Procter & Gamble: A Better Quarter Still Isn't Good Enough

The market certainly seemed to like Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) fiscal second quarter earnings report on Friday, and even as a long-time PG bear I understand the optimism - somewhat. I thought heading into the report that Q2 was an important quarter, as it was the first test for the 'new' P&G. Q1 results benefited from an easy comparison, which meant Q2 would better show the results of all the changes of the past few years: a massive cost-cutting program, the divestitures of Coty, Duracell, and other brands, and the reorganization the remaining brands into 10 product categories.

And I'll admit that the quarter looked promising from that standpoint. Organic revenue growth rates have improved, with the Health Care segment in particular posting a very strong quarter - one that looked like the P&G of a decade ago. Market share performance has improved, and margins continue to benefit from the aggressive cost reductions.

But while the numbers look better than recent performance, they're still not good. Not a single P&G segment gained market share in the quarter. 'Core' (ie, non-GAAP/adjusted) net income declined year-over-year, and adjusted operating margin was flat. Fx was a factor on both fronts, but even constant-currency core net income increased less than 4%. That's not particularly impressive, and certainly doesn't seem like enough to support a multiple near 23x FY17 EPS - PG's highest in at least twelve years. Q2 was good - but it wasn't good enough given PG's current price. And I remain skeptical that there's much improvement left.

P&G's Growth

Again, the market seemed impressed with P&G's revenue growth, and CFO Jon Moeller certainly framed Q2 as a strong quarter on the post-earnings conference call. He opened his remarks by pointing to "broad-based" sales increases, including gains in 5 of 6 regions, 11 of the 15 largest markets, and 9 of the 10 product categories. Overall organic revenue growth was 2%, including a one-point drag from brand pruning and lower sales in Venezuela (where currency issues have led to reduced shipments). And performance is getting better: Moeller pointed out that over the past three "semesters", organic growth in the U.S. had moved from 0.5% to 2%+ while China reversed from -8% to +2.5%.

But Moeller's unusual use of semester (ie, half-years) actually hurts his argument: the improvement is coming in part because the third semester is being compared against the weak first semester. The U.S. growth figures in the first half of FY17 are benefiting from comparing against the sub-1% levels of the year before. The two-year growth rate in China is negative 5%+. On an overall basis, the performance simply isn't that impressive:

source: PG Q2 earnings slides

And I suppose the bull/bear argument here essentially comes down to how an investor views that slide. PG bulls say the numbers are better, which is true: organic growth was 1% for the full year in both FY15 and FY16. But guidance for 2-3% this year - raised from 2% after Q2 - isn't, on its own, impressive. It's not enough to drive much in the way of margin expansion, and it's coming against still-easy comparisons (even if Q2 was tougher than Q1) and being driven by sharply increased marketing and sampling spend. Indeed, Q2 growth was actually below that of the market as a whole: P&G's "global value share" fell in three of its reporting categories, and was flat in the other two.

Below the top line, the news was mixed. Core gross margin increased 70 bps, boosted by cost-cutting; core SG&A increased 70 bps as a percentage of sales, with marketing spend rising 90 bps, according to the 10-Q. That's in line with P&G's expressed plan going forward: drive revenue growth through marketing and sampling spend, funded in part by headcount reductions and other cost-cutting efforts. But if that plan leads to 2% sales growth and flat margins, the earnings multiple is going to compress and PG's share price is going to fall.

Looking Forward

Clearly, many investors are expecting that revenue growth will accelerate. PG itself has argued that the increased brand support will boost sales and, to be fair, it will take some time to see those results. A smaller brand portfolio should lead to a more nimble P&G, allowing the company to better respond to competitive activity - and hopefully drive more innovation.

And I can see why investors would take Q2 results - even if the absolute numbers aren't where they need to be, yet - as a step in that direction. Single-use laundry detergent has been a winner, and P&G cited new products as driving overseas growth in the grooming business as well. Currency has been, and continues to be, an enormous headwind: Moeller cited $4 billion in total FX impacts over the last four years, which he pointed out was almost half of FY12 net income. That impact aside, growth has been decent. And if the spend targeting to support brands bears fruit, P&G's scale does imply some level of further operating margin expansion and thus a way to consistently drive high-single-digit/low double-digit net income growth.

Q2 results aside, I remain skeptical of those arguments. P&G's focus on the strong dollar usually ignores the fact that commodity costs - lowered by that same strong dollar - have offset some of the FX pressure. Those input costs are starting to normalize, driving 30 bps of gross margin compression in Q2. Laundry aside, innovation has been rather sparse of late, with the Wall Street Journal pointing in an article last year that P&G hadn't created a $1 billion-plus product in over a decade. And as far as accelerating growth goes, the question has to be: from where are the incremental 100-200 bps' worth of growth coming?

