around story in a storied older company. The transition to these old eyes is more a chimera than anything else. If investors want to find growth this is not the place where it will be found, except for growth in mythology. There are many other venues in which to find positive alpha in 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.