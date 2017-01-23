Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (1/20/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, January 20.



After Donald Trump swore in as President, it's a brave new world for investors according to Cramer. "We have been living with Trump's presidency in waiting for nearly three months and I can't think of a previous elected official who has given you more of a pro-growth game plan than Donald Trump," he added.

He thinks that a possibility of a post-inaugural selling of Trump-related stocks is unlikely. "You shouldn't take the President too literally when it comes to stock picking," he said. Trump's primary agenda is "buy American, hire Americans," but only few companies fit that bill as many businesses have moved their jobs overseas. Those who did not shift jobs were acquired by competitors who then closed factories to shift jobs overseas.

Cramer also cautioned about housing and materials as those sectors are likely to get affected if interest rates go higher due to Trump's policies. "Let's not get too narrowly focused on Trump's agenda. You should buy stocks into any non-earnings related sell-off and be glad you didn't panic out today because it turns out there was nothing to panic over," said Cramer.

Earnings game plan

With earnings in the coming week, there will be many opportunities for the long run which could hit a bump due to short-term political noise. Cramer said earnings are what counts in the end.

Monday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will report earnings.

Halliburton could have an average quarter but it's a favored company under Trump administration. McDonald's on the other hand could be hurt by strong dollar as the company's focus is to grow the international business. On top of that, they have tough comparable numbers.

Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will report earnings.



3M is one of the stocks that could propel Dow to 20,000. Lockheed Martin is expected to guide down due to the price cut of the joint strike fighter after Trump's tweet. Cramer was cautious with Kimberly-Clark and Alcoa.

Wednesday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), United Rentals (NYSE:URI), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report earnings.

Norfolk has run up going into earnings and hence there can be a sell-off post earnings. Freeport has been rallying due to copper, gold and oil and it can continue as long as the sentiment on the economy is high.

Cramer was bearish on Boeing and United Rentals.

Thursday

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report earnings.

Caterpillar has been a victim of strong dollar and is likely to get hurt in a trade war with China. Cramer advised staying away from it. Alphabet is a controversial stock as it has huge cash overseas and it could be a beneficiary of Trump's overseas capital repatriation policy. The company needs to control its rising costs though. "I would buy Alphabet aggressively if the stock comes down after the quarter precisely because of that cash hoard's possibilities," said Cramer.

Cramer was bullish on Microsoft as well due to its cloud business growth and big cash hoard overseas.

Friday

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) are expected to report good numbers and Cramer likes both the stocks. They will also present their take on crude oil price.

Does politics affect stocks?

Though stocks are about fundamentals, political environment plays a big part in determining the stock's direction. The current market is divided between stocks that benefit from Trump's presidency and stocks that don't.

Since Trump is a pro-fossil fuel President, energy and bank stocks would be the prime beneficiaries under his administration. Cramer recommended Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). In banks, Cramer prefers JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

With rise in employment, companies like Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) will benefit along with uniform supplier Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cramer also recommended buying Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) due to its cash hoard overseas.

In the non-Trump stocks, UnitedHealth will be the beneficiary if ObamaCare is repealed.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Aetna (NYSE:AET): It's involved in a merger and Cramer advised staying away. He prefers UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH).

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS): It's good but it's levered to Macau. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is a better pick.