In Beauty, it looks like Pantene and Head & Shoulders have been fixed; the Herbal Essences brand is a mess, and a relaunch this year might provide a near- to mid-term boost if that brand gets turned around. But earnings in the segment declined in Q2, as higher marketing spend offset the sales growth. The Grooming business - P&G's highest-margin segment, although its smallest by sales - continues to have significant problems in developed markets, with sales declining mid-single-digits due to competitive pressure and a downward mix shift. Unilever (NYSE:UL) purchased Dollar Shave Club last summer, which may only add more pricing pressure in the key U.S. market. And globally, P&G lost almost a point of market share year-over-year. The Health Care business had an impressive sales quarter - but reported margins were flat. Fabric & Home Care revenues were down in developing markets, with the strong dollar (and its impact on pricing against euro- and yen-based competitors) a likely culprit. And there, too, earnings declined year-over-year, with higher marketing spend cited as a factor. Henkel's (OTCPK:HENKY) purchase of Sun Products has created another competitor in laundry detergent, which already has led to increased discounting. Baby, Feminine & Family earnings were flat, and P&G called out competitive pressure in diapers.

Numbers aside, I'm not sure P&G's business as a whole is all that attractive right now. There is intense competition in key high-margin, high-volume categories of diapers, razors, and laundry detergent - and that competition seems likely to increase going forward. P&G and its largest customer, Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), are battling in large part because of those competitive and pricing pressures. Overseas, the dollar gives an advantage to non-US rivals, and private label penetration continues to increase both in the U.S. and globally. P&G isn't winning in China: again, Q2 FY17 revenues were down ~5% from FY15 levels. At the segment level, there are spots of good news, but there isn't a single business running at the 3-5% sales growth/8-10% EBIT growth level that P&G as a whole reached before the financial crisis. Even assuming perfect execution of the current plan, and even assuming higher marketing spend and brand support, P&G still will have difficulties to overcome in terms of sales and margins. In that context, it seems optimistic to assume the company can return to the growth levels seen a decade ago. Yet that's what the market already is pricing in.

Valuation

source: author from PG filings; prices used are highest price during fiscal year, from PG 10-K's

It would appear the market is projecting the red line in this chart to continue to climb, with high-single-digit/low double-digit EPS growth, like that seen last decade, becoming the norm and supporting what it is an extremely high multiple by PG's historical standards. Again, I'm skeptical that the 'new' P&G has the ability to drive those types of earnings in the 'new' retail world. But at current levels, it's also difficult to imagine what exactly drives PG shares materially higher from current levels. It seems like a difficult ask for the multiple to expand much further, given that it's at a 12-year high. EPS growth might come at some point - but, at the moment, it's coming almost solely from share repurchases at this point. Adjusted operating income actually declined year-over-year in Q2 (that figure excludes the impact of lost Coty and Duracell profits, as those business are shifted to discontinued operations). P&G's lower tax rate implies a more modest benefit from any GOP-driven corporate tax reform (the FY17 effective tax rate should be under 25%).

To my eye, PG's fair value at best is in the low 80s, assuming a 21-22x multiple to low-$4 FY18 EPS discounted back. The business environment almost certainly is more difficult than it was in CY2006-2007 (during a housing bubble, no less); current growth is far lower, and growth expectations should be more modest. PG almost certainly has benefited from yield-chasing in a ZIRP environment (both directly and due to its presence in the largest dividend ETFs, which have seen huge inflows the past few years) and the spread between PG's yield and the 10-year has narrowed sharply. I'd argue that PG should be valued in the high teens - both based on its history and its current, minimal earnings growth - which values the stock in the low 70s. And I can't say I'd be interested in PG shares, at all, above $70.

I had some success with out-of-the-money bear spreads on PG last year, and that's a strategy worth considering in 2017 as well. I simply don't see how PG can consistently stay above $90 barring some sort of surprise acceleration in the back half. But with currency an impediment to Q3 and Q4 reported numbers, and competition in laundry and razors likely only to increase, I think the odds of a noticeable back-half beat are rather low. And, to my eye, PG shares already are pricing in a big back half - which is kind of the point. Investors still are projecting growth that P&G hasn't proven it can create - and if that growth doesn't come, at some point, PG shares will come back down to Earth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Depending on trading, I may take a bearish position through call or put spreads.