Natural Gas: The Snowpocalypse Scenario Revisited - Mid-Winter Update

In this report we provide a mid-cycle update to our snowpocalypse scenario by stressing the last three months of the heating season under 2013/2014 weather conditions.

Back in November, we published a report where we analyzed what would happen to natural gas (NYSE: UNG) fundamentals under very harsh winter conditions. In particular, we plugged 2013/2014's snowpocalypse weather into 2016/2017's start of the heating season to assess the possible impact on prices and ending inventory levels. In that report, we analyzed whether the spike that occurred to natural gas prices during February 2014 could be repeated again.

While our original report wasn't meant as a forecast, but rather as a scenario analysis, mid-cycle through this year's heating season our model has turned out to be surprisingly prescient. Ending inventories for the month of December, have turned to be, in fact, only 100 bcf apart from our original model.

In this report we update our snowpocalypse scenario mid-cycle using EIA's most recently published Short Term Outlook as well as the data from the most recent EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Inventory report.

For a full explanation of our methodology, as well as a look of our original model, please refer to our SA article here.

Executive Summary

Readers that want the abbreviated version can look at the following on the table above.

* Heating degree days for 2013/2014 and 2016/2017; highlighted in orange in the table above. Of relevance are October 2016 heating day numbers, which are well below average, and December 2016 figures, which are right in line with the 10-year average and substantially higher than the last two years.

For January - March 2017, we use the exact weather conditions (summarized in heating degree days) experienced during 2014.

* End-of-period inventories, particularly towards the end of the heating season. Emphasis on February and March. Note that 1,000 bcf is a very critical level where the market can spiral out of control unless there's some relief in sight.

Also relevant are October 2016 numbers, which are well above average, and December 2016, where inventories converged to the 5-year average.

* Prices. We don't forecast prices for 2017, but the reader can look at the historical numbers in the table and compare end-of-period inventories against natural gas prices, particularly towards the end of the heating season. Emphasis on February and May.

* Note that the heating season is the period between October, and March of the following year.

Methodology

To come up with our output, we use the available historical data to date and then we plug 2013/2014 heating degree days into the remaining months of the 2016/2017 season (January-March). We believe that this represents a highly stressed scenario of how the market would react under very harsh weather conditions.

Heating degree days drives consumption numbers. Production levels are EIA's forecasts.

We make some assumptions regarding natural gas vs. coal usage consistent with historical patterns.

Prices / Observations

We don't make natural gas price forecasts. The reader, however, can extract his/her own conclusions from the ending inventory numbers and historical price levels. During the very harsh winter of 2013/2014, for example, prices averaged $6.19/mcf (Henry Hub spot) during February 2014 when inventories fell to only 1,200 bcf and there seemed to be no end to the winter.

So far, mid-cycle through this season, we get a mixed scenario. On the one hand, our updated model is running about 100 bcf above our original scenario which demonstrated that natural gas inventories were unlikely to breach the critical 1 tcf level. On the other hand, December was a particular cold month compared to recent years, and although milder than our original snowpocalypse model, it did bring down inventories back to the 5-year average.

Regardless, under our model, a repeat of the 2013/2014 season for January-March 2017 would not bring down inventories below 1 tcf, a very critical level.

As we mentioned in our previous report, regional inventory levels can be more relevant than aggregate numbers with respect to prices, but nevertheless, we see the 1,000 bcf level as a useful reference point. Ending inventories depend not only on heating days, but also on the distribution of heating days within regions.

Prices as noted in the table above are Henry Hub spot prices. Actual prices in the areas that have high demand for natural gas during the winter are significantly higher than Henry Hub prices, and depend, among other things, on pipeline constraints and regional storage levels.

Below is chart showing historical price levels. We highlight the jump to $7.00/mcf in February 2014.

Source: Finviz.com

Conclusion

Our original analysis concluded that ending inventories were unlikely to breach the critical 1,000 bcf level under a very harsh scenario similar to the one experienced during the winter of 2013/2014. Mid-cycle through this winter, the higher-than-normal inventories at the start of the season were brought back in line to the 5-year average thanks to a relatively cold December.

Although December 2016 was relatively cold, it was still warmer than 2013 and only in-line with the 10-year average. However, a colder month that was in many ways, more constructive to fundamentals that a much colder month that could be, particularly when the most defining weeks of the heating season (mid-January through mid-February) are still ahead of us.

Our updated model reaches the same conclusion than our original scenario although with ending inventories about 100 bcf higher. The 1,000 bcf level is unlikely to be breached. For inventories to fall this low, the heating season would have to extend further than it did during 2013/2014, the winter would have to be harsher, or the geographical distribution of the heating days would have to be much different.

